FedEx: Time To Nibble

Information about the package is as important as the package itself. - Frederick W. Smith

Every week a handful of companies release some bad news about their earnings, business line, or future endeavors. This can create a stock that is a value trap or create a possible entry point for a strong company. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) took a beating this past week. The company announced poor earnings and reduced expectations for future earnings. The stock dropped over 10% in one day and continued to slide through the end of the week.

FedEx is down almost 40% over the past 12 months compared with its closest competitor, United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), being up 1.9%. Its earnings estimate and revenue for next quarter have been reduced so low, it shouldn't take much for FedEx to match or beat it. In June, FedEx had warned that 2020 earnings would be coming in lower than 2019's earnings due to its International Express division. Given all the headwinds facing FedEx, that prediction came true on Sept 17. The trade war with China is a big driver in the problems facing FDX. With the interruptions to manufacturing facilities, FedEx has lost out on a large part of its business. FedEx has also finally acknowledged Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a competitor. Amazon and FedEx officially broke off their relationship this summer and that has hurt FedEx more than expected. With Amazon building a fleet of planes, vans, and sorting hubs, it's possible Amazon could offer logistics and shipping to outside businesses.

Even with the lower earnings, FedEx is not quitting on investing in its business to drive efficiencies. The company is spending almost $6 billion on new aircraft and sorting hubs. Cutting cost by reducing capacity at the Express Air-shipping division including grounding older planes should help it for future growth. FedEx did note that it expects weakness to continue in the International Express division due to European sluggishness and its TNT acquisition needing more time to produce efficiencies. It is looking to push into seven days of ground delivery per week and become the low-cost, high-service provider in the short-haul market.

As with any stock, there are risks involved. Given the amount of fuel consumed by such a large fleet of planes, trucks, and vans, FedEx is exposed to the gyrations in the oil market. If oil spikes, it will be felt on FedEx's bottom line. Another risk is that its investment in a turnaround plan and the acquisition of TNT do not bring the expected returns and cost savings on schedule. These are long-term plans and investors tend to focus on the short-term. Thankfully FedEx has a dividend yield of 1.77%, which looks secure, and provides investors with cash while they wait for the turnaround to take shape. The trade-war and sluggish global economy will hurt FedEx, but no more than its competitors.

FedEx appears oversold at $148 a share and this looks like a good entry point. It is refocusing its business to strongly compete in the ground business and making the necessary adjustments to their Express service. Losing Amazon has certainly hurt, but it has an international and domestic shipping network that would be hard to replicate. Look to add this stock to your portfolio for potential future growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.