Chipotle: Avocados Are Dangerous

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is expected to deliver admirable revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing very well in the following years. Investing in the company presents an unhealthy risk-reward proposition with an acceptable downside and bland upside potential at a high price.

Chipotle is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $23 billion and sturdy financials. CMG's dependence on avocados complicates its expansion plans overseas and may slash the gross margin of the company, increasing the risk of an already expensive stock.

Avocados and other limitations

The most representative ingredient of Chipotle is arguably the avocado. Many of its promotions depend on offering Guacamole, and it is often used to push vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. While the fruit is delicious and healthy, its prices are volatile and very susceptible to macroeconomic tendencies.

The avocado price in the US fluctuates depending on the cost and availability of the avocado in Mexico; the additional constrains are created by drug cartels and the now sensitive trade relations between the US and Mexico.

Besides the dependence on the price of the avocado, Chipotle will face several problems expanding its menu overseas. Many of the critical ingredients of the Chipotle menu are expensive in Europe, and adapting the menu and prices would reduce the edge it has cultivated in the US. The expansion in Germany, for example, began in 2013, and this year it opened the second location, and the French market has behaved in similar ways.

Because of the style of the cuisine, it might not be a good fit for Latin American markets either. Chipotle would face competition from several similar local proposals already accustomed to the local needs and cultural food traditions. While Chipotle might not depend on international revenue to deliver its revenue growth targets for the next few years, limiting its geographical potential puts a glass ceiling on its potential and might hinder the company in the future.

Valuation

For the past years, revenue growth has had a maximum and minimum of -13.3% and 14.9% with a tendency to be down. The prediction estimates average revenue growth of 12.3% compared to the past average of 4.9%. The gross margin has had a minimum and a maximum of 9% and 24.6% respectively and the trend has been down. The estimate considers an average gross margin of 14.9% compared to the past average of 16.9%. Considering that G&A as a percentage of revenue will have a minimum and maximum of 6.9% and 6.6% respectively, we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Chipotle in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 65% and at best overvalued by 47%. So the stock is overvalued.

Constructing an adjusted Beta PERT risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is an 87.73% probability that Chipotle will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of -3%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities of an event or a proposition, multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began with.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

Chipotle's -3% value shows that while it could deliver some growth in the future, it is statistically unwise to invest in the company.

Conclusions

Although the level of debt is acceptable, the downside potential is minor, and the financial solidity is sturdy, the level of risk is unhealthy, the expected return for next year is horrible, the risk-reward is fullish, and the price is discouragingly overvalued.

Chipotle is a lovely company with terrific growth prospects and an unfortunate risk with the avocados it needs. The stock, however, is dramatically overpriced, and there is no statistical edge in getting the stock. If Chipotle manages to perform on the highest end of the spectrum for the next four years, its value will only be slightly higher than it is today.

