GameStop: Bonus Round

The stock of GameStop (GME) has been under pressure for a while, coinciding with a late stage of the console cycle and a secular decline in physical game sales. However, the company is becoming more focused and streamlined, which, combined with share repurchases, sets the stage for a significant upside in the next couple of years. The shares can potentially top $20 in a span of less than two years.

I have written about GameStop slightly less than a month ago, when its share price was $3.82 and the uncertainty was much greater than now. At this point, I would like to provide an update to dispel some misconceptions that are being posited here on Seeking Alpha as well as elsewhere. This is especially important since the clarity has been provided both by the recent quarterly earnings report as well as by the management on the conference call that followed. Yet the misconceptions persist.

Quarterly Results

While the decline in both top and bottom lines was pronounced, it was not unexpected. In my previous article, I predicted results that would look bad on the surface, and that is exactly what happened. In addition to revenue declines in hardware and software as well as pre-owned, there were costs related to labor reduction as well as a goodwill write-off. I don't want to dwell on those items as they were neither unexpected nor relevant to future results.

One item to note was a decline in inventories of $182M comparing to prior year, which translates to more cash available for debt reduction and share repurchases. Another item is there is no more goodwill to write down.

Source: GME Form 10-Q

Focus

In other articles and comments here on Seeking Alpha, there were claims made that the company will diversify and therefore squander capital. This is absolutely not the case. From the conference call:

We will be disciplined with our approach to innovation by focusing on initiatives that will benefit the core video game business and leverage our current portfolio of assets, but not require significantly more capital growth. In fact, we intend to maintain our historical annual capital expenditure levels and redirect some of those funds toward these initiatives. We are out of the diversification business. We will test and learn before we deploy and our decision-making will be driven by a disciplined approach to capital allocation. We will not under any circumstances debt to farm. Source: George Sherman, CEO, on the conference call

Cost Cutting and Profit Improvement Initiatives

The expectation from profit improvement initiatives has been increased from $100M to over $200M a year. From the call:

As a result, our results over the coming few quarters will not be sales-driven, but we believe will reflect the strengthening of our core business with expanding margins, disciplined expense management, and capital expenditures, and finally, strong and growing free cash flow. In that light, we expect the overall annualized run rate of our profit improvement initiatives to be over $200 million in 2021 as we execute on them throughout the rest of 2019 and through 2020.

Additionally, the company mentioned that the run rate of improvement achieved YTD is $40M per year. From the Q&A session:

So it's all very new, but it is now in effect, we think of that call it $100 million of cost reduction opportunity has been roughly 40% complete now. And that's a combination of structural changes that we made as well as some indirect procurement initiatives that have taken hold. So, that gives us a level of confidence again to commit to a $200 million number because we made very, very good progress on -- to get there.

Guidance

On the guidance front, there are good news in terms of both the adjusted EPS for the year and the adjusted FCF. From the call:

Historically, there is a fair amount of seasonality in our business and our working capital throughout any fiscal year. In that light, after adjusting for the timing of certain invoice payments related to holiday 2018 inventory that were paid after the end of the fiscal year last year, we expect our adjusted free cash flow for fiscal 2019 to be in the $225 million to $250 million range. Finally, given my earlier comments related to our sales outlook for both the industry and our business, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2019 to be in the $1.15 to $1.30 range.

To put this into perspective, with the current share count of about 90M (assuming the worst case of no buybacks), the "adjusted" FCF per share is $2.50-2.78. It really did prepay invoices more than usual in fiscal Q1.

Conclusion

The company is laser-focused on efficiency, reducing inventory, optimizing the store portfolio and being ready for the new console cycle. Even now, at the tail end of the console cycle, at current share prices, it generates over 20% earnings yield. Insiders have been buying shares in the last few days, which is something that hasn't happened in years. And the adjusted FCF of over $225M-250M this year can be used for share repurchases and debt reduction.

To those who worry about debt, the debt was $419M and cash was $424M. With significant positive FCF in this and next quarter, the debt is and will continue to be net negative. And the significant free cash flow has to go somewhere, i.e. debt reduction and share repurchases. Reducing debt will reduce interest expenses as well.

As of the last quarter-end, the company had $810M in tangible book value, which is about $9 per share. Adding the expected earnings to it, assuming even partial completion of the efficiency initiatives, results in tangible book value per share of over $10 by this time next year, even if there are no buybacks. More if the company repurchases shares at prices close to current.

At that point, we will likely see the release of next-generation consoles from both Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The combination of over $200M in efficiency improvement per year with interest expense savings from debt reduction as well as increases in EPS and tangible book value per share from any share repurchases will warrant share prices north of $20. The time horizon for this is less than two years and potentially sooner if there is a short squeeze from the almost 70% of shares currently sold short.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.