The Dividend Yield Of Southern Company Is Standing At A 40-Year Low

Southern Company (SO) has enjoyed a breathless 44% rally off its bottom at the end of last year. This is undoubtedly an extraordinary move for this slow-moving, slow-growth stock. Due to this rally, the stock is now offering a 40-year low dividend yield of 4.0%. It is thus only natural for investors to wonder whether the stock has exhausted its upside potential or there is more upside ahead.

The reasons behind the rally

The main reason behind the steep rally of Southern is the dovish stance of the Fed this year. The Fed raised interest rates quite aggressively between the end of 2016 and the end of 2018. Consequently, the dividends of utility stocks became less attractive, as investors could find decent yields elsewhere and had expectations for higher future yields. That was clearly reflected in the stock price of Southern, which remained under pressure throughout the above period.

However, the Fed has changed course this year. Due to the headwinds facing the U.S. economy, such as the ongoing trade war with China and the exceptional strength of the dollar, which stands at multi-year highs, the Fed has lowered interest rates twice this year and is widely expected to lower them at least once more next year. This shift in Fed's policy has exerted great pressure on the bonds. To provide a perspective, the 10-year and 30-year U.S. Treasuries have yields below 2.0% right now. As a result, the dividends of utilities have become quite attractive lately. As utilities are among the most sensitive stocks to changes in interest rates, it is only natural that these stocks have greatly benefited from the shift of the Fed to a dovish stance this year.

The recent plunge in the yields of long-term bonds benefits Southern in another way as well. Just like most utilities, Southern has accumulated a huge amount of debt due to its excessive capital expenses, which are required for the maintenance and the expansion of its network as well as its large growth projects. The company currently has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $78.7 billion. This amount is approximately 25 times the annual earnings of the company and hence it is excessive. Moreover, Southern has about $10.0 billion of debt maturities until the end of 2021. As the company will not be able to pay off the full amount of its debt, it will have to refinance most of it. It will thus greatly benefit from the reduced interest rates that have prevailed lately.

Apart from the reduced interest rates, which have played a major role in the rally of Southern this year, the stock has also benefited from the clarity in the prospects of its Vogtle nuclear units. Until the summer of 2018, the company incurred so many cost overruns and so many delays in this project that the final cost of $27 billion of the project will be more than twice as much as the initial estimate. In addition, the first reactor will come online about five years later than the initially expected date. The repeated setbacks of this major project caused the stock to remain under pressure in recent years.

However, Southern has eventually stabilized its execution in the last 12 months and hence the uncertainty over new cost overruns and delays has subsided. The project is now 79% complete and the first of the two nuclear units remains on track to come online in late 2021. As the project has progressed without any setbacks in the last 12 months and it is approaching its end, it is evident that the stock of Southern does not carry material execution risk anymore. This is obviously beneficial to the stock price, particularly given the fact that the market punishes the stocks with uncertain prospects harshly.

Issuance of new shares

Southern has consistently diluted its shareholders by issuing new shares. During the last decade, the company has increased its share count by 31% or about 3% per year on average. A few months ago, management stated that it would increase the share count by only 5-6% over the next five years. However, it is important to note that management has failed to meet its guidance for share issuance in several occasions. In fact, last month, management announced its intention to issue 30 million shares (3% dilution) in order to pay off short-term debt. It is thus prudent for investors to expect greater dilution than management's guidance.

On the other hand, it is important to note that Southern will benefit from the rally in its stock price to an all-time high level. Thanks to this rally, the company will need to issue fewer shares in order to raise the same amount of money. Consequently, as long as interest rates remain suppressed, the shareholders of Southern will benefit from the issuance of fewer shares than those issued in recent years.

Dividend - valuation

Just like almost all the utilities, Southern is a slow-growth company. To be sure, the company has grown its earnings per share at a 3.2% average annual rate in the last decade. On the other hand, Southern has a remarkable dividend record. The company has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and has not cut its dividend for 71 consecutive years. It has achieved such an exceptional record thanks to the reliable cash flows it enjoys from its regulated business. As a result, the vast majority of its shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable and growing dividend.

The recent plunge of the bond yields has led numerous investors to resort to the reliable dividend of Southern and thus it has provided fuel to the rally of the stock. However, due to the steep rally of Southern, the dividend yield of the stock has fallen to a 40-year low.

Data by YCharts

Management intends to raise the dividend by about 3% per year in the upcoming years, but this growth rate is not enough to compensate for the relatively low current yield. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. This valuation level is certainly rich, given the slow-growth model of the company and its high debt load.

As long as interest rates remain low, the stock has limited downside and hence investors should not worry too much about the rich valuation of the stock and its low dividend yield from a historical perspective. On the other hand, if the economy heats up and the Fed begins to raise interest rates, the stock will come under pressure, as it will have significant downside potential from its current all-time high stock price and its 40-year low dividend yield.

Final thoughts

The impressive rally of Southern this year is unusual for this slow-moving stock, but there are good reasons behind the rally, namely the decreasing interest rates and the improved execution at the Vogtle nuclear plant. Nevertheless, investors should be aware of the rich valuation of the stock and its 40-year low dividend yield. While the positive stock price momentum is likely to remain in place in the short term, the long-term returns of the stock from its current price are likely to be lackluster. Although the stock is attractive for its safe dividend and its enviable resilience to recessions, investors should probably wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.