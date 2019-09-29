Wall Street Brunch

Notable earnings reports: Earnings on tap include Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) on September 30; McCormick (MKC), Stitch Fix (SFIX) and United Natural Foods (UNFI) on October 1; Acuity Brands (AYI), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Lennar (LEN), Lamb Weston (LW) and Paychex (PAYX) on October 2; Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), Costco (COST), PepsiCo (PEP), and Constellation Brands (STZ).

IPO watch: Five U.S. IPOs are expected to price on October 1, all on the smaller side ($40M to $245M). The companies set to debut are ADC Therapeutics (ADCT), Viela Bio (VIE), Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ), Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Metrocity Bankshares (MCBS). Meanwhile, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (BUDBC) is due to begin trading in Hong Kong on September 30 under stock code 1876. Also in Hong Kong, Topsports International will begin trading on October 2 in an IPO aimed at raising up to $1.2B. Topsorts is the sportswear business of Chinese footwear retailer Belle International (OTCPK:BELLF). IPO lockup expirations arrive for Ruhnn (RUHN) and Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) on September 30, as well as for Tradeweb (TW), Silk Road Medical (SILK) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) on October 1.

Projected dividend changes: Conoco (COP) to $0.33 from $0.305, American Financial (AFG) to $0.43 from $0.40, Calavo Growers (CVGW) to $1.05 from $1.00, Northwest Natural (NWN) to $0.4775 from $0.475, Bank OZK (OZK) to $0.25 from $0.24, RPM International (RPM) to $0.38 from $0.35.

M&A tidbits: The merger between Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) is scheduled to close on September 30. Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) shareholder will vote on October 3 on the acquisition offer from Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) at $112 per share. Stocks with M&A chatter swirling around them include Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) and Mobile Mini (MINI).

Microsoft event: Microsoft (MSFT) has a special Surface hardware event scheduled for New York City on October 2. The event will be the first unveiling of the company's dual-screen Surface device. The device codenamed Centaurus has been under development for more than two years. Sources see the new product being released officially in 2020. Microsoft is also likely to give details on updates to the Surface Book, Surface Laptop and Surface Pro hardware at the event. Microsoft posted a teaser video of the "sounds of innovation" that set off some speculation. Keep an eye on Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) during the Surface event in case there is a CPU or chip shakeup from Seattle.

Analyst/investor day events: Clorox (CLX) will introduce the company's new corporate strategy to the investment community at an event on October 3. Other notable investor meetings on the scheduled include events for Caleres (CAL), Cenovos Energy (CVE), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), Teekay Tankers (TNK) and Southwest Gas (SWX) on October 2, as well as HP (HPQ) and Vera Bradley (VRA) on October 3.

Triple Force Friday: New Disney (DIS) products from the Star Wars world will be unveiled by major retailers on Triple Force Friday. Merchandise will be tied to upcoming Star Wars movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, streaming series The Mandalorian and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game from Electronic Arts' (EA). The new merchandise will include products from Hasbro (HAS), Funko (FNK) and Lego.

FDA and drug updates: Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) will hold a conference call on October 1 to discuss Phase 3 study of roluperidone in schizophrenia. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is hosting a conference call on October 4 to discuss nine-month data on gene therapy SRP-9003 for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E. Companies due to present at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Barcelona include Chi-Med (HCM), Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) and Eli Lilly (LLY).

Tesla: Tesla (TSLA) is expected to update on deliveries sometime during the first few days of October. The EV automaker delivered 95,356 cars in Q2 and is forecast to deliver around 95K in Q3, although Elon Musk told employees the company has a shot at hitting 100K deliveries. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks 5K to 7K vehicles in transit (coming from the Zeebrugge) could be a major sway factor on Tesla's Q3 delivery number. Tesla is up 8% since the Q2 deliveries update.

U.S. auto sales: A calendar quirk comes into this play this month after the Labor Day weekend was counted in the August tally of U.S. car sales. Edmunds forecasts a drop of 11.6% in volume to 1,267,607 units. Volume forecast by manufacturer (unadjusted for selling days) - General Motors (GM) -5.2% to 223,746 units, Toyota (TM) -11.1% to 180,595 units, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) -12.8% to 174,302 units, Ford (F) -13.4% to 170,179 units, Honda (HMC) -9.3% to 120,274 units, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -9.4% to 98,654 units, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -20.0% to 98,299 units, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -15.1% to 42,334 units, Tesla (TSLA) 13,762 units.

Short bets: Trading volume is higher across the market, which also means that battleground stocks are even more in focus. Stocks with a notably high level of short interest activity heading into next week include GameStop (GME), National Beverage (FIZZ), OptiNose (OPTN), GreenSky (GSKY), Funko (FNKO), Match Group (MTCH), J.C. Penney (JCP), Beyond Meat (BYND) and Mallinckrodt (MNK).

Xilinx: The Xilinx Developer Forum runs from October 1-2 in San Jose. Xilinx CEO Victor Peng is set to give the keynote and other speakers will include execs from IBM (IBM), Amazon (AMZN) and Twitch. MoSys (MOSY) says it will demonstrate demonstrating its accelerator capability at the event.

Macau: A big week is on tap for Macau with September gross gaming revenue numbers due out and the key Golden Week holiday period starting on October 1. If that wasn't quite enough, the casino sector still has economic and trade headwinds to battle through. The word from analysts is that the "quality" of customers will be lower during Golden Week and possibly into Q4. Trading on Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) and Studio City International (MSC) could be active when the initial Macau traffic reports hit at the end of the week.

TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco: The Disrupt tech startup conference runs in San Francisco from October 2-4. Known as one of the original places for startups to get noticed, Disrupt will feature programming in a wide variety of categories, including biotech, blockchain, gaming, media, space and robotics. Previous winners of the startup battlefield competition include Dropbox (DBX), Fitbit (FIT) and Lia.

B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference: B. Riley FBR says +50 consumer and media focused companies will showcase their stories in front of approximately 400 institutional investors, corporate clients and ultra-high net worth individuals. Companies due to make an appearance include Delta Apparel (DLA), LiveXLive Media (LIVX), ChromaDex (CDXC), Clarus (CLAR), WOW! (WOW), Marcus Corporation (MCS), Mogo (MOGO), Celsius Holdings (CELH), Cedar Fair (FUN), Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA), Oxford Industries (OXM), Joint Corp. (JYNT), Gaia (GAIA), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW), J. Jill (JILL) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO).

New York Comic Con: Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL) will be featured at the annual event that runs from October 3-6. Netflix is premiering its new high school apocalypse dramedy series called Daybreak next month, while exclusive content for Apple TV+ will also be shown for the first time, including a look at M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. Disney (DIS), Sony SNE), Hulu and DreamWorks will also show off new content.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Smaller healthcare companies will be presenting at the Cantor event in New York City from October 2-4. Participants include ObsEva (OBSV), DURECT (DRRX), SIGA Technologies (SIGA), Amarin (AMRN), eHealth (EHTH), Evolent Health (EVH) and Trivity Health (TVTY).

Upcoming stock splits: Five Star Senior Living (FVE) is firing off a one-for-ten reverse stock on September 30 in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq. Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) has a 3-for-2 stock split scheduled for September 30.

Barron's mentions: The publication says the disconnect between a looming scientific revolution and the disillusion of investors with biotechs has grown too big to ignore. "Recent advances in biotechnology, from data-driven diagnostics to game-changing gene therapies, suggest we're on the cusp of a golden age in which many feared diseases will become treatable, or even cured," writes Lauren Rublin. With that as a backdrop, a roundtable of investment experts singles out 15 biotechs with huge upside potential. That list includes Regenxbio (RGNX), uniQure (QURE), Krystal Biotech (KRYS), MeiraGTx Holdings (MGTX), The Medicines (MDCO), Kodiak Sciences (KOD), Regenxbio (RGNX), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Ascendis Pharma (ASND),Tricida (TCDA), BioLife Solutions (BLFS), Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA), Invitae (NVTA) and MyoKardia (MYOK). In the tech sector, Google Maps and Waze are called buried treasure for Alphabet (GOOGL).

