Quick Note On BlackRock CEF Repurchases

According to the press release:

Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs September 05, 2019 05:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of sixty four BlackRock municipal, taxable fixed-income, and equity closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have authorized the renewal of open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”). Under each Fund’s current Repurchase Program, each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2019, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2018) in open market transactions. Pursuant to the Board’s renewal of the Repurchase Programs, commencing on December 1, 2019, each Fund may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2019) in open market transactions through November 30, 2020. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV. The Funds that have authorized the renewal of a Repurchase Program are as follows: Municipal Funds Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP BFZ BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust 09248E102 BKN BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc. 09247D105 BTA BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust 09250B103 BZM BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 09249L105 MHE BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 09258E109 MUI BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. 09253X102 MNE BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. 09255F109 MUA BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. 09254J102 BBK BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust 09249H104 BAF BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust 09250G102 BBF BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust 09248H105 BYM BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust 092479104 BFK BlackRock Municipal Income Trust 09248F109 BLE BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 09249N101 MEN BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. 09253Y100 MUC BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. 09254L107 MHD BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. 09253N104 MUH BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. 09253P109 MFL BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund 09254P108 MUJ BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. 09254X101 MHN BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. 09255C106 MUS BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. 09254A101 MUE BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. 09254C107 MVF BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. 09253R105 MVT BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. 09253T101 MZA BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. 09254K109 MYC BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. 09254M105 MCA BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. 09254N103 MYD BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. 09253W104 MYF BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund 09254R104 MFT BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund 09254T100 MIY BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. 09254V105 MYJ BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. 09254Y109 MYN BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. 09255E102 MPA BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund 09255G107 MQY BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. 09254F100 MQT BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. 09254G108 MYI BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. 09254E103 BQH BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust 09249P106 BSE BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust 09249U105 BNY BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust 09248L106 BFY BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 09249R102 BSD The BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust 09248T109 BHV BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 092481100 Taxable Fixed-Income Funds Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP BBN BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust 09248X100 BHK BlackRock Core Bond Trust 09249E101 HYT BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. 09255P107 BTZ BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust 092508100 EGF BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. 09255K108 FRA BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. 09255X100 BGT BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust 091941104 BKT BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. 09247F100 BLW BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust 09249W101 BIT BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust 09258A107 DSU BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. 09255R202 Equity Funds Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP BGR BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust 09250U101 CII BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. 09256A109 BDJ BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust 09251A104 BOE BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust 092501105 BME BlackRock Health Sciences Trust 09250W107 BGY BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust 092524107 BCX BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust 09257A108 BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust 09258G104 BUI BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust 09248D104 The amount and timing of any repurchases under each Fund’s Repurchase Program will be determined either at the discretion of the Fund’s management or pursuant to predetermined parameters and instructions subject to market conditions. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. A Fund’s repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under any Fund Repurchase Program will be made on a national security exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws.

A few members have asked me or in the chat that they received a notification of this press release and wasn't sure what it meant or what they had to do about it. In short: you don't have to do anything if you hold any of these funds.

Why is BlackRock doing this?

Why are the funds doing this? It is definitely a shareholder-friendly move as, as stated in the press release, "purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”)... could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV". This accretion occurs because when the fund repurchases its shares, it is selling its assets at par, but repurchasing shares at a discount. In terms of mechanics, it is like the reverse of a dilutive rights offering.

As a simplified example, let's say that an unleveraged CEF has 10 million shares outstanding with a NAV of $10, for $100 million in assets. The fund is trading at $9, or a discount of -10%. For the fund to purchase 5% of its shares (0.5 million), it would need 0.5 million * $9 = $4.5 million, which it would obtain by selling off $4.5 million of its assets. The fund is now left with $95.5 million assets on 9.5 million shares, or a NAV of $10.0526 per share, or an overall accretion of 0.526%.

Of course, this does have the affect of reducing manager's AUM, so even with the acknowledgement that BlackRock is one of the better (albeit not particularly exciting) CEF fund sponsors out there, the cynical take would be that this program is just one of the defenses that BlackRock employs against activist investors - kind of a "don't target our funds, we're doing what's right for shareholders!" move.

Of course, BlackRock is currently embroiled in a fight with the activist firm, Saba Capital Management. Most recently, Saba issues an Open Letter to the Board of MNE, BQH and BTZ demanding that they release the results of recent shareholder votes calling for tender offers at the CEFs. This Wall Street Journal article "Boaz Weinstein Hedge Fund Spars With BlackRock and Neuberger" (subscription required) goes into more detail about the current drama!

Repurchases not going to move the needle much

In any case however, these repurchase programs really don't move the needle too much - except, perhaps, for providing the perception that the discount is being supported by the program which I guess could be a benefit in and of itself.

The reason I say this is because the repurchase amounts are relatively small, only up to 5% of total outstanding shares. Even all of these shares were repurchased at a generous -10% discount, this still only adds +0.526% to the NAV/share of the fund, as our calculation above showed.

Moreover, remember that the program is just a permission to repurchase shares and not an obligation. Take BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) for example, which we currently own in our Income Generator portfolio. BDJ repurchased a grand total of zero (0) shares last year under its repurchase program! The year before, it repurchased 1.4 million shares, which is decent but only a small fraction of the 187 million shares it still has outstanding. Even if purchased at an average discount of -10%, this would have added less than +0.1% to the NAV in terms of accretion. BDJ is also fairly very liquid at 400K shares traded daily, so these purchases aren't going to push up the market price of the fund higher, either.

Still, better than nothing I suppose?

In summary: no action needed if you own any of the BlackRock funds mentioned in this press release.

