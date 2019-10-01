Southern Company: Take Some Chips Off The Table Now

With very limited upside left in the stock, it is time to take some chips off the table and wait for a better entry price.

The stock has moved sharply into overvalued territory while its dividend yield has dropped below 4%.

The Southern Company (SO) and basically the entire utility sector (XLU) has rallied strongly in 2019 following declining Treasury yields and investor appetite for solid, market-beating, low-risk dividends.

The ongoing escalation and deescalation surrounding the U.S.-China trade war has made investors nervous, and despite the broad markets approaching 52-week-highs, there is hardly any performance on a Y/Y basis.

Stocks like Southern, however, have rallied well over 40% on a YTD and Y/Y basis and have acted as the stable "rock in the surf". The Southern Company is setting 52-week highs almost on a weekly basis, pushing its elevation into overvalued territory.

Although the uncertainty regarding the economy and trade relations is unlikely to ebb down shortly, I believe it is now time to at least take some profits with Southern following this sharp rally.

What is going on at the Southern Company?

The below images are as self-explanatory as it gets. As Treasury yields crumbled over the last year, utility stocks (and REITs as well by the way) have soared, pushing yields down (despite still notably higher than Treasuries) and valuation up.

The Southern Company's yield dropped from over 5% to pretty much spot on 4% and the stock's total return metrics over this period are staggering:

The stock is beating the market and the sector over any time interval within this 1-year period and not just by a small margin but massively.

Fundamentally, this rally is not justified. The biggest catalyst from one of Southern's latest earnings actually was not the headline figures with a double miss, but the fact that after endless drama with Southern's Vogtle project, the rebaselining efforts for Plant Vogtle 3 and 4 were completed. That certainly helped reduce uncertainty regarding cost estimates for Southern's mega project.

With 79% of the entire project being complete now, it gets easier to estimate the remaining work, and thus with reduced uncertainty, the markets can start to focus on the potential rather than putting too much emphasis on potential risk factors. Still, this does not mean that the remaining progress will be smooth given that the construction of a nuclear power plant is one of the most complex projects to take on in the first place, but major deviations certainly become less likely.

These positive news in combination with Treasury yields getting decimated fueled the sharp rally in the stock price. However, with the stock now up over 40% on a 1-year time frame, it has become overvalued.

Based on non-GAAP earnings, the forward P/E ratio has climbed to over 20 times earnings compared to the stock's 5-year average of around 16.5. As a result, its dividend yield, one of the most important aspects for investors investing in utilities, has dropped to one of its lowest levels ever and is 16% below its 5-year average.

Long term, I am very confident about Southern Company once its Vogtle nuclear power plant is finally in service, but in the short term, I consider the stock to be overvalued right now and thus decided to take some profits.

Ever since Southern's latest earnings, the only thing noteworthy reported about the company were news mentioning how utilities benefit from the end of the interest rate hike cycle. Thus, sector rotation is probably playing the biggest role in the stock's recent rally, and it could certainly continue depending on how Trump deals with China and with his own "impeachment drama".

Investor Takeaway

Plummeting Treasury yields and solid progress with Vogtle 3 +4 power plants has lifted Southern's stock to fresh 52-week highs with the stock clearly moving into overvalued territory. The dividend yield dropped to almost record lows and clearly signals limited upside potential unless Treasury yields drop even lower and the economy moves into recession.

Solid dividend stocks like Southern belong in every diversified dividend portfolio, but given that despite planned progress with Southern's nuclear project the company is still facing significant capital spending needs amid an already fairly high payout ratio and relatively high leverage, the strong rally in the stock should be used to take some chips off the table.

In the worst case, the stock will continue to move higher, but on the other hand, taking some profits along the way is certainly not a bad position to be in. The more likely scenario in my opinion, however, is that the stock will flatten out somewhere in the low $60s at an around 4% yield and trend downward once the trade deal is done. I am happy to buy back shares after a 10% correction and therefore decided to trim my position.

What do you think? Do you keep all your precious Southern shares or are you also taking some profits?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision. I am long all stocks mentioned in the portfolio composition table.