Diamondback Energy Is Taking A Bite Out Of Costs

Finances are strong enough for the company to grow at least 26% this year and initiate a stock repurchase program.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) has long had some of the lowest costs in the industry. Oftentimes, the analyst is looking at costs that would be suitable to a primarily gas production company. Yet this company largely produces oil at those extremely low costs to end up with industry leading margins and profitability. This year management is guiding to less than 30% growth within cash flow. Although that conservative guidance could easily be beat as management continues to report well design and operational improvements.

Source: Diamondback Energy Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

The corporate breakeven continues to drop as well profitability improves. Wells that were not acceptable to drill at WTI $40 are now becoming marginally profitable. It probably will not take long for WTI $40 to be an acceptable and profitable price for oil. Investors can probably expect that the oil and gas industry is well on its way to providing cheap oil for consumers for a very long time.

Many have focused on the refinery issues when dealing with light oil. But some of us remember that about 50 years ago, the United States produced a lot of light oil. As that production declined, then new refiners came with solutions to handle more and more heavy oil production. Now that process will essentially reverse when refineries can see that they can make more money processing lighter oil than heavy oil long term. Commodity industries are incredibly flexible.

Therefore investors can bet that refinery operators are watching the spread between heavy oil and light oil pricing to figure out the best way to make money. The United States has some of the most advanced processing refinery capacity in the world. Count on the refinery owners to find ways to make money under a variety of pricing scenarios and with various oil types.

Takeaway Solutions

Diamondback has long owned a midstream company that recently went public. Sometimes the oil production outgrew the pace of the midstream takeaway capacity. But the ownership of that midstream company allowed this company considerable protection from much of the Permian takeaway issues.

Source: Diamondback Energy Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

Takeaway issues are gradually resolving themselves as more pipeline capacity comes online. But the Permian probably has a lot more production growth long term. The unconventional industry is still very young and there are still a lot of frontiers to conquer. That probably means that the Rattler Midstream (RTLR) has a bright growth future. The key will be to keep up with the growth of the parent company so that the parent is not exposed to price discounting. Diamondback has had some exposure to price discounting in the past. But the midstream apparently has minimized the discount exposure when compared to many competitors.

Finances

Like some others in the industry, this company already has an investment grade rating from Fitch. Management has a goal to achieve an investment grade rating from all the investment rating companies. Note that loan conditions (covenants) improve if a second company rates Diamondback at the investment grade level.

Source: Diamondback Energy Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

This company has comfortable enough ratios to announce a stock repurchase program. 1,000,000 shares have already been repurchased in the second quarter alone. The $2 billion repurchase program could result in a substantial number of shares being repurchased by the company in the current environment. The repurchase program should also keep the stock price from falling to bargain levels experienced by many in the industry.

One of the key differences with the repurchase program is that it is in addition to the announced 26% production growth (that management is likely to beat). Therefore this company is growing while repurchasing shares.

This can be favorably compared to companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP) that have sold a considerable amount of production over the last few years and are trumpeting free cash flow and "debt adjusted growth". The truth about ConocoPhillips is that the balance sheet has substantially improved due to the sales. But the continuing property sales combined with stock repurchases really amount to at least a partial liquidation.

The free cash flow achieved by ConocoPhillips has been achieved at the expense of growth. Costs at ConocoPhillips remain comfortably above the costs shown by an unconventional producer like Diamondback Energy. This is true even though ConocoPhillips has considerably improved its cost profile over the last few years as it paid down debt.

In the meantime, Diamondback emerged from the sizable oil price drop relatively unscathed while ConocoPhillips reported billions in losses from write-offs. This is also a tribute to the relatively low costs of Diamondback Energy. When oil prices are in industry hostile territory, Diamondback Energy will often report decent cash flow and near break-even results or better while a lot of competitors like ConocoPhillips suffered far worse fate.

Per Share Results

This management has gone out of its way to make accretive acquisitions. The net result of such activity is a lack of dilution from the issuance of more shares. The latest acquisition appears accretive from the very beginning on a recurring operational basis. That is the ideal result for any acquisition.

Source: Diamondback Energy Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

Management is actually holding itself to a higher standard than many other managements or shareholders. The company reports the combined production in the previous year while aiming for a growth target on top of that production. Gross production actually more than doubled over the previous year due to the acquisition. However, the low cost of the acquisition actually aided per share results as shown above.

The finding and development costs are among the lowest of companies followed by the author. The company also instituted a modest dividend some quarters ago while still maintaining the ambitious growth and share repurchase program. This type of company probably should appeal to a wide variety of investors.

Summary

This management continues to predict some of the lowest costs in the industry with management goals to lower those costs further.

Source: Diamondback Energy Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Slides

Diamondback entered the Permian relatively early. Therefore its acreage costs is lower than many competitors despite the latest acquisition. That means investors will see much of the profitability displayed in the latest presentation on the per share bottom line. Some competitors have paid as much as $3 million per drilling location. That changes the overall rate of return substantially from the rates of return shown on many presentations without the drilling location cost included in the presentation.

It is therefore essential to stick with the companies that entered the Permian early as they have an overall cost advantage when location costs are considered in shareholder returns. The latest price declines may be the market adjusting share prices for those tremendous cost additions.

In the meantime, this is an unusually resilient company that should do well under a wide variety of industry scenarios. Really the only risk to this company would be an extreme and sustained oil price decrease. The geology on these leases appears to give this company considerable long-term cost advantages that should enable it survive comfortably long term.

Well-run companies like this one often end up as an acquisition candidate because of all the advantages possessed and created by management. This is one company that should treat long-term shareholders well despite the volatility of the oil and gas market. Management believes that its shares are a bargain in the current environment. Potential investors would do well to consider that belief from a top-notch management.

