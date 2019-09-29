IPO Update: MetroCity Bankshares Readies Terms For IPO

I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

MCBS has produced enviable results but I'm concerned about the ultra-low interest rate environment and poor stock performance of other public community banks.

The bank operates a network of branches in the south and eastern regions of the U.S.

Quick Take

MetroCity Bankshares (OTCQX:MCBS) has filed to raise $30 million in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates a network of bank branches in the south and east U.S. regions.

MCBS has promising prospects and appears to be a well-managed bank, but I’m skeptical of the consolidating community bank sector in an ultra-low interest rate environment for the foreseeable future.

Company & Business

Doraville, Georgia-based Metro City was founded in 2006 and operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia with a primary focus on the Asian-American communities in these markets.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Nack Y. Paek, who was previously President of Government Loan Service Corporation.

As of the end of H1 2019, MetroCity had total assets of $1.52 billion, total loans (including loans held for sale) of $1.25 billion, total deposits of $1.30 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $184.3 million.

The firm offers a suite of loan and deposit products designed to answer the needs of the already-established businesses and individuals, as well as first generation immigrants who desire to establish and grow their own company, purchase a home or educate their children.

The firm originated $716.1 million of residential mortgage loans in 2018 compared to $581.2 million in 2017.

The firm’s total profit on sale of loans grew with $913,000 to $10.3 million in 2018, an increase of 9.7% over $9.4 million for the year 2017.

Management says that the bank has maintained exceptional credit quality, citing that there have been only five foreclosures out of 7,520 residential mortgage loans originated between 2015 and mid 2019, ‘none of which resulted in a loss.’

Market & Growth Plans

The firm has aggressively opened new branches since 2015, with eleven new locations opened and plans to ‘continue to expand geographically to new gateway markets that are culturally diverse and experiencing demographic growth.’

Below is a table showing the demographic growth profiles of the bank’s market locations:

The firm intends to grow organically, citing branch expansion and opportunistic strategic acquisitions as possible methods.

However, management states that as of the date of the prospectus, MetroCity had no immediate plans, arrangements or understandings relating to any material acquisitions or new banking branches.

MCBS’ primary loan products are SBA loans and residential mortgage loans, but the bank wants to focus more on its tailored loan products for businesses.

Financial Performance

MCBS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased total interest income, although decelerating

Growing net interest income after provision for loan losses, but also decelerating

Substantial but decreasing net interest margin

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 40,680,000 15.9% 2018 $ 72,879,000 20.4% 2017 $ 60,514,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 30,052,000 7.5% 2018 $ 56,967,000 16.6% 2017 $ 48,837,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 4.30% 2018 4.48% 2017 4.76% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 18,325,000 2018 $ (160,919,000) 2017 $ 151,812,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $157.1 million in cash and $3.6 million in borrowings. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($130.1 million).

IPO Details

MCBS intends to sell one million shares and selling shareholders will sell 939,000 shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $30 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $238.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.66%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to support our organic growth, which could include branch expansion and opportunistic strategic acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes, which may include contributing a significant portion of such proceeds to the Bank.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James, and Hovde Group.

Commentary

MCBS is going public as part of a growing cohort of community banks tapping public equity markets for expansion capital.

The firm’s financials indicate it has grown smartly in recent periods and has high but decreasing net interest margin.

Net charge-offs to average loans reached a peak in 2017 and has since tapered off, per the table below:

The market opportunity for consolidating community banks is favorable as stronger banks that have the capital to smartly and adroitly acquire footprint or deeper penetration in desirable regions can prosper and grow.

However, offsetting that for the near-term is a very low interest rate environment, which puts downward pressure on net interest margins.

As a comparable-based valuation, compared to Red River Bancshares, MCBS’ IPO assumptions appear reasonable, if on the high side.

The problem I have with the community banks is that they generally haven’t done well post-IPO. For investors who are patient and who think that the ultra-low interest rate environment we’re currently in is going to be temporary, IPOs like MCBS may be worth considering.

But, I don’t share that optimistic view, so I won't be participating in the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 2, 2019.

