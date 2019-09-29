Starbucks: Don't Blink, Just Buy

Starbucks (SBUX) is currently witnessing its stock take a rare dip. It’s been flying high for the last few years, delivering clear outperformance for investors. When we get down to looking at the actual financial performance of the company, the run is absolutely justified and the recent dip really seems out of place. It seems as though investor expectations have been set too high and the stock is feeling the negative effects of that. Additionally, certain one-time benefits this year have put shareholders in a fearful position that next year's earnings growth might not be as high. The company is still guiding to double-digit growth, and with a strong buyback program in place, this is a stock that should be bought on the dip.

Source: CNN

Can Starbucks Rebound?

For a company that is targeting +16% YOY earnings growth, the knee-jerk reaction to this question is “yes.” The company had earnings of $2.42/share in 2018 and is looking to grow that to $2.80-$2.82/share this year. The previous FY19 guidance was for +9% EPS growth and for the company to almost double that is no small accomplishment. This has been driven by outright strength in the core business, as well as a benefit from a lower tax rate.

While the tax benefit is short-lived, the earnings growth isn’t. The company guided to a preliminary FY20 outlook of +13% earnings growth prior to a reconsideration of the lapping of tax-benefits. This apparently isn’t good enough for the market, which I view as far too negative of a read. Headlines immediately followed preliminary FY20 guidance with significant negatives. The primary reason earnings aren’t projected to be the initial +13% in 2020 is because of a lapping of the one-time tax benefits experienced this year. That’s not focusing on the fundamentals of the business and overlooks all of the optimism. Still, double-digit earnings are in the forecast for next year even with the new guidance.

Source: Investor Presentation

I'll point to CFO Patrick Grismer's recent comments at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference. He stated that the change in the tax rate in 2020 is a very significant headwind to EPS growth since the benefits experienced in 2019 are one-off. These benefits were never communicated to be anything but one-off, so it's interesting to me that investors would fixate on the negative impact next year from simply lapping the prior-year periods. This is a non-event for me and one of the key reasons I think the stock has had trouble in recent weeks.

Source: Investor Presentation

When we think about the growth of the company, the first place we need to start is with net new openings. During their fiscal third quarter, the company opened up 442 net new stores, which brought the total store base to 30,626. That’s growth of +7% in stores YOY. The international growth, especially, is driving the company forward with a third of the openings in China and 48% of the total openings in fiscal Q3 in international markets.

Interestingly enough, sales in the Americas are actually outpacing that of China and Asia-Pacific. The Americas segment has put up same-store sales of +7%, while China and Asia-Pacific have seen growth of +5%. It’s important to look into the composition of this growth, as well. The Americas average ticket was up +4% in the quarter, while there was a +3% increase in transactions. In China and Asia-Pacific, there was a +3% increase in the average ticket and a +2% increase in transactions. If we start to see deterioration in ticket pricing, that's when I believe there will be a real negative inflection point in the stock. It would make sense, then, that the stock would move lower; however, that's not the case today and these results look to be reassuring.

At large, Starbucks’ agenda is rooted in three separate tasks. First, the company is aiming to grow in both the U.S. and China, which it is clearly doing as detailed above. Second, they want to extend their growth proposition through the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF). This is one of the more interesting initiatives I think I've ever seen from massive multinational companies. Nestle helps Starbucks get into various regional markets all the while Nestle benefits from the Starbucks plan on its k-cups and pods. Nestle initially paid $7.2 billion to Starbucks in order to gain the rights to market, sell and distribute Starbucks and its various other brands. I'm confident this is an aspect of the business that will help keep growth rates sustainable over the long term.

Third, the company is aiming to simply increase shareholder returns. They're going to do that just by executing on the targets they've guided to and continuing to be smart in evolving landscapes. We have to recognize that with Starbucks being as expansive into global markets as it is, that double-digit EPS growth is incredible. Not many multinational corporations can pull off what Starbucks is currently doing, especially not with such a massive brick-and-mortar footprint. Additionally, unlike most multinational companies right now, this is a stock that is virtually unaffected by trade war issues.

Expensive Valuation But Accelerating Repurchases

Starbucks is up nearly +40% this year and was up close to +50% prior to the FY20 guide. This is near double the market’s current return, which, in any calendar year, is exceptional.

The stock currently trades at an EV/Sales of 4.2x relative to the consumer cyclical sector at 1.1x. That’s extended. Additionally, the stock trades at 29.3x forward earnings against just 12.9x of the sector. EV/EBITDA echoes this high premium at 18.6x versus the sector at 7.8x. Yet, double-digit earnings growth in an environment where many large-cap companies are failing to replicate the success they've seen in the last five years due to trade war issues is exceptional. Starbucks is deserving of a high premium, especially as the growth is set to continue. There are no major roadblocks to Starbucks hitting guidance next year. It comes down to execution at this point and the stock looks particularly attractive to me off of this dip.

The only negative I'll mention is that the stock’s yield isn’t really up to par. At just 1.6%, Starbucks isn’t giving long-term investors a real reason to stay long through any sort of bumps in the road, like the one that is currently being experienced. This is all the more true when the consumer cyclical sector has a dividend yield at 2.4%.

When you couple this low yield with a valuation that is in excess of that of the broader market, investors have a more difficult time buying shares on dips. Now, this stock is arguably a special case and can trump conventional wisdom given the brand power and superior product offering relative to competitors, but at the end of the day, investors take note of what they’re paying for stocks in terms of multiples. Yet, where the yield is low, the buyback is high and this company is absolutely shareholder-friendly, in my opinion.

Source: StockCharts

In looking at the buyback, the company this year has been quite active, both with accelerated repurchase programs (ASRs), as well as with normal repurchases. The company outside of ASRs has purchased 13.1 million shares for $954.3 million and I'd expect that number to significantly increase when it is reported next at fiscal Q4 earnings in just about a month. In addition to buying back nearly $1 billion worth of shares under its outstanding authorization, the company has purchased 22.2 million shares for $2 billion under an ASR that was completed in March, as well as an additional 3.9 million shares for roughly $350 million. In the last nine months, the company has bought back $8 billion in stock, which represents over 116 million shares. This is clearly evident in the stock's impressive run up this year, and with that kind of commitment to long-term shareholders, I expect great things of SBUX in both the short and long term.

Going forward, the company has 52.7 million shares left to repurchase under the current authorization. An interesting announcement was made during fiscal Q3 earnings that the company intends to purchase $2 billion worth of shares in 2019 rather than in 2020 in a pull-forward manner. There are multiple reasons for doing this, but primarily because the stock's performance has been so substantially positive this year that with current liquidity high for the company, it makes sense for them to repurchase more rather than less, especially if global economies are set to slow in the near-term.

Conclusion

Starbucks has about a month until its next earnings report, which I imagine will focus heavily on fiscal 2020 guidance. The stock is currently off about 12% from its 2019 and all-time highs, but with a strong buyback in place and double-digit earnings growth next year to look forward to, I find it difficult to not pick up shares here. This stock is clearly capable of significant outperformance and I wouldn't want to be sitting on the sidelines next year if the company delivers on its guidance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.