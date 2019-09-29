AUD/JPY Heading Lower In Bearish Channel As Yield Spread Approaches Zero

Provided that the bond market does not attempt to price the short term, one-year yield differential higher than around 1.20% in the near term, the currency market should continue to mount pressure on AUD/JPY.

With little sign of the trade war abating, and with gold prices now struggling to take out prior highs set earlier this year (the Australian dollar favors higher gold prices due to Australia's exposure to gold via exports), the bias for AUD/JPY remains fundamentally bearish.

The market will now likely remain sensitive to economic data, trade war headlines, and commodities prices. Nevertheless, the pair continues to favor downside in its bearish daily candlestick channel.

The difference in the short-term rates set by the central banks of Australia and Japan (+1.10%) is roughly in line with the bond market's current view (about 1.14%).

AUD/JPY, the Australian dollar expressed in terms of Japanese yen, is a pro-risk currency pair. The more the market favors AUD/JPY, the riskier activity you tend to see in other markets, since the Australian dollar is correlated with commodities which tend to rise in price when economic growth and inflation are expected. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen is negative-yielding, and hence is used as a funding currency (meaning it is sold short against other currencies) when times are perceived as good.

At present, AUD/JPY has been falling for some time; a bearish signal for markets. It is therefore quite important to establish whether we can find a floor, or area of support, for this pair. Continued bearishness could put more pressure on other risk assets like equities, and also commodities like oil and copper.

The chart below shows AUD/JPY using monthly candlesticks; each candlestick representing a trading month. This chart begins from 1997. In the shaded areas, using an 'equidistant' approach (the distance between each of the shaded areas being equal), I have highlighted possible areas of monthly support and resistance. The red horizontal lines I have added to draw attention to the midpoints between these support and resistance areas.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein, unless specified otherwise.)

Per the chart above, we see a long-term range of around 55 to 56 (prices seen during 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2009) on the downside, and over 105 through to almost 108 (prices seen during 2007 and 2013) on the upside. It is not unsurprising, given the pro-risk nature of this pair, that the highs were seen in bullish times, and the lows were set during major risk-off periods (2008 being the most obvious example here).

Since 2013, the pair has been in a negative trend overall, albeit with no obvious pattern. The pattern has become stronger and clearer since September 2017. Therefore, we now look to the same chart above using weekly candlesticks instead; from the start of 2017 to present (see below).

The weekly bearish channel was broken right from the beginning of 2019, with the flash rally of the Japanese yen that sent most yen-crosses to the downside. This yen 'flash-rally' provided the market with a strong signal for 2019, a bearish signal that it has apparently lived up to. More recently, those 2019 lows have been met and taken (see the chart above, after July 2019).

Interestingly, those lows (set at the start of the year, and again during August 2019) match up nicely with a monthly support area that we identified in the first chart. A bounce off of this area is not surprising; however, prices remain subdued and safely under the prior channel. Where do prices go next?

If we move to daily candlesticks, we can set a new channel to provide us with nearer-term context. The chart below illustrates the current channel. For reference, I have kept the weekly channel identified above (shown by the black sloping lines); the new daily channel I have identified using red sloping lines. (To avoid confusion, I have removed the red line which illustrated the midpoint between the current monthly support-and-resistance areas.)

Additionally, you will notice I have ignored the January 2019 lows and instead used the daily candlestick bodies as the base of this channel, since the flash crash lows of AUD/JPY were not established during ordinary (liquid) trading conditions.

Interestingly, AUD/JPY is finding resistance around the midpoint of its current bearish channel. Notice that the weekly bearish channel (illustrated with the black sloping lines) has already been broken; in order for AUD/JPY to move to the top of its daily channel, it would also necessitate breaking the bottom of the prior weekly channel, which it already failed to do in July 2019.

Therefore, the bias would appear to remain to the downside for this pair; a return to the bottom of its current channel would take AUD/JPY to at least the bottom of the monthly support area below. The price level at the bottom of this support area is about 68.90. Hence, a target of 68.90 versus the current price of almost 73.00 represents a drop of over 400 pips (7300 minus 6890). If this were to materialize, other markets such as U.S. equities could also crash.

We can also apply to the above chart the one-year spread between Australian rates and Japanese rates. This indicates the prevailing 'carry' for AUD/JPY: the higher the better for the pair, while a lower interest rate spread is bearish. Further, a negative spread means it is positive-carry to short, while a positive spread provides an underlying bullish bias, as it makes more sense to go long the pair in order to collect the interest income.

As shown by the blue line in the chart above, the yield appears to be choppy, but ultimately it is clearly moving lower on a medium-term basis. It is also quite close to zero. If the Bank of Japan refrains from cutting rates lower (the short-term interest rate set by the central bank is already negative at -0.10%), and should Australia cut rates further in an attempt to stimulate the economy (currently: +1.00%), the spread would clearly approach zero.

When a currency pair's spread approaches zero, it makes it highly risky to buy from a carry-trade perspective. Volatility can be expected going forward, however.

This is because the central bank rate 'delta' (difference) between the Reserve Bank of Australia's short-term rate of +1.00% and the Bank of Japan's short-term rate of -0.10% is 1.10%, while the rate priced by bond markets (as shown above by the blue line in the chart above) is about 1.14%. Therefore, while the spread could dip lower, the market is apparently as yet undecided as to the future trajectory of these countries and their interest rates.

Nevertheless, while AUD/JPY will be sensitive to economic data, news and commodities prices going forward, I remain bearish over the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.