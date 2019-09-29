KB Home: A Best-Of-Breed Homebuilder

Homebuilders are by far one of the most confusing asset classes on the market. Just a few days back, I wrote an article discussing what I consider to be a great, long-term housing ETF to avoid devastating homebuilding downswings. In this article, I am going to discuss the just released third-quarter results from one of America's biggest homebuilders KB Home (KBH). The company easily beat earnings estimates and continues to benefit from a massive yield decline. The number one question is how long it takes until the reasons that pushed down yields will impact homebuilders. So far, it seems to be different this time.

Source: KB Home

Numbers That Matter

KB Home is the 6th largest residential constructor in the US. This makes it a great tool to track the performance of the homebuilding segment. The stock is up 70% year-to-date after falling roughly 55% from the 2018 highs until the bottom of Q4 in 2018. This surge has been provided by a massive decline in interest rates. The 10-year US government bond yield declined from 3.2% in Q4 of 2018 to the lows of 1.5% in August of this year.

One of the industry's major leading indicators, building permits, started to go into contraction at the start of 2018. Right before bond yields started to plummet. Building permits have not improved until the just released August results (article). What I underestimated is that severe bond yield moves (up and down) almost always impact building permits as you can see below. Every major yield decline of the past two decades has resulted in a building permits boost. Regardless whether this happened right before a recession or in the middle of an economic upswing. Right now, we are in the fourth upswing of the current business cycle (post 2008 recession). Building permits surged 12% in August which is a multi-year-high growth rate.

So, one of the major reasons why investors and traders rushed to buy homebuilding stocks is the fact that most of them are useful trading vehicles to bet on surging building permits. KB Home is one of them and has outperformed the homebuilding ETF (BATS:ITB) by almost 30 points (3,000 basis points).

The just released third-quarter results show that adjusted EPS easily beat expectations of $0.65. However, the company reported its third consecutive quarter of double-digit contraction. This sounds bad, but is actually just the result of weakness in the last months of 2018 and first half of this year. Building permits have been bad but traders bought the stock to benefit from rising permits.

Source: Estimize

Hence, the company's sales also fell. In this case to $1.16 billion. This is $10 million below expectations and 5% lower compared to the prior-year quarter. Nonetheless, there are other numbers that matter much more. First of all, the company opened 26 new communities in the third quarter, which translates to an 18% year-on-year growth rate. All regions saw a higher community count with West Coast and Southwest growth going beyond 30%. Growth is expected to continue in 2020. In the San Francisco Bay Area, net orders and community count more than doubled.

The average selling price declined by 7% to $381,000 due to lower prices on the West-Coast and a mix shift in the Central region. In Q4, KB Home expects to achieve an average selling price between $400,000 and $410,000.

One reason why expansion is going smoothly is the fact that mortgage rates are down as I already discussed. The company is also mentioning steady economic growth and high consumer confidence. Both economic growth and consumer confidence are currently slowing. Economic growth reached a new low in August and consumer confidence started to show serious weakness in both August and September. Note that the slower economy is the main reason why rates are down. That's why the main risk when holding KB Home is a scenario where economic growth is too weak to support rising building permits.

Anyhow, housing supply continues to be weak and KB Home was able to benefit from that. The company also saw 4.3 net new orders per community in the third quarter which boosted new orders by 24%. Yes, you read that correctly. Note that this is also due to the higher community count. Nonetheless, this is a number to be proud of as it shows the company's ability to expand.

Net order value expanded by 25%, boosting backlog value to $2.3 billion. This translates to an additional 6,200 homes in backlog which is a new multi-year high.

In addition to economic factors, the company's decision to target median-income buyers in prime growth sub-markets has boosted demand. This segment has purchased in 100% of KB Home's communities.

Moving over to gross margin, the company boosted gross margin to 18.5% from 18.0% in the prior-year quarter. When adjusted for inventory related changes, the improvement is 20 basis points from 18.7% to 18.9%.

The company also improved its financial situation over the past 12 months. The debt-to-capital ratio improved by 550 basis points to 45.1%. This is expected to fall to 35% to 45% by the end of the year.

Takeaway

KB Home had a tremendous third quarter. The company showed investors that it is perfectly capable to grow its business in a tough market. Both a higher community count and strong absorption rate boosted new orders despite lower average selling prices. We also need to acknowledge that building permits have been weak throughout the entire year (until August), which makes this performance even more impressive. Almost needless to say, the stock is doing great and is headed for new highs.

Source: FINVIZ

If you want to be long homebuilders, I advise you to be long KB Home. However, be aware that risks should not be ignored. Reasons that have pushed yields to new lows could soon impact the American consumer if growth is not going to bottom anytime soon.

All eyes will be on building permits over the next few months as consumer sentiment already started to roll over. In other words, I think it is best to keep positions small.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.