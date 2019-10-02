AGNC: Turning A Low-Yielding, Low-Risk Asset Into A 12% Yield

That problem has come to an end and Mr. Market has not yet realized it.

We look at how agency MBS works, and how it is fundamentally different than non-agency MBS.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and Treading Softly

At High Dividend Opportunities, we emphasize finding investments that are paying a higher than average dividend yield. This frequently means that we find ourselves investing in "contrarian" picks, in sectors that have been beaten down by the market for one reason or another.

One such sector is Agency Mortgage REITs - mREITs that primarily invest in agency mortgage-backed securities. Once touted as the "creme de la creme" of mREITs, today these companies find themselves trading at multi-decade lows.

Years of declining core earnings and declining dividends have inspired negative articles and filled comment threads with comments pointing out lackluster performance over the past 5-10 years. They have been labeled as "risky" despite investing in some of the lowest risk assets in the world, not appropriate for retirement portfolios, and by the more extreme comments as "Ponzi schemes".

It is clear that many fail to understand how agency mREITs work. We have taken advantage of this by initiating a position in the 11.5% yielding Annaly Capital (NLY) in June, observing that agency mREITs excel leading up to and during a recession. Today, we are adding a company with a very similar strategy, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC).

The primary reason we chose to invest in NLY first, was that at the time, NLY was trading at a larger discount. Since June, AGNC has come down and is now in our buy range.

Agency MBS 101

Given the confusion and sometimes outright misinformation that surrounds discussions of these mREITs, we think it is important to use this opportunity to step back and discuss what it is these mREITs actually do. This discussion applies to AGNC, NLY and other mREITs that have a large portion of their assets in "agency MBS".

We get a lot of questions about various mREITs and whether we expect them to perform similarly to NLY or AGNC. "Mortgage REIT" is not a monolithic business. It is a tax classification that fits a wide variety of business models that can have dramatically different risk profiles and results. Today, we are exclusively discussing agency MBS and mREITs that are primarily exposed to agency MBS. Agency MBS is a unique subset of MBS - it does not carry similar risks. To check a particular mREITs exposure to MBS, you can take a look at the assets on their balance sheet. Agency MBS will be specifically referred to as "agency".

Source: AGNC Presentation

With AGNC, we can see that $91.1 billion of their assets is "agency securities".

These securities are called "agency" MBS because they are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FHLMC). Fannie Mae was founded in 1938 for the purpose of providing liquidity to the mortgage market. The government was pushing the standardization of 30-year amortizing mortgages through the FHA.

Previously, mortgages were generally short-term with large balloon payments and in the Great Depression as much as 25% of all mortgages were foreclosed on because people could neither refinance nor pay the large balloon payments.

The big problem with 30-year amortizing mortgages is that banks were not eager to hold a loan for that long. A very substantial portion of their capital would be tied up waiting for payments, preventing them from making new loans.

Fannie Mae, originally 100% owned by the government, was created to buy mortgages from banks, freeing up private capital to make other loans. After several legislative changes, Fannie and Freddie remain an integral part of the mortgage market. They were privatized in the 1960s, and then put into receivership in 2008 and are likely to be privatized again. They have evolved from holding mortgages, to reselling them to investors, to packaging them and selling "pass-through" mortgage-backed securities.

Source: The structure of agency MBS- Fannie Mae

While the history of how these changes came about is very interesting for those who are interested in that sort of thing, for our purposes there are a few points it is important to understand:

Fannie and Freddie play an integral and indispensable role in ensuring the liquidity of the mortgage market.

The principal portion of agency MBS is guaranteed by the issuer which in turn is supported by the US Federal Government.

Fannie and Freddie set the underwriting standards for loans they will buy. Loans that don't fit those standards are often sold as "non-agency" MBS. Non-agency is not guaranteed by GSEs or the government.

by GSEs or the government. Mortgage originators underwrite the mortgages, qualifying mortgages are sold to GSEs which then securitize them, add their guarantee and sell them to investors.

The final product that AGNC invests in is the "pass-through" security that is made up of thousands or even tens of thousands of individual mortgages. The GSE bears the risk of default and unrecoverable principal. There is zero credit risk for AGNC on agency MBS.

Leverage

One misconception that we often see is that agency mREITs are "speculative" or invest in "high-risk" investments. In reality, agency MBS is one of the lowest risk investments out there. Agency MBS comes in coupons ranging from 2.5% to 5.0% and effective yields are around 3%.

So how does an mREIT translate those low yields into double-digit yielding dividends? Leverage.

AGNC currently has its equity leveraged at 9.8x equity. AGNC's common equity is $9.085 billion, while they have over $104 billion in agency MBS assets. So to pay 11.5% on their common equity (at book value), they do not need to earn 11.5% on $104 billion, they need to earn roughly 1% on $104 billion after borrowing costs, expenses and preferred dividends.

It is precisely because agency MBS has zero credit risk that AGNC can obtain and comfortably carry such high levels of leverage.

Prepayments

Agency MBS tends to trade highly correlated with US treasuries. The reason being that they are considered to be similarly very low risk due to zero credit risk. When AGNC buys $100 million in par value, they will collect a minimum of $100 million regardless of the default rate. The interest is not guaranteed, so every time there is a prepayment AGNC receives the principal, but they stop receiving interest on the amount prepaid.

Source: AGNC Presentation

Since MBS prices are closely correlated with treasury prices, we have seen prices increase. We can see under the heading of "MBS Amortized Cost Basis" that AGNC has paid an average of $103.50 for each $100 in par value. So their effective interest yield is lower than the coupon. When prepayments occur, that can cause their effective yield to decline even more, because they will not receive interest on the prepaid amount.

Consider AGNC's 30-year 3.5% Coupon assets. They paid $102.8 million for each $100 million in par value. We can estimate payments using an amortization table-

After 1-year, $100 million in 3.5% Coupon MBS would return to AGNC approximately $3.47 million in interest and $1.92 million in principal assuming no prepayments or defaults. (Defaults are essentially treated the same as prepayments after the borrower misses 4 months of payments, the GSE buys back the mortgage at 100% of par value) So AGNC's effective yield would be $3.47/$102.8 = 3.37%.

Naturally, the world is not so perfect and prepayments/defaults happen all the time. This is reflected by mREITs as CPR or "Constant Prepayment Rate", which is expressed as a percentage of principal that would be prepaid if the current rate were maintained for one year.

We can do a rough estimate using an amortization table and adding in extra prepayments. This illustrates prepayment rate of a little over 20% CPR - twice what AGNC experienced in Q2. It results in $3.145 million in interest and $22.2 million in principal. That results in an effective yield of $3.145/$102.8 = 3.05%. Plus, the $22.2 million will be used either to reduce debt, or (more likely) will be redeployed into new MBS. So the actual reduction in interest income is less.

The effect of prepayments is that it reduces the effective yield that the mREIT receives. Since the MBS is used as collateral for the debt, the mREIT will repay a portion of the debt or will buy new MBS to replace the lost collateral.

Prepayments are a headwind that will put some pressure on effective yield received, however even at very high levels, it does not have a large enough impact to generate the huge losses some would suggest. Additionally, elevated refinancing tends to come in waves. When mortgage rates first decline, there is a rush of refinances, and then it slows down as not all consumers are inclined to refinance and not all consumers can refinance.

Refinancing requires a high-enough credit score and being able to qualify for a mortgage, which a lot of Americans can't. That is why there are still a few 5% and 5.5% coupon MBS on AGNC's balance sheet even though refinancing would have made financial sense for consumers for the past decade.

The benefit of declining borrowing rates has a much larger and more long-term impact.

Debt Costs

Source: AGNC Presentation

The primary source of borrowings for mREITs are "repurchase agreements" based on the "repo rate". These agreements are "non-recourse" using the MBS as collateral. Since MBS is considered a very safe investment, lenders are willing to lend a very significant portion of their total value.

AGNC has $86.2 billion in repurchase agreements outstanding. So the interest rate they pay on those agreements makes a material difference. The chart above illustrates the growing spread as 3-month LIBOR headed down while repo rates remained elevated.

The Fed cut had an immediate impact on these rates and in August, they averaged 2.23%. With the latest 25 bps cut, we can anticipate that these rates will come down even more. Meanwhile, long-term rates have already priced in the cut and actually started moving upwards immediately following the cut.

Source: AGNC Presentation

When we look at AGNC's recent history, we can see that net interest spread has compressed from 1.55% in Q2 2017 to 1.00% in Q2 2019. This is the main driver of underperformance over the past two years. A rising average cost of funds is the direct cause, as their cost of funds has increased from 1.31% to 2.24%.

There is no mystery as to why AGNC has seen declining income per share- their cost of debt has been going up and that directly compresses their margins.

We are at an inflection point where instead of raising rates, the Fed is lowering the target rate which has been having a direct impact on AGNC's borrowing costs. We can anticipate that average yield will decline due to prepayments and rising MBS prices, however, that decline will not be as large or as significant as the decline in borrowing cost.

Source: MBSLive

The reason is that MBS prices have already rallied to reflect the expectation of lower rates. The rally was significantly underway as of December of 2018. Prepayments started spiking up in April, causing AGNC and other mREITs to take the large write-down in Q2. With mortgage rates up significantly from their lows, it is likely that August was the worst of the refinancing wave.

We expect to see some incremental improvement in borrowing costs in Q3, though we need to remember that July is included and there is a delay as AGNC has to wait for the old contracts to expire. At the end of Q2, their average expiration was 80 days.

So investors will have to be patient for the full benefit of declining borrowing costs to be realized. However, with rates declining, it should not be a surprise that borrowing costs are coming down. That is going to be immensely profitable for AGNC and it will lead to rising dividends in a matter of quarters.

Conclusion

Agency MBS mREITs are complex, but it is not the rocket science that some would have you believe. At their core, they invest in extremely low-risk assets. Agency MBS is guaranteed by GSEs which in turn, the federal government has proven they will step in and support in extreme conditions.

As Fannie and Freddie are recapitalized and once again privatized, we anticipate that the role of when and how the federal government will step in will be formalized in legislation or at least by regulations.

Since the assets are very low risk, they are also very low yield. AGNC and other mREITs make up for the low yields by utilizing large amounts of leverage.

In this article, we have addressed some of the major impacts on cash-flow, including prepayments and the cost of debt. We believe the market is overly fearful of prepayments. It is the cost of debt that has the largest impact on net interest margin and with the Fed cutting the target rate, AGNC's debt costs are coming down.

This part of agency mREITs is not terribly confusing. We did not address book value and hedging. AGNC is investing heavily in very low yielding, fixed-income investments.

That means that while credit risk is virtually non-existent, they are highly exposed to interest rate risk. As interest rates come down, a 3.5% guaranteed fixed-income investment becomes more attractive. If interest rates go up, 3.5% becomes less attractive no matter how guaranteed it is.

With billions of dollars in short-term borrowings, investing in fixed income securities, it is vital that AGNC takes steps to ensure they are protected in the event that their borrowing costs increase above the yield of the assets they hold. That hedging activity and the impact it has on GAAP earnings and book value is where agency mREITs go from fairly straightforward, to something that many investors find extremely confusing. It is a topic that deserves an article of its own.

AGNC's current price is very attractive, and it is a strong buy, yielding 12% with the potential of increasing its dividend in the future. AGNC provides investors with immediate high income in addition to the potential of long term capital gains. This a recession resilient investment, and exactly the type of stock that we target for our investors. As a final note, AGNC goes ex-dividend very soon, on September 27, or in just a few days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.