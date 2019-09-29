Why The Fed Won't Help You When The Bear Arrives

Assets that should do well long term regardless of short-term Fed actions include gold/silver/miners (GSMs), Bitcoin/other systemically important coins, certain bond instruments, etc.

Despite the chance for a short-term rebound in stocks, there is much more downside risk than upside reward from here.

The Federal Reserve under-delivered at its last meeting and is likely to continue to take limited quantitative easing actions into 2020.

The S&P 500 and stocks in general are at a crucial turning point right now.

The Fed Won't Help You When The Bear Market Arrives

In my prior macro article regarding the S&P 500 (SP500)/SPX, “Fed Watch: What to Expect Going Forward,” I proposed several scenarios on how the S&P 500 and various other markets will likely react after the September Fed decision and its subsequent forward looking policy statement.

Here we are, a week later, the Fed lowered its funds rate by 25 basis points to 1.75-2%. However, it was a very divided Fed decision. In fact, 5 out of the 12 voting members on the FOMC committee voted to keep the funds rate unchanged. Additionally, the Fed’s statement following its funds rate decision was far more neutral than dovish.

There were no concrete hints for further rate cuts this year, and there was no real discussion about future QE. Remarkably, the Fed cited “muted inflation pressures,” as well as implications of global developments on the economic outlook, as their reason for cutting the funds rate.

Therefore, it appears that the Fed under-delivered by not hinting at further rate cuts, discussing possibilities of QE, and by not citing the apparent signs of weakness in the U.S. economy.

So, the $64,000 question is, how will markets continue to digest the data provided by the Fed and what will it all mean for the SPX, stocks in general, Bitcoin, GSMs and other assets as well?

Another interesting question is: is the Fed behind the curve and will it take the appropriate measures to support markets going forward? Furthermore, is the Fed truly an impartial, apolitical agency or not? Finally, could the Fed be behind the curve by so much already that a recession in the U.S. is possible or perhaps even probable to occur within the next 6-12 months?

Let's Look at the Technical Set-Up

Before we start discussing the Fed and the fundamental factors facing the U.S. economy, let’s take a look at the S&P 500 (SP500)/SPX chart.

Image Source: StockCharts.com

Fed or no Fed, I see several troubling technical factors developing. First, we see that leading up to and after the Fed decision, the SPX failed to make a new high. To the contrary, the SPX attempted to break above its all-time high of 3,028 several times, but failed, rather miserably.

On its final attempt, the SPX reached 3,022, after which the market closed with an upside-down black hammer candle, indicating that the market attempted to move higher throughout the day, but then closed even lower than it had opened on the day, not a good technical signal. This also appears to be a classic double top pattern.

Following this day, we had a high volume down day, and the SPX declined by 2.4% over the next several sessions (from peak to trough) before bouncing off 2,950 support on September 25th. At the time of writing this article, the SPX is battling with the 2,970, a level much closer to a breakdown point than a breakout level.

Also, I’d like to draw your attention to the RSI. When the market peaked in May, the RSI reached a level well above 70. Prior to the market reaching its all-time high in July, the RSI also went above 70, but slightly, and then as momentum declined, the SPX corrected by roughly 7% from peak to trough.

Now, we see that the RSI was nowhere near 70 during its latest attempt to break out. This tells me that overall momentum and enthusiasm in equities is declining amongst market participants, and if the SPX is not able to recapture its positive momentum, break out above the 3,030 level, we are probably very close to or in a bear market already.

Having said that, the S&P 500 did make a solid recovery after bouncing off its 50-day moving average which coincided with 2,950 support on September 25th. Therefore, it is possible for the market to recover its momentum, see the RSI move back up towards or above 70, and see new-all time highs.

Nevertheless, I believe this is unlikely as momentum seems to be weakening once again, and the next time we test the crucial 2,950 support level, it is likely to break down and stocks could go much lower from there.

Now, Let’s Look At The “Improving Economy”

Is the economy really improving?

There was talk amongst Fed members as well as major analysts following the Fed conference that the U.S. economy is “improving”. So, let’s look at some recent economic data as well as some other crucial factors to see if this is in fact the case.

My first question is, if the economy is "improving", why is the Fed “giving” major banks $100 billion. This is not an insignificant amount of money, and it shows that banks are clearly undercapitalized. Also, it could mean that the Fed is providing additional liquidity in case of a recession/market meltdown.

Image Source

Why are the banks undercapitalized?

Probably because they are making too many risky loans to consumers that will never be able to pay back the money they’ve borrowed. Also, this is an appropriate time to mention that all debt - consumer related debt, mortgage, credit card, student loan, auto loan, etc., as well as government debt - are at all-time highs.

Here are a few statistics that could alarm you:

The U.S. national debt is now over $22.6 trillion, roughly 105% of GDP.

The U.S. federal budget deficit is over $1 trillion. Perhaps, more importantly, the higher the national debt grows in relation to GDP, the more costly the U.S. debt becomes to service. This phenomenon makes it extremely hard to organically grow the U.S. economy.

For instance, if the 10-year Treasury remains around 1.6%, the U.S. will dish out roughly $352 billion in interest payments alone on its national debt over the next year.

Let's look at a few more statistics:

U.S. mortgage debt is at about $15.7 trillion, an all-time high.

Student loan debt is at $1.6 trillion, all-time high.

Credit card debt is at $1.1 trillion, all-time high.

Total personal debt is approaching $20 trillion, all-time high.

Incredibly, total debt per family is at a staggering $873.5K, while savings per family is at only $15.4K.

Image Source

Now, this may give you a better idea as to why banks in the U.S. are undefended and are “getting” money from the Fed to increase their reserves. Also, get this, banks are offering Treasuries, and “mortgage securities” as collateral for the “loans”. I also speculate that banks may be acquiring additional capital to buy out lucrative assets and businesses down the line as equity prices decline in the upcoming bear market.

Now, would this be happening in a “healthy” economy?

No, because this goes to show that banks are either preparing for a possible wave of defaults, and/or are preparing for a recession/bear market in which it would put them in an advantageous position to purchase various assets as these assets decline in value during the upcoming market meltdown. To read in detail about America’s upcoming debt crisis, I encourage readers to visit my article here.

Now, About Improving Economic Data

Let’s look at some recent key economic indicators:

Earlier this month, ISM Manufacturing PMI for August came in at just 49.1, significantly lower than the expected 51.1 reading, indicating that the U.S.'s manufacturing sector is entering a contraction mode. Furthermore, ISM manufacturing PMI for July came in below than the expected 52 reading, so we may be looking at a trend now, not just a transitory phenomenon.

On the bright side, non-manufacturing PMI came in at 56.4, better than the expected 54 number. However, this may be due to a “hangover” effect as prior month’s data was worse that expected, so for the past two months, non-manufacturing PMI is essentially flat relative to estimates.

Next, nonfarm payrolls for August came in at just 130K vs. the expected 160K. Also, prior month's data came in at 159K (revised lower, and worse than expected), and substantially lower than the previous month's 193K. Once again, we are starting to see a worsening trend in employment data, not just a transitory phenomenon.

Image Source

Why did the Fed not put any significant emphasis on this? Worsening manufacturing, worsening employment, and other crucial data that is clearly disappointing in its speech. It appeared as if the Fed simply dismissed this data as a "normal, transient effect in a "stable" economy."

My View on The Fed

I continue to contend that the Fed is politicized, despite it claiming to being a “apolitical, independent agency”. The Fed is a quasi-government organization, literally owned by the major U.S. banks. “Member Banks” hold stock in Federal Reserve Banks. Moreover, the Federal Reserve Banks are set up like private corporations (major banks hold stock and earn dividends). Conveniently, these member banks appoint 6 of the 9 members of each of the Federal Reserve Banks' board of directors.

Image Source

Therefore, when member banks/big U.S. banks need capital, it is essentially easy to obtain, as they appoint most of the board members, and own the Fed banks themselves. Thus, getting $100 billion for collateral which consists of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities is not a problem for banks.

This is also a form of QE by the way. Let us call it the opening stages of QE, even though the Fed never mentioned anything substantial about QE in its statement, this is very likely only the beginning of a very lengthy and unconventional QE cycle.

And no, this is not a conspiracy theory. This is publicly accessible information from the St. Louis Fed itself.

Looking Forward

Right now, the market is showing about a 54% probability that the Fed will lower the funds rate by another 25 basis points in October. Personally, I believe this is overoptimistic. The chances are likely substantially lower.

Image Source: CMEGroup.com

For December, the Fed Watch Tool is showing that the probability for a rate cut is about 73%. Moreover, there is a 22% probability that the Fed will lower rates by 50 basis points. Once again, I feel this is overoptimistic; however, the Fed is likely to lower the funds rate by 25 basis points in my view if market conditions begin to deteriorate.

So, the question is, will market conditions begin to deteriorate towards year-end? The Fed Watch Tool suggests that they will, I believe that they will, but will the Fed under-deliver again? I believe yes.

Despite claiming to be an apolitical agency, an “engendered” market slowdown or a recession could be disastrous for President Trump’s reelection campaign. Thus, the Fed may do just enough to sustain the economy for now but is unlikely to act aggressively to prevent a significant market slowdown.

Looking Out Even Further

Eventually, the Fed will likely be forced to bring rates down to or near zero and introduce official rounds of QE. This will likely be in late 2020, and by this time it won’t matter whether President Trump remains president or a Democratic official is elected. The Fed will need to pull the economy out of the recession and it will probably take zero or negative rates, a lot of QE, and other forms of money printing to do so.

The Bottom Line

The S&P 500 and stocks in general appear to be on the brink of a bear market, despite the Fed’s claims that the economy is doing “relatively well”. The Fed is likely to continue to under-deliver in future months and quarters but will ultimately have to act aggressively to pull the economy out of the recession that is likely to arrive within the next 6-12 months (my view).

Investors may want to be careful concerning equities right now, as there is likely far more downside risk than upside potential going forward.

Gold/Silver/Miners (GSMs) should perform extremely well in the intermediate and longer term despite current gyrations due to uncertainties and other short-term factors.

Bonds/Treasury yields should also continue their trend lower long term, and instruments like TLT should perform well in this environment.

Also, Bitcoin and other digital asset prices are extremely attractive after massive moves lower. There should be a huge rebound, and it is likely coming soon.

Essentially, the more money the Fed creates, and it is doing it already by lowering rates and giving money to banks, the more the monetary base will expand. This is very likely only the beginning of a prolonged easing process that could take multiple years, expand the monetary base substantially, and not just in dollars but in all major currencies around the world.

Most likely, this will lead to higher inflation, and devaluation of fiat currencies around the world. This phenomenon should reflect very positively on assets such as GSMs, Bitcoin, and other systemically important coins over the next 1-5 years.

