iAnthus: New Funding A Step In The Right Direction

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

iAnthus Capital (OTCQX:ITHUF) just reported its first clean quarter with full contribution from the acquired MPX assets. The company reported a big jump in revenue largely due to the full inclusion of MPX. Funding has been a key concern for shareholders in the past and the latest $50 million senior secured term loan arrangement is a step in the right direction. We think iAnthus needs to secure additional funding given its plan to expand in Florida and unify its branding nationally. We remain Neutral on the stock as we think there are better-capitalized MSO operators in the space. Our view could change as the company continues to execute and secure future fundings.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q2 Review

iAnthus reported 2019 Q2 results that had 100% of MPX since the acquisition closed in February this year. Revenue increased substantially driven by new store openings and the full contribution of MPX - the acquisition closed in February, so Q1 only had a partial contribution. Gross margin recovered after Q1 was significantly impacted by acquisition-related expenses. The company is aggressively expanding in Florida, and it just opened its 9th dispensary on September 16, 2019. Just like many of the MSOs nowadays, Florida is shaping up to become one of the most crowded cannabis markets in the country. While we do expect iAnthus to experience continued revenue growth in Florida, the pace and magnitude of the growth will depend on its access to additional capital. However, as Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) has shown us, it is possible to achieve high profitability in states with the proper infrastructure and scale. The $10 million acquisition of CBD For Life closed at the end of June, so we should see revenue contribution from that business line in Q3 as well.

(Source: Public Filings)

iAnthus remains unprofitable and adjusted EBITDA was a negative $4.7 million in Q2. The company remains in expansion mode and is burning cash at a fast pace. During the first six months of 2019, the company lost $27 million in cash from operations. It has invested $25 million of capital expenditures in the first six months of 2019, with 80% of those going into operations in Florida. iAnthus is building a 120,000 sq ft large-scale cultivation facility in Florida and its ongoing retail store openings will continue to consume capital. The company had $31 million of cash left at the end of June which prompted the company to raise new capital through outside investors.

Expensive Fundings

iAnthus has historically relied on expensive sources of debt to fund its operations and acquisitions. The company still has two tranches of convertible debt totaling $60 million and both are convertible into shares at $5.92. Additionally, the company has borrowings under its $40 million high-yield convertible notes with an interest rate of 13% and are convertible at $3.08 per share. Throughout the past financings, iAnthus accumulated 31 million warrants with an average weighted exercisable price of $4.18. With its shares trading at $2.11 last Friday, there could be some resistance at higher price levels due to a large number of warrants outstanding. Other companies that have a large number of dilutive securities outstanding include MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF), and Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF).

With cash balance down to $31 million at the end of Q2, iAnthus secured $50 million of senior secured term loan from Torian Capital. Interestingly, Torian recently provided a $225 million commitment to Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) at an interest rate of 8% under a similar structure. iAnthus will be paying 9% interest rate and it is also issuing warrants to Torian, covering 20% of the loan amounts at a 25% premium to the market price at issuance. We think the Torian loan represents a major improvement from the previous financings as it avoids high interest rates and minimizes warrant issuances. With $50 million committed, we think iAnthus will be able to fund its ongoing expenditures and expansions in the next 6-12 months.

(Source: IR Deck)

However, the bigger question arises pertaining to whether the company could fund its ongoing operations in the next 12 to 24 months. With its Florida operation still in its infancy, we think substantial investments are still required before cash flow could turn positive. Furthermore, iAnthus has launched an expensive rebranding of its portfolio including several new flagship stores and converting existing stores. The first few flagship stores under the new "Be." brand will open in Miami, Orlando, Atlantic City, and Brooklyn in 2H 2019. Because of the MPX stores that were acquired and the need to continue investing in converting existing stores, we think capital expenditures will remain elevated in the next few quarters. The company also received an adult retail license in Massachusetts and just acquired a Nevada-based operator for $28 million to expand its local presence. All of these activities will require additional capital to support ongoing expansions.

(Source: IR Deck)

Looking Ahead

Compared to other MSOs, iAnthus started out as one of the smallest in terms of footprint at the beginning. With the acquisition of MPX, the company expanded into a number of new states and substantially increased its revenue base. However, the company has historically used expensive funding sources to fund its growth, which resulted in a large number of dilutive securities outstanding, potentially serving as an overhang on the stock price. Furthermore, the company has a rather risky capital structure as it still requires a large amount of capital to fund its ongoing store openings. If its share price stays low, the company will also face a string of maturities in the next three to four years as it has a total of $100 million convertible debt outstanding (convertible debentures + HY convertible notes). While the company continues to execute and expand its footprint, we think funding certainty will continue to serve as a key factor in its future performance. We hope the most recent financing will mark the beginning of a new financing strategy for iAnthus as it works to become a leading player in the U.S. cannabis industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.