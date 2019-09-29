EUR/GBP Should Continue To Fall

Should sentiment continue to shift, and should the EUR/GBP interest rate spread follow its current downward trajectory, the EUR/GBP pair should continue to fall over the medium term.

With the euro already having fallen about 6% against the pound over a roughly one-month period, the market has arguably already indicated a significant shift in sentiment.

While political uncertainty is perhaps more concentrated in the United Kingdom than in Europe, this makes the pound more sensitive to improvements in sentiment than the euro.

The chart below shows EUR/GBP since about 2006, with each candlestick representing a full trading month. Shaded areas indicate monthly support and resistance areas, while the red line has been added to the midpoint of the currently most proximate support and resistance areas at 0.9275.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

What we see is a long-term high of just over 0.9800, set in December 2008 (prior to a crash in the euro), and a subsequent low of about 0.6930 set during several months in mid-2015. The long-term pattern has some semblance of symmetry; however, it is not clear from first glance what might happen next.

On the one hand, there is a possibility that EUR/GBP attempts to sweep the highs that were set in December 2008. However, the continued rejection of the monthly support-and-resistance midpoint area of around 0.9750 would indicate further downside is in order. What the pair must break first, however, is the current region (as shaded in the chart above) of roughly 0.8660 to 0.8920. The current price of 0.8899 sits near the top, but still within, this area.

The most recent weekly candlestick looks bullish, but once again, the closing price was still within this monthly support region. Price has not (yet, perhaps) escaped. The chart below is the same as the above, but views price nearer term using weekly candlesticks. The rejection of the midpoint line of 0.9750 becomes clearer, as does the price-trapping under current monthly support.

To this chart, we will now add the interest rate spread between the sum of the one-year yields of Germany and France, and the one-year gilt year of the United Kingdom (see blue line in the chart below). This provides us, again on a weekly basis, with a proxy for where the net carry is moving; if positive, the carry is positive, and hence, it becomes more attractive to own euros in terms of pounds sterling. Alternatively, the more negative the carry, the more attractive it is to short-sell EUR/GBP.

Additionally, we will add the midpoint set by the current trading range from the week commencing May 6, 2019, through to present, using the candlestick bodies to find highs and lows. A midpoint is set using a horizontal orange line (also labelled to the far-left, in the chart below, for reference).

The midpoint of medium- and long-term trading ranges can serve as fair value estimations, following the logic that prices that the market seems to gravitate around, over time, would indicate a general consensus. Interestingly, as illustrated in the chart above, the midpoint of 0.8902 (shown by the orange line) rests almost perfectly at the high set by the most recent trading week which commenced September 23, 2019 (the high was 0.8903; effectively, a one-pip difference).

Meanwhile, the interest rate spread is making lower lows and lower highs. While this last week shows EUR/GBP spiking, since price remains contained within monthly support, and since the interest rate spread is still contained within the longer-term trend, the recent rise should not necessarily be trusted. The fact that price has been rejected at the fair value estimation of just over 0.8900 would too suggest further downside is in order.

The chart below shows the rejection of this level of 0.8900. Also, see how it was previously used as support between July and August 2019; now it is being approached from beneath, and is being viewed as resistance rather than support.

The chart above remains otherwise unchanged (the shaded area represents the monthly support). It is important to note that the shaded does indeed represent support; until the area is broken fully, this will remain so. Nevertheless, while some short-term upside could be seen in EUR/GBP, provided that interest rate spreads continue to drop back down in line with the broader trend, price will likely gravitate towards the bottom of this range (towards 0.8660). Therefore, 0.8660 remains a clear target.

If EUR/GBP breaks not only 0.8900 but also finds its way above recent highs of around 0.8970 (set in mid-September 2019), we may see a revisit to the monthly support-and-resistance midpoint (see red line, above) of 0.9275. However, this would be an ambitious run, and in this author's view, unlikely.

It could be argued that the political uncertainty is more concentrated in the United Kingdom than it is in Europe, and hence the pound may remain more bearish than the euro, weighing down on EUR/GBP. On the other hand, the corollary is that the pound could have already received a greater 'political discount' than the euro (with the market being more skeptical of the U.K.'s political and economic environment, given Brexit, than that of the eurozone, relatively speaking). This corollary could mean that any significant shift in sentiment could send the euro crashing against the pound.

This shift in sentiment seems to have already begun, given that the euro has crashed against the pound already by almost 6% in the roughly one-month period between mid-August and mid-to-late September this year. My current base case is that the bearish trend will remain intact, albeit with some minor upside potential so that the resistance area (of 0.8900 to 0.8920) may strengthen.

Also note, per the third chart presented herein, that the interest rate spread remains negative. Going short the euro versus the pound sterling is a positive-carry trade; while the interest rate spread may have increased recently, it does remain safely negative, and with the Bank of England resistant to negative rates and holding rates at 0.75% (safely positive) most recently, the euro should remain under pressure longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.