OILK: Stay Long Crude Oil

With supply disruptions expected through March of 2020, more upside in crude oil is likely to be seen.

Over the last week, shares of the ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) have dropped in line with the larger moves of the crude markets with a fall of about 5%. It is my belief that this drop in the price of OILK represents a buying opportunity for investors in the ETF and that in the coming weeks, shares of OILK will see more upside.

Understanding OILK

It's been almost two months since I last wrote about OILK, so a refresher on the methodology is in order. OILK is an interesting ETF in the crude oil ETP space in that it provides both a dynamic rolling methodology as well as a K-1 free method of investment. Most of this article will cover the unique rolling methodology of the ETF, but I'd suggest this piece as good start to understanding the tax implications of investing in a K-1 free ETF.

When it comes to understanding OILK, investors need to look no further than the most popular oil ETF: USO. USO is perhaps the "granddaddy" of oil ETFs in that it is by far the most actively traded, liquid, and one of the oldest ETPs in the space. This said, there are some serious glaring deficiencies in USO largely due to its rolling strategy.

USO follows a very simple rolling strategy in that in a time window two weeks before expiry, it will shift exposure the next month in the futures curve. This causes roll yield to be a substantial driver of its returns for the better part of a month and over long periods of time causes the shares of USO to strongly underperform the price of WTI in most years. As I pointed out in my last OILK piece, these returns can be several dozen percent depending on the structure of WTI futures.

OILK seeks to rectify this rolling process through intentionally seeking to maximize roll yield in a backwardated market or minimize roll yield in a contango market. It does this through dynamically choosing which months are likely to have the most favorable market structure and it rolls exposure to those months as time nears expiry.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding futures contracts as they converge towards the spot price. When a market is in contango (front priced lower than back), roll yield is negative because higher-priced contracts will tend to fall towards whereas a backwardated market (front price higher than back) will see a positive roll yield from lower-priced contracts increasing in value to converge towards the spot.

If you read the prospectus of OILK, you'll find that it is actually doing this management process through a Cayman Island subsidiary, and by all appearances, it seems that the exactly methodology utilized is proprietary and opaque. This isn't necessarily a bad thing because market structure tends to be fairly uniform across the front three months. In other words, whatever specific contract chosen, there isn't going to be too much of a strong differential between the months, offering OILK good rolling opportunities despite the month chosen.

This said, by examining the structure of WTI futures, we can see that there is substantial backwardation across the curve (and especially the front three months) which indicates that whatever the specific methodology used, roll yield is positive for OILK.

Fundamentals

Let's take a step back from the methodology and look at the overall crude markets. While roll yield can cause tremendous impacts on the returns of an ETP, the lion's share of the movements in a commodity ETF generally come from the outright price trends of the commodity - at least in the short term.

A functional model I use for understanding where we stand in the supply and demand cycle is to start with a five-year balance as expressed through a five-year range of inventories.

At present, supply is unable to meet demand and inventories are currently sitting on the backs of one of the largest draws in the history of reported data. However, we can quantify the trend in these inventories by looking at the rate of change in the five-year average of stocks versus the rate of change in current level of inventories. This relationship can be graphically seen below.

As you can see, inventories are currently falling at a faster pace than the historic trend for this time of the year. The reason why this is important is that there is a direct relationship between inventories falling faster than the five-year average and the trend in the price of crude oil as you can see in the following chart.

This metric of the rate of change in stocks versus the rate of change in the average has successfully called every major trend in crude pricing for the last few years and is currently giving a strong "buy" signal. It is not perfect (nothing is), but by aligning your trades with the directions of fundamentals, you would have successfully caught most of the movement in every major trend.

This said, as fundamental investors, we can't simply reduce our decisions to historic analysis, but we need to look beneath the numbers to find out what exactly is happening and ask if that relationship is likely to continue.

In the case of North American crude inventories, the situation is remarkably straightforward with little question. Specifically, OPEC is driving crude balance in the United States. OPEC has agreed to extend its cuts through March of 2020, and these cuts have been the driving force of crude pricing for all of 2019 as seen by the immediate reversal in prices in January as well as price finding a bottom following the mid-year decision to extend. This reduced supply in the United States markets is likely to continue, and going forward, I expect crude balances to remain tight and the second-largest year-to-date draw in inventories to continue.

Conclusion

OILK offers a dynamic roll feature, which is currently being rewarded by market structure. Fundamentals are tight in crude oil due to ongoing supply cuts. When inventories in the United States fall faster than average, prices tend to rise, and going forward, inventories are likely to continue dropping. It's a great day to buy OILK.

