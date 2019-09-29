Dividend Increases: September 23-27, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Monitoring dividend increases is one way to identify candidate stocks for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Recently, six companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including two of my DivGro holdings.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

American Express (AXP)

AXP provides charge and credit card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Card Services, International Card Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Network & Merchant Services. AXP was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On September 23, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.26%. The dividend is payable on November 8 to shareholders of record on October 4.

City (CHCO)

CHCO is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. The company provides banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial services through a network of branches across West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. CHCO was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Recently, CHCO increased its quarterly dividend by 7.55% to 57¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 31 to shareholders of record on October 15. The ex-dividend date is October 11.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Incorporated in 2004, GBCI is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits; real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans; and mortgage origination services. GBCI is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Recently, the board of directors of GBCI declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 7.41%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on October 7, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on October 17.

Honeywell International (HON)

HON is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with worldwide operations. The company provides aerospace products, software, and services; control, sensing and security technologies; materials, process technologies, and automation solutions; and productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance solutions. HON was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Township, New Jersey.

On Friday, September 27, HON increased its quarterly dividend to 90¢ per share, an increase of 9.76%. The dividend is payable on December 6 to shareholders of record on November 15.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recently, LMT increased its quarterly dividend by 9.09% to $2.40 per share. The dividend is payable on December 27 to shareholders of record on December 2. The ex-dividend date is November 29.

OGE Energy (OGE)

Founded in 1995, OGE, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and energy services primarily in the south-central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility, and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It offers physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. OGE is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

On September 25, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 38.75¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.16%. The dividend is payable on October 30 to shareholders of record on October 10.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AXP, HON, and LMT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

AXP's price line (black) is at the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AXP in January 2010 would have returned 12.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HON's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HON in January 2010 would have returned 18% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LMT's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LMT in January 2010 would have returned 19.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: October 1-14, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date AbbVie ABBV 5.72% $74.77 7 17.50% $4.28 10/02 11/04 ABM Industries ABM 1.96% $36.79 52 3.10% $0.72 09/26 10/11 Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.55% $82.61 6 14.90% $1.28 09/24 10/03 American Express AXP 1.44% $119.41 7 10.90% $1.72 09/27 10/15 AXIS Capital AXS 2.38% $67.10 17 9.30% $1.60 09/26 10/17 Banner BANR 2.89% $56.71 7 27.20% $1.64 09/30 11/11 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 3.25% $50.41 10 2.70% $1.64 09/27 10/15 Brady BRC 1.62% $53.76 33 1.70% $0.87 09/27 10/15 Brixmor Property BRX 5.54% $20.21 6 N/A $1.12 10/02 10/15 City CHCO 2.95% $77.24 7 5.50% $2.28 09/27 10/15 Comcast CMCSA 1.87% $44.81 12 14.20% $0.84 09/27 10/11 Cisco Systems CSCO 2.83% $49.39 9 14.50% $1.40 09/27 10/30 CVB Financial CVBF 3.42% $21.05 7 8.60% $0.72 10/03 11/01 Quest Diagnostics DGX 2.00% $106.16 8 10.20% $2.12 10/03 10/15 Erie Indemnity ERIE 1.92% $187.71 29 7.20% $3.60 09/30 10/15 Glacier Bancorp GBCI 2.59% $44.81 8 11.00% $1.16 10/01 10/23 General Dynamics GD 2.19% $185.88 28 10.60% $4.08 09/26 10/11 General Mills GIS 3.57% $54.89 15 6.70% $1.96 09/27 10/15 Gentex GNTX 1.66% $27.69 9 9.40% $0.46 09/27 10/17 Healthcare Trust of America HTA 4.27% $29.51 8 1.30% $1.26 10/03 10/23 InterDigital IDCC 2.64% $53.07 6 36.10% $1.40 09/27 10/15 JPMorgan Chase JPM 3.04% $118.32 9 12.80% $3.60 09/30 10/15 John Wiley & Sons JW.A 3.07% $44.37 26 5.80% $1.36 10/01 10/17 Kimco Realty KIM 5.39% $20.77 8 5.90% $1.12 09/27 11/04 Legg Mason LM 4.16% $38.47 9 19.90% $1.60 09/27 10/16 Lincoln National LNC 2.42% $61.26 9 22.40% $1.48 10/03 10/21 Mastercard MA 0.48% $273.23 8 36.60% $1.32 09/27 10/25 Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA 2.94% $130.55 9 5.80% $3.84 09/27 10/15 Masco MAS 1.30% $41.59 5 7.70% $0.54 09/30 10/15 McCormick MKC 1.44% $157.86 33 8.90% $2.28 09/27 10/31 Marsh & McLennan MMC 1.81% $100.46 10 10.50% $1.82 09/26 10/11 Vail Resorts MTN 2.95% $238.87 9 46.50% $7.04 09/27 10/15 New Residential Investment NRZ 12.70% $15.75 6 32.50% $2.00 10/04 10/22 NetApp NTAP 3.52% $54.57 7 32.00% $1.92 09/27 10/15 Owens Corning OC 1.40% $62.87 6 N/A $0.88 09/27 10/15 OGE Energy OGE 3.39% $45.74 12 10.30% $1.55 09/26 10/08 Oracle ORCL 1.76% $54.41 11 12.60% $0.96 09/27 10/21 Patterson PDCO 5.85% $17.78 9 10.90% $1.04 09/30 10/15 Raytheon RTN 1.90% $198.34 15 9.60% $3.77 10/02 10/10 Synnex SNX 1.31% $114.42 6 N/A $1.50 09/27 10/15 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.35% $68.25 6 11.50% $0.92 09/27 10/11 Sysco SYY 1.97% $79.08 49 5.20% $1.56 09/30 10/25 AT&T T 5.42% $37.66 35 2.10% $2.04 09/27 10/15 Tootsie Roll Industries TR 0.97% $37.20 52 6.10% $0.36 09/27 10/09 Trinity Industries TRN 3.41% $19.94 9 15.80% $0.68 10/03 10/31 Terreno Realty TRNO 2.10% $51.46 9 12.50% $1.08 10/01 10/15 UDR UDR 2.84% $48.31 9 6.70% $1.37 09/27 10/03 Domtar UFS 5.13% $35.46 10 10.60% $1.82 09/27 10/15 Universal UVV 5.52% $55.10 48 5.40% $3.04 09/30 10/15 Verizon Communications VZ 4.07% $60.49 14 2.70% $2.46 09/30 10/16 WPP WPP 4.46% $61.32 9 11.50% $2.74 09/27 10/14

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.