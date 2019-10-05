REITs Vs. Real Estate Fund: The Difference.

We believe that the risk-to-reward is much stronger for REITs. We present all the reasons why in this article.

Needless to say, you should invest in real estate, whether it's through REIT or private funds.

Over the last two centuries, about 90 percent of the world’s millionaires have been created by investing in real estate.

Income-producing real estate has historically generated higher returns with lesser risk than most stocks while providing valuable diversification benefits. In fact, REITs have also actually outperformed almost all other asset classes over the past 20 years:

source

Therefore, most investors understand that they should invest in real estate whether it's for:

source

The more difficult part is to determine HOW to invest in real estate? When looking at all the different possibilities, most investors consider two main options:

Option 1: Invest in a private real estate fund

Option 2: Invest in publicly traded REITs

I have worked in both – first as a private equity analyst at a $200 million fund manager – and later on as a professional REIT analyst. If I had to pick one - I would go with REITs ten times out of ten.

Not only are they safer, but they also produce greater returns on average than private real estate funds. Yes you read right: higher return combined with lower risk. Below we explain why that is:

REITs Produce Higher Returns Than Real Estate Funds

Historically, REITs have returned more than 11% per year. In comparison, private equity real estate investments returned just 7% on average, or a ~4% annual underperformance.

In other words, if you had a million dollars 25 years ago and invested it in REITs rather than in private equity real estate, you would have nearly two and half times more today.

source

Using another data source and a slightly different time period, EPRA comes to the same conclusion: REITs outperform private real estate funds by 4-6% per year depending on the underlying strategy (Core, Core+, Value-add, Opportunistic).

source

While this outcome may sound surprising at first, it's very much expected and even normal. There are real economic reasons why REITs outperform private real estate funds which are less efficient and often structured to benefit the sponsor more than the investor.

Faster growth: REITs have access to public capital markets and can seek external growth. As long as the REIT is able to access public capital at a lower cost than the achievable expected returns, there is an arbitrage profit for the existing REIT shareholders can profit from. In comparison, private funds are limited to private capital which comes at steeper cost. Private funds are limited to organic growth of 2-3% per year. REITs commonly achieve double of that by complementing organic growth with external growth which is only achievable if you have access to public capital.

Interest Alignment: Private real estate funds are initially created by a sponsor with one objective in mind: generate fees. They may tell you a fancier story, but no one goes into this business with anything else in mind than fees. The more money they raise, they higher their fees get – even if it comes at the cost of poorer performance. REITs are different in that they own their management who work for them as employees. Moreover, the CEO, board members, and other executives are often significant owners of their own shares and compensation is tied to performance (rather than assets under management). It reduces conflicts of interest as well as the cost of management.

Massive Cost Efficiencies: REITs have a large scale advantage with billion dollar portfolios. From brokerage, to property management, maintenance, leasing, interest expense… everything is more efficient than with a smaller portfolio. Some studies find that REITs provide up to a 4% per annum head start over private funds on the cost front alone!

Full cycle approach: Private funds take on way too much leverage – leading to exceptional returns in good times, and disastrous results in downturns. It's not uncommon for private funds to use up to 60-80% leverage, whereas REITs are more conservative and use only 30-40% on average today. The reason why they are more conservative is because REITs are permanent vehicles that will have to go trough economic cycles. They are more concerned about long term shareholder value creation and less incentives to maximize asset volume to generate fees.

Here is a display of how excessive leverage, higher fees, and greater conflicts of interest affect your returns over the full market cycle.

Source: EPRA

Source: EPRA

From the above table, you will note that private funds are 2 to 4x more expensive in terms of fees and too much leverage.

From the chart, you will also note that they are poorly managed and highly conflicted. They are always attempting to maximize assets under management to increase their fees. When prices started to be at bubble levels, REIT became net sellers of real estate in 2006 and 2007 before the crash. On the other hand, private funds were buying more and more.

No wonder that REITs produce higher total returns over time. They are more efficient, less conflicted, use a reasonable amount of leverage, and can access public markets to boost their growth rate.

REITs Are Also Safer Than Real Estate Funds

Interestingly, REITs crushed private funds despite being less risky than them. Here is a table that we prepared to compare the main risks of real estate investing:

Source: Author

REITs are clearly less risky. The underlying asset is the same: Real estate. However, structured as a public REIT, investors enjoy wide diversification, only moderate leverage and liquidity. By holding a well-diversified portfolio of REITs, investors have never lost money in the long run, but many private fund investors file for bankruptcy each year.

Bottom Line: Higher Return & Lower Risk

The evidence and logic suggest that REITs are much better vehicles than private funds. And I don’t say this lightly. I used to work in private equity real estate myself. I have owned properties, earned good cash flow doing it; but once I learnt more about REITs, I quickly came to the conclusion that they were better investments for the reasons explained in this article.

Unfortunately, a lot of investors continue to favor private funds because they do not know how to get started with REIT investing. The REIT market is vast with nearly 200 names to pick from and it can easily get overwhelming for new investors.

Below we provide a short overview of our REIT Investment Strategy and how we aim to beat the pants off private real estate funds.

Value REIT Investing

REITs remain the last segment of the market where investors can find bargains and outperform the market. Unlike in most other sectors, active REIT investors have historically outperformed passive benchmarks even after fees.

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in Value REIT investing and attempt to maximize total returns while earning an ~8% dividend yield. We have been researching REITs for about 10 years and consistently use five simple tricks to maximize results:

(1) Overweight Small-Cap REITs: The average valuation of small cap REITs is just around 12x FFO, and by being selective, it's not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just 10x cash flow. In comparison, REIT indexes (VNQ, IYR) are heavily invested in overpriced large caps which trade at 20x FFO – 8-notches higher than comparable small caps.

(2) Focus on Superior Sectors: Rather than blindly invest in retail, office and hotels which have questionable long-term investment prospects, we are more strategic and favor sectors with more resilient fundamentals.

(3) Avoid Bad Apples: We recognize that many management teams are more worried about their own pay than shareholder returns. We skip the bad apples that cannot be trusted due poor track records and significant conflicts of interests.

(4) Buy Below NAV: We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such Realty Income (O) trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value approach and seek to buy at share prices that are below estimated NAV.

(5) High Yield Now: We recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. By targeting an ~8% average dividend yield, we are less dependent on stock market appreciation and outperform in a flat market.

As of today, our Core Portfolio has a 7.75% dividend yield with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential. Here is how it compares to the major REIT index:

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, stronger and better aligned managements, etc…).

However, a word of caution is imperative here: active investing is not for everyone. Quite frankly, if you know that you have little access to research, do not possess the expertise, or the time, you are most likely be better off sticking with passive alternatives such as the Vanguard Real Estate Index (VNQ)

Only if you know what you are doing, have access to quality insights on the best opportunities of the moment, and are not scared to occasionally open an annual report, should you target individual REITs. It requires some work, but it can drastically improve your performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.