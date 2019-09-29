Profire Energy: Now May Not Be The Right Time To Invest

Profire Won’t Run High Now

Profire Energy (PFIE) provides products and technologies that enhance the efficiency, safety, and compliance of the energy companies in North America. Profire’s remote burners for firetube vessels can have a potentially huge opportunity internationally. However, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. In the short-to-medium term, I do not think the stock price will move upwards. Investors might do well to wait for a more reasonable price level before considering an investment.

The recovery of the completed wells in the key unconventional shales and the energy activity rebound in Canada in Q3 can mitigate some of the headwinds coming from the E&P budget rationalization and volatility in crude oil price. The recent acquisitions will expand the company’s reach and complement the offerings while adding to the revenue base. However, the operating margin can decline in Q3 from the costs associated with increased marketing efforts and new product certifications. With zero debt, PFIE is better placed than some of its more leveraged peers, especially if the energy market deteriorates further.

The Drivers Throw A Mixed Picture

Since the beginning of 2019, drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) have been marginally weak (2% down) until August, which was in contrast to the growth in completed wells (17% up), according to EIA’s estimates. The figures indicate an expected recovery in well completions activity in the near future. Interestingly, the number of drilled wells (10% down year-to-date) declined despite the 27% rise in the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price during the same period.

However, in July and August, the fall in DUC, as well as drilled wells, suggest that recovery will take longer than initially expected. So, I think, the company’s Q3 performance may continue to underwhelm investors.

Understanding The Primary Drivers

In Q2 2019, PFIE’s revenues decreased by 6.5% compared to Q1 2019. Year-over-year, it was down by 10.7% in Q2. The crude oil price has been volatile since Q4 2018, which has prompted a reduction in the upstream companies’ capex budget for 2019, which in turn has affected the oilfield services (or OFS) companies’ revenues and earnings. On top of lower E&P activity, the company’s operating earnings decreased due to higher operating expenses in Q2. Scarcity of workforce has led to an increase in wages in the OFS industry in recent times. The company periodically engages in M&A activities, which has increased professional fees and reduced earnings. Plus, the certifications required for the development of the PF2200 product involved fees. So, year-over-year, the gross profit margin decreased to 51.2% from 52.2%.

In this context, investors may note that the company expects to launch its next-gen burner management system, the PF 2200, as an advancement of the BMS (burner management systems). The 2200 version is expected to bring safety to the monitoring and management of combustion and burner applications.

Growth Through Acquisitions

In June, PFIE acquired Millstream Energy Products, a Canadian company engaged in developing economy burners, high-performance burners, secondary air control plates, flame arrestor housing, and other components. These products complement Profire’s burner management systems. So, the acquisition is expected to increase market share in the combustion market in the upstream and midstream industry. With the acquisition, the company now has a burner management solution, a controller, a fuel train, and the flame arrestor housing. The advantages of such vertical integration can give PFIE an ability to increase the average sales price to end-users and resellers. The company anticipates that the acquisition will result in an additional $1 million to $2 million of annual revenue in the coming years.

In August, the company acquired Midflow Services. Midflow is one of the largest resellers of Profire BMS. The acquisition expands PFIE’s reach in the Northeastern U.S. The management anticipates additional annual revenues of $2.5 million to $3.5 million from this acquisition. Overall, between the two acquisitions, the company spent $5 million, while a total of $3.5 million to $5.5 million of additional annual revenue is expected to be added. So, if the estimates are even close to accurate, the company seems to have struck a profitable deal.

Analyzing The Current Strategies

As the energy market price continues to exhibit volatility, the E&P companies are reducing debt and participating in stock buyback programs to increase shareholder returns. In this environment, the company looks to intensify marketing strategies, both in the U.S. and internationally. With the recent acquisitions and additional manpower, PFIE can deploy more staff for the marketing of the 3100 product. The company has enhanced its relationships with the global distributors, which has led to increased marketing efforts in Asia, South America, and the Middle East. However, in recent times, several projects, which could potentially use PF3100 products, have been deferred.

On the other hand, the average revenue per project and the number of modules for each product have gone up. So, to sum up, we see lower demand but traction in revenues per project, which will keep the overall revenue deficit limited.

Recently, the company has modestly lowered its guidance for operating expense from 2018 to 2019. In the short term, the rate of operating expense growth may exceed the revenue growth due to increase in wages, higher professional fees related to the acquisitions, and fees associated to certifications required for the development of the PF2200 product. So, we may see lower gross margin in 2H 2019 compared to a year ago.

CAD-to-USD Movement

PFIE is exposed to the U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar (or CAD-USD) exchange rate risk. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. Since July 2019, the WTI crude oil price has remained unchanged, while the USD has appreciated by 1.4%. With such a mild movement, I do not think the exchange rate will affect the performance significantly in Q3. Investors may note that depreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD is detrimental to the Canadian oil producers, and hence, are also negative for the OFS companies like PFIE.

Zero Debt And Share Repurchase

In 1H 2019, Profire’s year-over-year cash flow from operations (or CFO) was ~69% higher. Despite an 11% fall in revenues in the past year, an improvement in working capital, due to a decrease in inventory balance, led to the CFO rise.

Profire’s cash and cash equivalents were $11.5 million on June 30, 2019. Recently, the company has approved an additional $2 million stock repurchase under the existing program. The current plan is set to expire on October 31, 2019. PFIE is a zero-debt company. With the cash balance and at the current rate of cash flow generation, executing the share repurchase plan looks comfortable.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Profire Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.3x. According to sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.2x. The company is currently trading at a premium to its past three-quarter average.

Profire’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers because the stock’s EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (Nuverra Environmental Solutions (OTC:NES), Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK), and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)) average of 7.1x. So, the stock can relatively be overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in my analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated PFIE a “buy” in September (includes “outperform”), while one recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The consensus target price is $3.45, which at the current price yields ~93% returns. However, given the lack of growth catalysts, I don’t think such high returns are possible in the next twelve months.

What’s The Take On PFIE?

The E&P budget rationalization and volatility in the crude oil price can reduce the returns from PFIE’s stock. However, the energy activity rebound in Canada in Q3 can mitigate some of the headwinds in the energy sector. In North America, the company is trying to increase sales of the PF 3100 product, while introducing its next-gen burner management system, the PF 2200, in the international markets.

However, the costs of increased marketing efforts are also likely to affect the operating margin level adversely in Q3. Like many of the other OFS companies, the management has recently initiated a share repurchase program to boost the stock price that has crashed in the past year. Investors should keep the stock in radar with a long-term view. But, in the short-to-medium term, there are not enough catalysts to set the stock price soaring, especially given that the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In September, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.