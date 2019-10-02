A Different Kind Of Cannabis ETF With Tim Seymour (Podcast)

In the wide-ranging conversation that follows, we discuss the sector from both a top-down/macro and bottom-up/single-stock perspective, leaving no stone unturned in our search for value.

Tim recently launched the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF - an actively managed portfolio of his and his team's favorite stocks in the sector.

Tim Seymour, host of CNBC's Fast Money and an early-stage cannabis investor, joins the latest edition of The Cannabis Investing Podcast.

By Jonathan Liss

Today's guest will be familiar to many investors both within and outside of the cannabis space. Tim Seymour of CNBC Fast Money fame is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management. Tim has over 20 years of general investment experience and was an early-stage investor and a recognized voice in the cannabis industry. He serves as a board member or in an advisory role for several private cannabis companies.

More recently, he launched an actively managed pure-play Cannabis ETF, the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), where he serves as Portfolio Manager. Still fresh on the heels of CNBS's July 23 launch, Tim weighs in on a broad array of macro trends affecting cannabis investors, while also providing a detailed and intimate perspective on a dozen companies in the space.

Topics include:

2:00 - Tim's backstory: What drew him to cannabis investing?

13:00 - Launching the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF, and Tim's Fast Money platform.

20:00 - After so much carnage in the space, are Cannabis sector valuations finally more reasonable?

27:30 - What did prognosticators like Deloitte get wrong in the lead-up to legalization in Canada and California?

37:30 - How does Tim get access to US markets via CNBS and when does he see investors being able to profit from markets beyond Canada?

50:45 - How is CNBS structured and how does Tim value stocks in the space?

1:01:00 - Effect of Bruce Linton firing on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC).

1:09:45 - Which companies are best positioned for global growth? (ACB)

1:15:30 - Stock recommendation: MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) [TSE:LABS]

1:17:30 - Concluding remarks: Where's the industry headed?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB, CNBS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tim Seymour is long CNBS. To see a full list of CNBS’ holdings, updated daily, go to www.amplifyetfs,com/cnbs-holdings



Jonathan Liss is currently long ACB.