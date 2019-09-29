MDU Resources Is A Reliable Workhorse

Not the most innovative utility, the company remains a steady if unexciting income opportunity for investors.

As a result, the businesses within the company balance out the highs and lows of the economy.

Company has grown from its utility roots into construction services and materials.

MDU Resources (MDU) is one of those mini-conglomerates that many analysts and investors hate because they are hard to “pigeon-hole” into a specific industry.

In the case of MDU, these divisions include electric and natural gas utility, pipeline and midstream, construction services, and construction materials.

The company’s roots are in its electric and natural gas utility known as Montana-Dakota Utilities Company, and many investors still think of it as a regulated utility.

Now, as evidenced by their second-quarter earnings, the utility business contributes an important but small portion of their overall earnings.

MDU Resources Quarterly Earnings (in millions) Business Segment 2nd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2019 Electric and natural gas utility $2.3 $1.2 Pipeline and midstream 5.7 7.1 Construction services 14.1 22.8 Construction materials 24.3 29.2

Source: MDU Resources 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

Over the past year, the company’s stock price has risen along with more conventional utilities, but not at the same pace.

For the most recent 52-week period, the stock has appreciated better than 10%, way above the S&P 500’s 1.6% performance but significantly below many other electric utilities.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

In general, utility stock prices have been driven these past nine months by investors diving into the sector as a defensive mechanism against a slowing economy.

The trend toward defensive sectors has certainly helped MDU, although as you can see from the chart above, the company has successfully been growing its construction services and materials businesses as well.

Construction materials

Investors in materials may know names like Vulcan Materials (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), but they may be unfamiliar with Knife River Corporation, a subsidiary of MDU, and one of the 10 largest producers of aggregates in the U.S.

Source: Knife River

Knife River not only supplies crushed stone, sand, and gravel, they also conduct other contracting work like a present $17 million highway rebuild in Texas.

Knife River by the Numbers:

Construction Materials and Contracting Company

Top 10 U.S. Aggregate Producer

1.0 Billion Tons of Aggregate Reserves

5,600 Employees

15 States

$2.0 Billion to $2.15 Billion in Revenue Forecast for 2019

Source: Knife River

Construction services

As the quarterly earnings show, construction services is a major contributor to the company. While the group specializes in electrical, communications, and pipeline construction and maintenance, it has grown by continuing to acquire smaller companies in related fields.

Source: MDU Resources

MDU’s most recent acquisition is Pride Electric, located in Redmond, Washington. It is MDU’s intention to continue to buy smaller construction firms that fit into its strategy. Being an $8 billion company provides the ability to buy smaller firms while still being small enough to be making acquisitions that might be too small to impact a larger company.

Utility, pipeline and midstream

Through its WBI Energy subsidiary, MDU is exposed to the Bakken shale oil formation, which averaged 1.4 million barrels a day in July, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

Source: MDU Resources

For MDU, its gas transportation and storage has been a steady source of revenue.

Another steady revenue source has been its electric and gas utility business serving 1.1 million customers from Washington and Oregon to Minnesota.

Its Montana-Dakota Utilities serves more than 410,000 customers over a service area covering more than 168,000 square miles (5.5 percent of the continental United States) in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, according to their website.

Source: MDU Resources

While a part of their electric generation has come from coal, like other utilities, Montana-Dakota Utilities has already announced plans to replace its coal generation facilities with a natural gas generation plant.

Dividends

Traditionally, utility stock investors have focused on dividends. MDU boasts about its dividend on its website:

We have paid dividends uninterrupted to our shareholders for 81 years. We have increased dividends 28 consecutive years, a feat accomplished by fewer than 90 of the U.S.-listed companies. Our commitment to paying dividends is reflected in our membership in the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index.

Source: MDU Resources 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

The current dividend is a modest $0.81 per year for a yield of 2.86%. Part of the reason that the company’s stock price has remained muted is its yield at these prices falls short of investors’ expectations and what they can find in other utilities.

Recently, the company raised its dividend in the third quarter of the calendar year but did not raise it this September.

It remains to be seen if they will increase the dividend in the fourth quarter. Given their boast that they have increased dividends for 28 consecutive years, I expect they won’t want to break that record by holding off until 2020 for the next dividend increase and may announce an increase in November.

Conclusion

Despite all the speculation, no one can predict whether the U.S. economy is headed for a recession.

Its businesses are not particularly dependent on trade talks, and if a recession hits, Congress and the President might finally accede to the long-discussed infrastructure spending bill that was a promise of Mr. Trump’s campaign, which will certainly benefit the company.

I will be the first to say that I believe utility stock prices are too high at present, even for MDU Resources with a forward price/earnings multiple of 18. I would be more comfortable if the stock was in the $24-$27 range rather than its present price of over $28, but MDU Resources is well positioned to take advantage of any upturn in the economy while still having the resources to weather a downturn as well.

Perhaps nibble at these prices and wait to see if a 5%-10% drop in its price may be in its future.

MDU is not the most exciting or innovative utility, but it has been a steady provider of reliable dividends for investors with a mix of businesses that have moderated upturns and downturns. In the current economic environment, that may be a rare compliment indeed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.