It’s okay to buy the banks.

Banks will not sail through any recession without taking a hit, but the downside should not be as severe as the Great Recession.

Banks operate with higher capital requirements and stricter underwriting standards and are in better financial condition than before the last recession.

If the past is any guide - and it might not be - we may have another 12 - 14 quarters before the next recession.

I have been researching and writing about a few of the banks I own lately, and like you, I listened to a lot of recent speculation and forecasts about the possibility of a 2020 recession. This seemed at odds with one of the more interesting facts I’ve uncovered about banks today, and that is that credit quality is quite good across a fairly wide spectrum of institutions. With an assist from the amazing database maintained by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed) or Federal Reserve Economic Data, we can observe that for at least two recent recessions, bank credit quality was very good for 12 - 14 quarters before each recession with nonperforming loans less than 1% of total loans - and bank credit quality just recently hit that mark. Banks always suffer in a recession, but it looks like the next recession is farther out on the horizon than many analysts conclude, and this time around, capital levels and loss reserves are high and underwriting standards are better; bank credit quality is unlikely to be the cause. Currently, for most banks, the margin squeeze resulting from a choppy low interest rate environment is reducing net interest income and hurting quarter to quarter comparisons. However, many regional and community banks - and even some mega-banks, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), for example, are trading at bargain earnings and tangible book multiples.

In spite of the margin squeeze and talk of a 2020 or 2021 recession, it just might be time to buy the banks. In order to explain my position, I’ll have to take us back to the dark days leading up to the Great Recession of 2008.

What Does a Credit Quality Crisis Look Like?

By late 2006, media reports were beginning to note that all was not well with the U.S. economy. Here’s an example from CNNMoney.com (as it was called then) on December 26, 2006:

The economy is stumbling at the end of 2006, setting off alarm bells that growth might not just slow next year but that the nation could tumble into a recession. The recent trend of slower growth is not expected to be reversed any time soon. Home building and the broader real estate market are both already in a recession by most accounts and are expected to stay there well into next year. Manufacturing could soon follow, according to some recent readings. While most economists are still expecting the economy to avoid a full-blown downturn next year, several say the odds of a recession have risen. Even the more optimistic analysts are looking for a slowdown in growth in gross domestic product ((GDP)), the broadest measure of the economy, to between 2 and 3 percent next year, from 3 percent or better this year.

Notice that sub-prime lending was not yet identified as the culprit in the article, that would change as the economy worsened and it became obvious where the rot started. So, some analysts were sounding warning bells, but look at that benign conclusion for 2007; GDP growth slowing to 2 - 3 percent. Not bad, the “real” number was right around 2 percent. Then in 2008, we went over the cliff and GDP growth turned negative.

If you need reminding or were a youngster at the time, the Great Recession was really bad for the stock market, as noted in a September 2, 2019 Fortune article entitled “Why the Next Recession May Feel Very Different Than 2008:”

On the whole, though, the 2008 recession was generally terrible. "There was roughly 50% or 60% decline in the S&P," said Greg Ghodsi, managing director of the 360 Wealth Management Group at Raymond James. A typical recession, he notes, sees a drop closer to 30%.

Bank stocks, especially those with large mortgage banking operations or exposure to bad mortgage-backed securities, were taken to the woodshed. Here's a relatively random selection.





But what was happening to bank credit quality around this time? Could we have used it as a predictor? Or when we find out Mr. Jones is late on his loan - or heaven forbid! - mailing us the keys, is it too late? Take a look at this FRED chart of the banking industry’s nonperforming loans to total loans ratio during this period:

You can see a slow upward drift beginning around Q3 2006, due no doubt to the leading edge of the real estate recession mentioned in the article, then a sharp inflection point around Q2 2007; where nonperforming loans really began to take off before shooting for the sky at around a 50-degree angle in 2008 and 2009. Note that the starting point for the credit deterioration occurred with nonperforming loans to total loans less than 1% - and they had been at that low level for 13 - 14 quarters. Credit quality really took a hit; even three years later at the end of 2011, nonperforming loans were still above 4% of total loans. As the chart below shows, the broader market did not really “crack” until late 2007. There’s at the least a plausible argument to be made that there was time to get out if you believed bank credit quality was a leading indicator of more trouble on the horizon, but we all know there’s 20-20 vision through the rear-view mirror.





Another, But Different Recession

I am not going to tell you that the “bargain” bank stocks you buy in 2019 will not decline during the next recession. Banks do not escape recessions, but let’s look at nonperforming loans to total loans in another recession, the “dot-com” or “telecom” recession of 2001. Although the stock market crashed beginning in mid to late-2000 and didn’t really recover until the next bubble in 2006 - 2007, the actual recession was short, lasting only about three quarters - about half as long as the Great Recession.

Most banks tended to slog through this recession with relatively minimal damage to their earnings, financial condition and stock prices - with some exceptions in my randomly selected group! The difference is that this was not a credit quality recession, nonperforming loans to total loans started below 1% - and had been there for 12 -13 consecutive quarters - and never got above 1.5%, a level almost any well-run bank should be able to handle, and quite a contrast to the Great Recession.





Present Day

About 12 years after nonperforming loans began to take off leading into the Great Recession, we are hearing many analysts predicting a 2020 or 2021 recession. Here’s an example from a CBS Marketwatch September 21, 2019 op-ed piece entitled “Two-thirds of these corporate insiders now expect a U.S. recession by the end of 2020”:

According to the survey, 53% of CFOs expect a recession no later than the third-quarter of next year. When asked if a recession will begin by the end of next year, the percentage grows to 67%.

Now take a look at a graph of the where nonperforming loans to total loans are today.

One of the first things to notice about the graph above is that nonperforming loans just dipped below 1% of total loans around Q4 2018. In the lead-up to the Great Recession and the “dot-com” recession nonperforming loans had been under 1% of total loans for 12 - 14 consecutive quarters. More importantly nonperforming loans are currently ticking down, not up. If past experience is any guide, and, yes, that’s a big “if,” there still might be another 12 - 14 quarters before we see any deterioration in bank credit quality. That might push the next recession into late 2022 or early 2023.

Banks are also in better shape than they were heading into the Great Recession:

Remember that the table above also does not account for the tighter underwriting standards for both portfolio loans and mortgage-backed securities since the Great Recession. If you’ve tried to get a home loan recently, you have experienced this first hand!

Conclusion

Many banks are trading at bargain levels - and they’re safe to buy. You won’t be alone:

In February, Mr. Buffett told CNBC that financial companies are “very good investments at sensible prices, based on my thinking. And they’re cheaper than other businesses that are also good businesses, by some margin.”

SOURCE: Wall Street Journal August 14, 2019

Today’s banking environment is not like that preceding the Great Recession or the “dot-com” recession:

Bank credit quality is improving, with nonperforming loans to total loans ticking down, not up.

In the two recessions we’ve reviewed, nonperforming loans to total loans headed up before the actual recession and before the stock market tumbled.

If the past is any guide - and we all know that any back-testing has to be looked at skeptically - we may have another 12 - 14 quarters before the next recession.

The Great Recession resulted in tighter capital requirements, stricter underwriting standards and other regulations; banks today are in better financial condition than they were before the last recession - bank credit quality alone is unlikely to cause the next downturn.

Realistically, bank stocks will not sail through any recession without taking a hit, but the downside should not be as severe as the Great Recession.

Valuations of many banks today are compelling, and looking out 3 to 5 years, today’s bargain bank stocks should be winners.

It’s okay to buy the banks.

