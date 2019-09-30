Cisco Pullback Could Be A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

Cisco -focusing on transformation toward a healthier mix of software and recurring sales

Evolving technologies such as 5G networks, edge computing and cloud infrastructures in the networking sector are creating new growth opportunities for networking companies that provide the underlying infrastructure for these technology transitions. One such networking company that could immensely benefit from this technology transition is Cisco (CSCO), one of the biggest networking companies that provides a comprehensive suite of networking, communications and information technology (IT) industry related products and services. Of late, in line with the industry trend, the company has been shifting its business model to software-related subscription-based recurring revenues, which continues to drive its earnings.

The company reported strong Q4 and FY 2019 results on the back of its software capabilities, which continue to capitalize on the transformation in the industry. However, amid the U.S.-China trade war, Cisco, which sells its infrastructure products to large carriers in China, recently experienced a decline of 25% in China due to weakness in the enterprise business. Also, CSCO is not being allowed to participate to bid for state-owned enterprises in China, impacting its sales of switches, routers, security and Meraki products.

The current macroeconomic weakness and slower enterprise spending should slow down its sales momentum, resulting in expected sales growth falling to low-single digits in 2020 from 6% in 2019. Owing to these concerns, the company’s stock saw a big drop of ~9%, closing at $46.25 on August 15, 2019 (on Q4 earnings results). Nonetheless, Cisco’s continued efforts on strengthening its core networking portfolio through acquisitions of other smaller players, alongside separate investments to drive transformation to software & subscriptions would enable it to regain the momentum when spending returns.

Source: Investing.com

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is one of the leading technology companies in the U.S., engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking products, and communications and information technology industry related products. The company continues to expand and integrate its intent-based technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud, providing customers with a highly secure, intelligent platform for their digital business. In addition to its products offerings, CSCO offers a broad range of services including technical support services and advanced services. The company has a wide range of customer base with businesses of all sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers.

Strategic acquisitions to strengthen portfolio

Cisco pursued many strategic acquisitions in the past and continues to pursue many deals to strengthen its technologies portfolio. During Q4 (ending July 2019), Cisco acquired a few smaller players - expanding its portfolio. In a bid to enhance internet-based networking, CSCO continued to invest in silicon and optics, building the next generation internet for its customers. In line with this, during Q4, CSCO announced its plan to acquire Acacia Communications, a designer and manufacturer of high-speed, optical interconnect technologies, for an estimated $2.6 billion. The deal is expected to close in 2H FY20. With this acquisition, Cisco will be able to offer high-speed coherent optical interconnect technologies across data center, metro, regional, long-haul, and undersea networks, covering webscale companies, service providers, and data center operators. The move would further strengthen its position in switching, routing and optical networking portfolio. Prior to Acacia deal, Cisco acquired many small players in this area including Core Optics (FY10), Ligthwire (FY12) and Luxtera (FY19).

Source: Cisco Presentation July 2019

Cisco is building on integrating AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) into its enterprise collaboration portfolio, bringing intelligence and context to help customers work smarter and increase productivity. On this front, earlier in August, the company announced its intention to acquire Voicea, a market-leading provider of voice-based artificial intelligence solutions. With this acquisition, CSCO plans to integrate Voicea's technology with its Webex portfolio, enhancing enterprise collaboration. Moreover, On August 26, 2019, Cisco announced its plan to acquire privately-held CloudCherry, a Customer Experience Management ((CEM)) company that provides customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics. The acquisition of CloudCherry will strengthen Contact Center portfolio, supporting enhanced enterprise collaboration. In the area of IoT security, on August 8, 2019, Cisco completed the acquisition of Sentryo, a developer of cybersecurity and situation awareness solutions focused on industrial networks and the IoT market.

In FY 2019, the company spent a total $2.7 billion on acquisitions, following $3.2 billion in 2018. Cisco has a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents & investments of ~$33 billion and free cash flow of ~$15 billion, as of FY 2019, which can accommodate more deals, further strengthening its offerings.

Acquisitions

Source: Cisco 10K FY19 filings

Business model transition to drive recurring sales

As a part of the business transformation, one of the CSCO’s strategic priorities, the company continues to transform its business model to align with evolving needs of its customers. In line with this, the company is focused on developing and selling more software and subscription-based offerings in its multiple product categories, driving a recurring revenue stream. Cisco has sought to concentrate on increasing its software mix as a percentage of total sales to sustain long-term growth. It aims to deliver at least 50% of sales from software and services by 2020, driven by efforts in security, collaboration and network-management products. As of FY 2019, recurring sales were 70% of total software sales, up 12% on a year-over-year basis. This will also enable the company to strengthen its cash flow.

Strong software capabilities: The Company’s series of acquisitions including Sourcefire, WebEx, Meraki and AppDynamics strengthened its capabilities in the area of security, collaboration, campus networks and application-performance management, creating strong software base. Its internal development has also created solid software portfolio, well-positioned to grab the opportunities in next-generation enterprise-network architectures. Its expansion of software model into entire infrastructure-product portfolio should further contribute to its software growth. Moreover, Cisco’s dominant position in networking hardware and its huge enterprise customer base provide solid foundation for the expansion in software base.

Consistent dividend and share repurchases to benefit investors

CSCO has been committed to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Between Q2 2018 and Q4 2019, CSCO returned $32.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases, more than its promise of returning of $31 billion. During Q4 FY19, CSCO repurchased shares worth $4.5 billion, with ~$13.5 billion of funds remaining in repurchase program. The company’s consistent repurchase of shares would continue to help in improving its earnings per share ($3.10 in FY19 vs. $2.59 in FY18) and per share dividend ($1.36 vs. $1.24) on lower share count.

Cisco has been consistently paying dividends (FY19: $1.36 per share), which grew at a CAGR of 14% over FY15-FY19. It generated ~$15 billion of free cash flow in FY 2019, returning ~$6 billion to shareholders via dividend. Cisco's strong revenue stream and modest margin expansion should continue to support its cash generation ability that sustains healthy capital returns to shareholders while still funding M&A activity. Going forward, as part of its new capital allocation strategy, it intends to return a minimum of 50% of its free cash flow annually through share repurchases and dividends. Although the new policy would slow down its repurchases, the current dividend yield, combined with its growth potential, is a key positive for investors.

Source: Cisco Annual Report FY 2018

Q4 and FY 2019 Results

CSCO reported a strong set of results for the fourth quarter, beating market expectations on both revenue and earnings. Despite lower enterprise spending, the underlying business remained strong with topline witnessing decent growth in both product (underpinned by double digit growth in switching business) and service (driven primarily by software subscriptions) segments. Additionally, margins improved due to lower cost of sales, resulting in a 9% jump in adjusted net income. However, GAAP net income declined 37%, due primarily to a $1.5 billion provision for income taxes.

Revenue increased 6% YoY to $13.4 billion, driven by growth in both Product revenue (+5%) and Service revenue (+3%), contributing 75% and 25% to total revenue, respectively. The growth in Product revenue was mainly attributable to Infrastructure Platforms (+6%, representing 78% of total product revenue), driven by switching business which grew double-digit on the back of campus and data center. This was partially offset by decline in routing business. Applications (+11%, 15%) and Security (+14%, 7%) also contributed to growth in Product revenue. The growth in Service revenue was attributable to software revenue, driven by growth in software subscriptions (70% of total software revenue up 12% year-over-year). By geography, Americas recorded a highest growth (+8% YoY to $8.1 billion) followed by EMEA (+4% to $3.3 billion), whereas APJC declined 5% to $2.0 billion.

Total product orders growth was flat in Q4 2019. By geography, Americas and EMEA were up by 1% and 4%, respectively, while APJC was down by 8%. In Customer segments, enterprise (-2%) and service provider (-21%) were down, while commercial (+7%) and public sector (+13%) experienced a growth in the period.

Gross profit increased 8% YoY to $8.6 billion, implying margin expansion of 217 bps to 63.9%. This was mainly driven by lower cost of sales (-1% to $4.9 billion), attributable to Product (-2%). On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 65.5%.

Operating expenses came in at $4.9 billion (+7%), largely driven by increase in Research & development expenses (+8%) and Sales & marketing expenses (6%), together representing 87% of total expenses. Accordingly, operating income came in at $3.7 billion (margin: 27.5%) in Q4 2019, an increase of 10% as compared to Q4 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was up by 11% to $4.4 billion, with operating margin at 32.6%.

GAAP net income declined 42% YoY to $2.2 billion or $0.51 per share, while non-GAAP net income increased 9% to $3.6 billion or $0.83 per share.

During Q4, CSCO paid $6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases ($4.5 billion) and quarterly dividend ($1.5 billion). Going forward, the company intends to return a minimum of 50% of free cash flow to shareholders annually through share repurchases and dividend.

For FY 2019, total revenue was $51.7 billion (+7%). Gross margin increased 7% to $32.7 billion. Operating expenses increased 1% to $18.4 billion, while operating income rose 16% to $14.2 billion. GAAP net income was $11.6 billion or $2.61 per share in FY 2019 as against $110 million in FY 2018, mainly due to lower taxes in the period. Non-GAAP net income was $13.8 billion (+9%) or $3.10 per share (+20%).

Outlook

Slowdown in corporate-IT spending amid macroeconomic weakness could impact CSCO’s core sales momentum, resulting in a weakened outlook for Q1 2020. Consequently, the company is quite conservative about its financial guidance, expecting revenue to grow in the range of 0% to 2% YoY. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be between 64% and 65%, while Non-GAAP operating margin will be 32% to 33%.

I remain impressed that despite intense competition the company has been able to sustain such high gross margins. After dipping into the high 50% range in 2014, gross margins have recovered to current levels, reaching 63% in the year ending July 2019. At a current dividend yield of 2.8%, the it doesn't draw much attention from the income crowd, but they are expected to grow 6% in 2020 and then 8% in 2021, on the back of strong EPS growth of 8% and 7%, respectively.

I also want to point out the improving metrics that lead to higher return on equity, which this past year was over 34%, driven by an increasing in leverage, better asset turnover, and a return to low 20% profit margins.

Source: Author Prepared

The stock has trailed the broader Tech sector but the underperformance was entirely over the last three months, primarily because of the impact of Trump's trade spat with China. The stock dropped 8.6% in one day but my take is that the sell off was an overreaction. As I mentioned earlier, Cisco tends to be on the conservative side with it's guidance but any company that can potentially be hurt by the situation with China is going to sell off.

There are other challenges that the company must overcome, including it's less dominant position in Enterprise Networks, with competition from Arista and Hewlett Packard. However, the stock is just too cheap to ignore even with more intense competition and a tougher environment in the short-term. The dividend is quite safe at a payout ratio of around 45% and if the company's conservative guidance is exceeded, we could see a pop in the stock. If guidance isn't exceeded, however, we don't think there would be much of a reaction.

This article was first published on The Income Strategist on September 12th, 2019.

We provide portfolio strategies and investment ideas to investors interested in generating portfolio income. Our asset allocation strategies guide investors on where to find the best income generating ideas and we provide individual security coverage on REITs, Dividend Stocks, MLPs, Preferred Equity, ETFs, Closed End Funds, and Bonds. Get access to our 5 Income Portfolios and research including Stable Monthly Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Dividend Growth Portfolio

Portfolio High Income Portfolio

Portfolio Tax-Exempt Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Income Safety Portfolio Additional benefits: BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.