STAG's Dividend Is Sustainable, But Growth Is Only Supported By More Share Dilution And A Negative Capital Yield

While the strategy has worked so far, investors need to be aware of the potential risks.

The company is printing more shares every quarter and runs on negative capital yield in order to grow further.

STAG's (STAG) property portfolio consists of 256 buildings, spanning some 54 million sq. ft. across 37 states. More than 83% of its rental income comes from its warehouse /distribution building properties, while around 10% comes from light manufacturing building properties. Its buildings are about 95% leased to a collective 227 tenants.

Stag makes over 50% of its rental income from tenants out of five industries, including Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Components & Metals, Containers & Packaging, Air Freight.

The dividend and share dilution

STAG became a famous stock in the retail investing community primarily because of its monthly dividend payments. Along with other small-cap stocks, like LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), STAG gets frequent coverage because of its dividend payment structure. The company has been consistently increasing its dividend payouts every year since its IPO back in 2011. This accounts for eight straight years of annual dividend increases, which makes STAG a potential future candidate to become a Dividend Challenger.

At first glance, the dividend is safe and secure since STAG's operational activities fully cover it. However, upon looking at dividends paid, it gets self-evident. How is it possible that a company that grows its dividend by ~1%, currently spends more than double the dividends it paid only five years ago? The answer is the same as to how the company gets to grow its operating cash flow activities at such a rapid rate: Shareholder dilution.

The cumulative acquisition volume as of last year was $3.5B. Meanwhile, the total assets of STAG as of last quarter were $3.4B. All of STAG's assets have been acquired since its IPO in 2011, through share dilution. The company is printing shares as fast as possible. The goal is to buy property assets that generate a higher yield in rental income than the cost of its additional shares paid in future dividends.

At its IPO, STAG numbered ~15M shares. As of last quarter's report, the company reported ~127M shares. The share capital has been increased by more than 10 times in precisely eight years.

So why is this a dangerous strategy? Well, the company is running on a negative capital yield. For FY 2018, the company ended on a -7.75. That value is calculated by dividing the T12 Cash flow from Financing-Shareholder return by the periodic enterprise value. STAG paid $158M in dividends. However, it raised $316M in Net Capital Stock and another $152M in LT debt. Source: Bloomberg

The company is running on a negative free cash flow. One can argue that since it is a REIT, FFO/share [FFO = Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization - Gains on Sales of Property] is what matters, but even that is borderline acceptable.

STAG's strategy is questionable. As a result of its style of growing its assets, the company has a declining outstanding cash amount on its balance sheet. As you can see, not only has the company's cash position been halved over the past year, but also a $3.72B company is sitting on $5M in cash.

However, STAG's strategy works. As long as the FFO/share is growing faster than the dividends paid out per share, STAG's growth model is sustainable. The company has indeed achieved this, as depicted below, so far. Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

STAG's strategy is helping the company grow at the expense of the shareholders. Growing the FFO/new share using its raised cash faster than the cost of future dividends of that share may not be sustainable forever. While the plan has worked so far, it is arguably dangerous and leaves minimal room for error for the management. Should newly purchased assets start producing negative yields, the FFO will be severely impacted. The company has little cash. Should problems arise, it is questionable if they can maintain their dividends, let alone grow them further. I appreciate management's past successful execution, though shareholders must be aware of the potential risks of holding STAG. The monthly dividend payments are juicy, and a fantastic advantage to retiree shareholders, but future growth guarantees further capital dilution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.