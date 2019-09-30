The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth
The Boeing Company (BA)
by: Dhierin Bechai
Summary
Boeing 737 MAX "refund" scenario estimate of $100-150B is far off from reality.
If Boeing were to refund, it would be closer to $50B. Still a huge sum.
Readers should carefully weigh comments and calculations presented (even that of authors).
One of the problems, or better said "one of the many problems," Boeing is facing is that there is a lot unknown on how the jet maker's schedules and financial planning look. In a previous