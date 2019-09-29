USO: Buy The Pullback In Crude Prices

Last week saw a bit of a pullback in the price of crude oil with shares of the United States Oil Fund (USO) falling by about 5%. What is interesting about this decline is that it has fully erased the price appreciation which arrived in the wake of the Saudi attacks despite the lost supply from the situation. It is my belief that the overall crude markets remain bullish, and in the coming weeks, USO prices will hit new highs due to both its methodology and the underlying markets.

The Instrument

In a previous article, I spent a substantial amount of territory covering the methodology of USO and how its simple approach of shifting exposure leads to high roll yield effects. In this piece, I will give a brief overview of its methodology, but spend the bulk of the article talking about crude fundamentals given the recent volatility in price.

USO is perhaps the most straightforward of the crude ETPs in that it simply holds the front month of crude futures until roughly two weeks before expiry. During a window roughly two weeks before expiry, USO rolls exposure into the next month futures contract and continues holding this exposure until the next rolling window.

This process results in something called "roll yield". Roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding an investment in a futures curve due to the fact that back-month contracts tend to approach the front month as time progresses. A market in contango (front lower than back) will see losses from roll yield because contracts held at higher prices will tend to fall towards the front as time progresses. Conversely, a backwardated market will see gains because lower-priced contracts will tend to price up into expiry.

WTI futures are currently in backwardation in the front of the curve and they have remained so for several weeks. As seen in the following chart which graphs the front-month spread in WTI versus the price of WTI, this state of backwardation is relatively rare for crude oil and is often associated with rising markets.

This said, since the market is in backwardation, roll yield for USO will be positive, and even if the price of crude travels nowhere, USO shares will tend to rise since exposure at lower prices will tend to be increasing towards the prompt during the weeks in which back-month futures are held.

Crude Fundamentals

USO's methodology aside, the ETF gives direct exposure to the price of crude oil and the price of crude oil has many reasons to rise. Put simply, the crude markets in North America are very tight right now with inventories below/at the five-year average and sitting on the heels of one of the largest declines in inventories ever seen.

There are several reasons for the decline, but first let's talk about reasons why there shouldn't be a decline. You see, a decline in stocks indicates that supply is unable to keep up with demand but demand in the United States is actually remarkably weak. As seen by the following five-year range of utilization, demand is not only falling strongly over the last month, but also has come in under the five-year average in almost every week of the year.

Put simply, refining demand this year has been terrible. There are several potential reasons for this, but I attribute the overall economy as the foremost reason. The main story when it comes to refining demand is gasoline and distillate, and these two products are primarily used in transportation. When business activity surges, transportation demand increases in lockstep, and when business activity falters, so does petroleum demand.

This said, the demand side has been buoyed by exports this year, with the weekly reported figure consistently coming in at around 3 million barrels per day.

This is a strong export number and comes despite a tightening of the Brent-WTI spread.

To me, this indicates that crude exporters have much better economics and capabilities than the market initially thought, and that as long as the Brent-WTI spread remains in this range, we will continue to see strong exports. This spread is a bit of a self-correcting index in that if exports are no longer economic, the price of WTI will fall versus Brent and exports will become economic once again. Where that exact price is, no one knows, but the market is clearly signaling that exports remain economic at these levels.

Despite weak demand, crude inventories are falling. Why? The reason here boils down to supply. From a production standpoint, the EIA continues to report growing figures.

However, the weakness to supply comes from the current level of imports.

Crude imports have come in below the five-year range in almost every week of this year with an overall year-to-date figure at perhaps the lower level in decades.

As most crude market participants are aware, the reason for this is of course OPEC.

OPEC made a decision to cut production starting in January of 2019, and in the middle of this year, it agreed to extend these cuts through March of 2020. This is the largest and most significant factor of the supply and demand balance right now in the United States since OPEC represents a substantial share of the barrels brought into the country. Prior to the cuts, OPEC's share of U.S. imports was in the territory of 40% or so of volume. At present, OPEC has reduced its share to around 20% of volume, and in the process, inventories have collapsed. From a percent share perspective, countries like Canada have increased volume, but from an outright perspective, imports are unable to even come into the five-year range for the most part.

All this said, the reason why this matters for crude markets is quite simple: when crude stocks fall, prices tend to rise. As seen in the following chart, there is a direct relationship between the price per barrel of crude oil and the level of crude stocks against the five-year average.

At present, inventories have fallen into the five-year average and the ongoing OPEC reduction in imports strongly suggests that this trend will continue. As this trend continues, the price of crude oil will likely rise and shares of USO will gain as a result.

Conclusion

USO offers a simple approach of investing in crude futures. Its approach results in stock effects of roll yield, but at present, the roll yield is positive. Crude fundamentals are bullish and are likely to remain bullish for several months. It's a great time to buy USO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.