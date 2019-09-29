Bad News For Natural Gas Bulls - Oversupply Just Worsened

At 95 Bcf/d of Lower 48 production, the natural gas market even with the increase in LNG and Mexico gas exports will be oversupplied by ~2.5 Bcf/d.

This was higher than our forecast of +90 Bcf and higher than the consensus average of +91 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

Oversupply Just Worsened

Lower 48 production is staying around the all-time high of ~93.7 Bcf/d implying exit production rate now closer to ~95 Bcf/d. At 95 Bcf/d of Lower 48 production, the natural gas market even with the increase in LNG and Mexico gas exports will be oversupplied by ~2.5 Bcf/d.

This will keep price average close or below $2.5/MMBtu for the rest of 2020.

In addition, the fundamental value implied by our model shows November fair value to have dropped to $2.3 with December at $2.45.

The entire curve is now overvalued by 4.31%.

The oversupply situation came as a result of GCX hitting full capacity at ~2 Bcf/d. Texas gas production has now risen to ~23 Bcf/d and remained around that level implying associated gas production was ready to fill the pipeline.

For natural gas balances going forward, this is very bad news given there's more pipeline takeaway capacity coming online for the Permian by the end of 2021, so associated gas production will continue to fill the lines.

For the traders, the bearish balance along with a bearish weather outlook points to much more downside for natural gas prices. This is especially the case if the early November weather is warmer than normal. Traders noted that prices could easily fall into $2.2 range or lower. Animal spirits would take over, so catching a falling knife into bearish weather right in front of winter and ~3.75 Tcf of gas would be suicidal.

For us, our gameplan was to short natural gas once it retested the head-and-shoulder breakdown region of ~$2.5/MMBtu. If prices never get there, we are ok letting this trade go as the risk/reward is the most favorable at that level.

Traders also did not take on a short position just yet noting momentum has taken over to the downside with whipsaw action likely next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.