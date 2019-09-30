Retirement: Sequence Of Return Risk - How To Best It Year After Year

As this bull market is getting long in the tooth, recession odds are now higher and this increases the risk of a big drawdown.

Co-produced with Treading Softly and Trapping Value

This is part of a series we are currently writing on retirement issues. We address again the “Sequence of Returns” risk, an issue that most of us who are in retirement or close to retirement age worry about.

Investors have a lot in common with poultry farmers. We bet you did not expect to hear that! Allow us to explain.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we've discussed how we are here to gather (income) eggs and not kill our (financial) chickens. When it comes to chicken raising, there are three major types of chickens. These types are Egg layers, Broilers, and Hybrid.

Egg-laying chickens are raised for the eggs they produce, the chicken herself is left alone while it continues to produce eggs

Broiler chickens are raised for their meat, they are generally culled when fully grown and eaten.

Hybrid chickens are breeds that aim to do both simultaneously. They are raised to lay eggs moderately well and then be eventually culled for meat.

Source

Investors can be lumped into similar groupings. Dividend investors - looking for egg layers. Traders and Capital gains investors - looking to cull some broiler chickens. Total return investors - looking for the best of both worlds. Having classified our investors, we wanted to discuss "Sequence of Return" risk. This is something that often causes new retirees or soon-to-be retirees added stress. Let's take a look.

What is "Sequence of Return" risk?

"Sequence of Return" risk is a fairly common issue for investors who are approaching retirement or are already retired. When preparing for retirement, investors will create a portfolio they believe will generate predictable returns to support their expenses over the remainder of their lifetime. This assumes steady, level growth versus their assumed expenses.

If an investor’s portfolio underperforms right before or right at the beginning of retirement - like during a recession or extended downturn - it creates a nightmare scenario. The losses from selling shares at lower values dramatically reduces the lifetime value that will be received by the investor. This is because those additional shares sold no longer generate income.

Consider it this way:

Imagine you're just starting a life ranching, you have a herd of cows but have come across some hard times. So you're forced to sell a couple of cows to survive.

Source

While those cow sales provide the income you need, you've now created a loss due to inability to breed additional cows. Over time this loss grows every time those cows could've produced offspring to sell.

In the new episodes of "The Ranch" on Netflix (NFLX), one line jumps out in relation to this. Colt is forced to sell a few cows to pay needed expenses and another rancher states to him:

I've never seen a rancher succeed when they have to sell off a few heifers here and there to survive.

For those investors who rely on selling shares to generate some or all of the cash they need, recessions and downturns can result in them selling more shares at a reduced price than planned. The problem feeds on itself as even more shares have to be sold over time and finally ends up with the investor running out of money.

All clear for Dividend Hunters?

It may seem that those investors who are taking cash only from the dividend income their stocks generate escape this risk. But while low share prices represent a much lower risk to such an investor, the risk is not eliminated. In particular, recessions often do cause even dividend aristocrats to cut their dividends. If several companies in the portfolio do this at the same time, it could be very hard to replace the lost income.

So for retired or soon to be retired investors, the good news is that this isn’t really a risk they haven’t faced before. On the bad news side, the need for cash increases the negative potential for this risk. So additional steps will be needed to help ensure that a few bad years don’t destroy your portfolio and leave you at risk of running out of money.

Dividends are More Reliable

A lot of articles on Sequence of Return risk stress that there is nothing the individual investor can do to control when the below-average years will happen and how many of them will happen in a row. It’s all luck of the draw. So what is an investor to do so as not to be blown to a hostile shore by the winds of fate?

The good news for investors who depend mostly or entirely on dividends for their income is that dividends are far less variable than share prices. While share prices do tend to trend upwards, year to year movements are fairly random and decreases are both common and can be quite large. Dividends are far more “sticky” than share prices.

High Yield Saves the Day

Often investors looking to retirement think the lower the yield, the safer the security. This is often far from being reliable. Trusted names have cut their dividend in a recession while "high risk" names have maintained them thorough all cycles. By investing in the opportunities we find here at High Dividend Opportunities, your income stream comes from reliable and well-covered paying securities. Many of our members report they generate enough to live off of and reinvest - a gold mine for retirees and a way to offset any Sequence of Return risk by generating additional future income. If a large holding that barely covers your needs cuts its dividend - the pain is instantaneous. If a large holding that exceedingly covers your needs cuts - the pain is less due to your immediate needs being completely fine. This leaves room to practice portfolio rotation and moving capital from securities that have rapidly increased into new opportunities to put those newly earned dollars to hard work.

First: How Safe Is Your Dividend Income?

An income investor benefits from the tendency of dividends not to decrease and the low volatility of the dividend paid by a company. So to manage the sequence of return risk, the first thing is to invest in securities where the dividend is safe. Diversification remains important, as does ensuring that individual companies have growing earnings or cash flow, growing revenues or market share, and manage their debt well so they can support the dividend.

Moving to Preferred Shares

A further refinement of the tactic of having safe dividends is to use preferred shares or even bonds to provide income. Not only are these further up the capital stack, and thus safer if the company gets distressed, but the payments are far less subject to change than dividends on the common shares. An easy thing to do is move some capital from the common shares of a company into one of its preferred issues. You trade some future growth for current income and lower the overall risk of ownership in that company as well.

For income investors, the preferred stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative ways to get exposure to high-yield stocks. Because all the dividends on preferred shares have to be paid before any dividends can be paid to common shareholders, the dividend payment is also safer on preferred shares. Many preferred stocks offer a reliable income and carry little price volatility. Following the recent market volatility, many preferred stocks have pulled back significantly and are offering some great opportunities. For our investors, we have been taking advantage and recommending to our investors to pick up discounted high-quality shares that the markets are offering. We currently strongly suggest investors have 35-40% of their portfolio in fixed income securities such as preferreds, bonds and baby bonds. This will help secure your income stream regardless of what economic pressures are on their way.

We recommended the preferred share of Global Net Lease (GNL), the Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.25% CUM PFD A (GNL.PA) yielding 7.1% to investors. Picking the preferred over the common provides more predictable income versus common shares for conservative income investors. In the case of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK), we completely avoided the common as we felt it was landmine with a destined distribution cut. We went straight for the preferreds (LMRKN) (LMRKO) (LMRKP). All LMRK preferred shares yield over 7.5%, providing a safe and predictable stream of income!

Maximize the Returns of your cash

The next item to help mitigate against a below-average year is a pile of cash. Often times in accumulation mode, very little cash is kept as it is put to work generating more dividends as soon as it practical. So why have a bigger pile of cash around for retirement? Having a pile of cash to draw on can give the investor time to correct any shortfalls in dividend payments. This is much better than making up the cash shortfall by selling shares when prices have dropped.

Conservative Budgeting: On both spending and on income

The next item to mitigate the impact of sequence of return risks for a dividend investor is to be conservative in your budgeting. This means you should be estimating that things will cost a bit more than they tend to do now. It’s a good idea to make sure your spending is below budget. That will give you a cushion if some big expenditure comes along. On the other side be very conservative in how much income you will be able to produce. It’s far better to have the problem of more cash coming in than you budgeted for than to have less.

Apply the Rule of 40

Outside of being conservative in budgeting, the application of our Rule of 40 is important. This helps determine both position size and maintaining diversity.

Position sizing is a very valuable tool for controlling risk. For instance, if you keep your overall exposure to any single stock to 2% or 3% of your overall portfolio, and the stock goes down significantly in price, it allows you to average down, or even double down. This method allows you to boost your income without adding excessive risk. Many stocks do go on sale from time to time for reasons that have little to do with fundamentals, but rather due to negative investor sentiment. This is exactly what happened to the oil and gas sector in the past few months. Those income investors who used position sizing were able to average down on high yielding stocks such as midstream stocks, and get a nice boost in their income.

Last, but certainly not least, one of the best things an investor can do to protect against sequence of return risks is to diversify. Asset classes that tend to be negatively correlated are a big part of the process in this regard. Even here, dividend investors have the edge over those who sell shares to get a large part of their income. That is because, with the huge number of ETFs and other funds in the market, share prices are more correlated than ever before. So it is hard to pick a basket of stocks where all prices won’t pretty much move together. But dividends come from the companies’ actual operations, and it is easier to find a set of companies that have operations that don’t move in lockstep with each other.

Management also tends to set dividends knowing they can pay them going forward, so dividend cuts are much rarer than drops in the share price. We call our rule of thumb for diversification the Rule of 40. A diversified portfolio allows you to create the yield you want while limiting the impact of the occasional mishap. Forty also fits our sweet spot that gives us great diversification without getting overwhelming to monitor.

Three High Quality Picks for Investors Today

We usually like to pick up high yield stocks that have pulled back due to negative investor sentiment rather than fundamental reasons. We recently revealed one our best picks for strong reliable income for your portfolio today. The recommendation was for Vermilion Energy (VET) which currently yields 12.1%. At the time, the stock was oversold and yielding 14.5%, which is income we will be receiving for many years to come! VET pays out a monthly dividends, which works well with retirees life bills - most bills do not come quarterly but monthly! Our members and followers who bought when our alert came out have seen over 17% gains from the upward movement of share price on top of two monthly dividends already! This global company is set to reward investors for years to come, but this price won't be available forever. If you liked our VET pick, we have recently identified three similar opportunities currently listed in our report entitled Our Favorite High Yield Picks For the Next 12 Months.

Final Thoughts

The good news is that sequence of return risk isn’t anything new for most investors even though being in withdrawal mode might amplify its impact on a portfolio. Nor does managing a dividend portfolio require investors to learn some new. In fact, just from deriving income primarily from dividends and being less dependent on share sales, much of the risk has already been mitigated. Most of what is required is just some additional attention to techniques already known and used by the investor to manage dividend safety. As always careful planning and reasoned actions will win out.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities Autumn Sale! We are the most subscribed-to service in the high-yield space, consistently the highest ranked service on Seeking Alpha since 2016. As a member, you will receive unbeatable analysis to achieve high immediate income, in addition to retirement strategies. We are offering a limited time discount for the first 100 members who join. Only 43 spots left! Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and bond portfolio, and our report "Our Favorite High-Yield Picks Today" . Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VET, GNL.PA, LMRKO, LMRKP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.