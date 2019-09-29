Eni: A Growing Natural Gas Behemoth

One of the most underfollowed large-cap energy majors by United States investors may be Italy's Eni S.p.A. (E). This is somewhat disappointing as the firm is well-positioned to become a major supplier of natural gas to the world, especially the thirsty markets of Asia. The company strengthened this position recently when it announced the discovery of a giant gas field in Nigeria. This only adds to the portfolio of massive natural gas fields that the firm controls and should allow it to maintain and grow its very appetizing dividend.

The Discovery In Nigeria

The most recent discovery that expanded Eni's portfolio of natural gas assets came about on August 27 when the company announced the discovery of a large field in Nigeria. This field was discovered as part of the company's drilling campaign in the Niger Delta and is estimated to contain approximately one trillion cubic feet of gas. This is roughly twice the size of the Pinedale field in Wyoming (the sixth-largest natural gas field in the United States) and close to the same size as the San Juan Basin in Colorado and New Mexico.

Unlike Eni's two other giant gas fields that we will look at in this article (Zohr and Mamba), this discovery is located onshore. This offers a few advantages for the company, especially when it comes to development time. Eni states that it will be able to put this new field into production "immediately," which contrasts with the multi-year development times that we have seen with the company's massive offshore fields. With that said, it is not sure exactly what the company's timeline for "immediate" onstreaming is here and it still could easily be several months or even a year before we see meaningful production from this discovery.

The field should have a noticeable impact on Eni's production numbers once it is operational. This is because the well that discovered the field by itself should be able to produce about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. Presumably, the company could also drill additional wells into this field to get the production numbers up further. While 100 million cubic feet may sound like a lot, in reality, it is only about 1% of the 9.2 billion cubic feet per day average production that Eni had in Nigeria last year. A 1% increase is still an increase, though, and it is beneficial to the company's financial performance.

Zohr Field

Another one of the nation's massive gas fields that will help it become a major supplier of natural gas to the world is the Zohr field. This field is located in the Eastern Mediterranean off of the coast of Egypt. The field occupies a total area of about 100 square kilometers and is located at a water depth of about 4,760 feet.

The Zohr gas field is the largest natural gas field ever discovered in the Mediterranean Sea, and at nearly 30 trillion cubic feet, one of the largest ever discovered worldwide. This field is roughly twice the size of Noble Energy's (NBL) nearby Leviathan field. The field was discovered in 2015 and started producing gas in late 2017, marking one of the fastest development times that has ever been executed with an offshore field:

Eni has been working to ramp up the production of this field since it first started producing natural gas. As of August 2019, the ramp-up has brought the production of this field up to 2.7 billion cubic feet per day. This production level was achieved approximately five months ahead of schedule. The field is capable of producing natural gas at a much higher rate than this, though, and Eni intends to take advantage of this. The company states that it intends to have the field's production at 3.2 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2019, which would be an 18.5% increase in just the next few months. This alone would have a positive near-term impact on both the company's production and its revenues.

Mamba Fields

The final project that is likely to help turn Eni into a major supplier of natural gas to the world are the Mamba North and Mamba South gas fields located about 23 km apart in the Rovuma Basin off of the shore of Mozambique. As these two fields are so close together, we can essentially consider them to be one giant field for our purposes here. The Mamba North field has total proven reserves of about 15 trillion cubic feet and Mamba South contains about the same so we are looking at about 30 trillion cubic feet between them, which is easily enough to make this one of the most natural gas-rich provinces in the world. These two fields were discovered in 2011-2012 and Eni quickly started work on bringing them to a production state.

The complete project to develop these fields is quite an involved one, particularly given that Mozambique does not have the same degree of energy infrastructure in place as more developed resource-producing regions such as Nigeria. This is one reason why Eni along with Exxon Mobil (XOM) are constructing a liquefied natural gas plant to facilitate the export of natural gas to Asia. As I have discovered in various previous articles, liquefied natural gas is one of the more rapidly-growing sectors of the energy industry, primarily because of the surging demand for natural gas in both Southeast Asia or Europe.

The Mamba field is not the only extremely rich natural gas field located in the Rovuma Basin either. The area also contains the Coral field, which contains an estimated 16 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and was discovered in 2012. This size would also make the field one of the largest discovered worldwide. Eni will be developing the Coral field alongside the Mamba one and they will share some of the same infrastructure, including the LNG plant. The current plan is to bring this field to a production state sometime next year.

Growing Global Demand For Natural Gas

One of the major stories in the energy space right now is the growing international demand for natural gas. This is being driven partly by climate change fears as natural gas is generally considered to be a much cleaner-burning source of fuel than either oil or coal. It also emits less particulate matter into the air than either of these other fuels, which is important for China and other nations contending with poor air quality. We have also seen political considerations play a role here as Europe, for example, is trying to reduce its reliance on Russian gas and so is turning to other sources.

According to the Energy Industry Administration, the only two types of fuel that will see consumption growth in the United States over the next thirty years are natural gas and renewables. Of the two, renewables are expected to deliver more growth in percentage terms while natural gas consumption is expected to grow more in absolute terms:

The situation is much the same over the rest of the world. We can see this even by looking at near-term trends. As we can see here, several of the nations in Southeast Asia (including China and India) along with Europe are expected to dramatically increase their imports of natural gas between now and 2025:

These imports will primarily be in the form of liquefied natural gas, as that is the only realistic way to move natural gas across the ocean. As already noted though, Eni is constructing an LNG plant to service the Mamba and Coral fields in Mozambique and Mozambique is geographically positioned to easily send shipments to Southeast Asia. Thus, it will be taking advantage of this growing demand. The company's other fields, even if they are not producing LNG directly, will still be helping to meet the growing global demand for natural gas and this should certainly prove to be an avenue of growth for the company.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a giant energy company like Eni, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of modifying the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of greater than 1.0 is an indicator that a company may be overvalued relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Eni is expected to grow its earnings per share at a 3.43% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.87. According to this metric then, the stock appears to be rather overvalued at the present level. However, most companies this size tend to look overvalued via this method so this alone may not be a sign that the company is a bad buy at present. In addition, the 6.12% dividend yield is a positive for the total return that an investor can expect here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Italy's Eni is quite well-positioned to become a major supplier of natural gas to the world. This is beneficial due to the fact that natural gas is likely to see growing consumption over the next few years. While some metrics may show that the company's valuation is a bit high, the forward earnings growth combined with the dividend could result in a satisfactory overall return.

