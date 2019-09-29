EVO Transportation Acquires Ritter Companies For USPS Consolidation Push

EVOA is continuing to execute on its plan to achieve a nationwide footprint so it can compete for an expected $1 billion in new USPS contracts.

Ritter has developed a significant USPS mail cargo logistics operations in the Northeast U.S.

EVO Transportation & Energy has acquired the Ritter Companies for a combination of cash, stock and debt payoff.

Quick Take

EVO Transportation & Energy (OTCPK:EVOA) announced it has acquired the Ritter Companies for $26.7 million in total consideration in cash, stock, and debt payoff.

The Ritter Companies include John W. Ritter Trucking, Ritter Transport, JohMar Leasing and Ritter Transportation Systems, operating as a trucking and transportation service provider in the US.

With the deal, EVOA continues to acquire scale to compete for an expected $1 billion in contracts over the next five years as the USPS works to consolidate its transport supplier network to gain operating efficiencies.

Target Company

Laurel, Maryland-based Ritter was founded in 1964 to provide logistics and transportation services across the US and operates as a US Postal Service [USPS] mail contractor in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the country through its John W. Ritter Trucking division..

Management is headed by owners Matt Ritter and Michael Ritter.

Ritter’s primary offerings include dry, refrigerated, and flatbed freight trucking cargo services.

Market

According to a market research report by IBIS World, the postal services industry in the US had decreased to $67 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of -2.1% between 2014 and 2019.

The main driver for this drop is the continuous introduction of online services that replace traditional mail.

The USPS handles about 47% of the world’s mail and since it is heavily regulated, it is subject to government-mandated expenses, which have significantly raised costs for the industry.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

EVO disclosed the acquisition price and terms in its 8-K filing as follows:

EVO HoldCo acquired all of the outstanding equity interests in JWR for $9,123,907, consisting of $6,102,453 paid by issuance of 2,440,982 shares of Company common stock at a price per share of $2.50 and $3,021,454.63 in assumed indebtedness. [...] EVO HoldCo acquired all of the outstanding equity interests in Ritter Transportation and Ritter Transport for $13,739,056, which was paid in cash at closing and is subject to a customary working capital adjustment. [...] EVO HoldCo acquired all of the outstanding equity interests in Johmar for $500,000, which was paid in cash at closing. At closing of the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, EVO HoldCo also paid off Johmar indebtedness of $3,350,668.59.

EVO did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction, but did incur debt to fund the deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2018, EVO had $1.6 million in cash and $32.7 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt and promissory notes represented $10.1 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($6.95 million).

Notably, on August 15, the firm filed a notification of late filing for its most recent quarterly report. It had previously filed a similar notification on May 15.

In the past 12 months, EVOA’s stock price has risen sharply vs. the (IYT) Transportation ETF industry’s drop of 7.8% and the S&P 500 Index’ (SPY) rise of 1.87% , as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

EVO acquired the Ritter entities for their focus on Eastern U.S. US Postal service transportation routes.

As EVO CEO John Yeros stated in the deal announcement,

As we continue to execute on our consolidation strategy, entering into this credit facility provides us with the necessary capital to acquire another top player within our industry.

In June, EVO acquired Thunder Ridge Transport, which gave it a footprint across nine Midwest U.S. states for USPS transportation.

In July, EVO acquired New Jersey-based Finkle Transport, which is also a transportation provider to the USPS and other non-government business throughout the Northeast region.

So, management is continuing to execute on its consolidation strategy to increase its exposure to USPS transport business opportunities.

By acquiring these firms, EVO ultimately wants to become ‘the preferred supplier for the USPS.’ The Ritter deal means the firm gains the biggest mail contractor in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S., so EVO should be well on its way to achieving that preferred supplier status.

EVOA management believes that by gaining size during a vendor consolidation effort by the USPS, it can create a nationwide footprint to compete for more than $1 billion in Dynamic Route Optimization contracts available over the next five year period.

Since the cost of capital is at historic lows, EVO may have the ability to acquire the necessary scale to compete effectively for this vendor strategy shift by the USPS.

