Iron Mountain Still Deserves A Place In My Portfolio

The company continues to raise its dividend and should once again raise it soon.

Some investors are unaware of ongoing investment into data centers which will give the company diversity in its offerings and enhance customer relationships.

(Photo Source)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is mostly well-known for its products related to shredding services for corporations and businesses with information-sensitive operations. You may often see its trucks on the road which offer this service, or you may see the company's trucks transporting important papers which must be maintained in a storage facility for years to come. Investors are cautious and often avoid Iron Mountain, as a simplistic approach to analyzing the company's business model is that paper records will one day no longer exist. However, paper has its place in the world, and for those documents that can be digitized, Iron Mountain has expanded its focus into the data center realm, preparing itself for any downward pressure on its legacy business.

Performance

Iron Mountain recently reported quarterly results. With a beat on revenue and FFO more important to REIT investors than EPS, the company reported what appears to be a solid quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenues for the second quarter were $1.07 billion in 2019, compared with $1.06 billion in 2018. Total revenues grew 3.1% compared to the prior year once foreign exchange is accounted for. The adjusted EBITDA saw a slight decline due to lower recycling prices, but not due to weakness in the core business which is important. Because of this, adjusted funds from operations were about 8% lower than the year-earlier period. Investors did not like the newly issued guidance which now showed a cut in expected revenue and AFFO. However, I am an investor and believe in the long-term story and fundamentals of Iron Mountain. I believe with the continued focus on diversification efforts and a recovery in recycled paper prices, the company will report results that do just fine.

While concerns exist about its internal storage business, the company continues to see low-digits growth in revenue. With growth year to date coming in at 2.6%, it is evident there is now a slowdown in the need for physical storage. The company also saw YTD growth of 5.2% in its services business, which includes things like shredding, transforming paper documents into digital documents, and transportation. This is a positive for investors, as the company shows it is not reliant just upon one segment of its business to provide revenue or growth, for that matter.

While the "Records Management" division is clearly the largest contributor to Iron Mountain, the company has quickly grown its "Data Center" segment to a considerable portion of revenue. This should be a positive for the stock and investors going forward. Management is showing it's not blind to the possibility and threat to its largest business, and is willing to adapt to ensure it survives.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

As the company continues to focus on its expansion into digital offerings, it is increasing its returns from its core business. Iron Mountain has been able to increase its storage rates, allowing for a higher return on already utilized space.

What is more notable that can't seem to earn the respect it deserves is how sticky the core business is.

Source: Investor Presentation

Most paper records are needed for many years at a time. With limited storage capacity on site, customers continue to use Iron Mountain to safely store these records. As we can see, some are there for periods of time beyond 15 years.

Additionally, as the company has shifted its strategy to be more diverse, it has improved organic revenue growth and margins.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company continues to transform into a global player from a domestic player and begins to focus on new avenues of revenue generation, patient investors can be rewarded.

Investor Presentation

Iron Mountain would like to reduce its dependency on any single market or product offering and focus on having a diverse revenue stream from several markets by 2020. This should also help grow margins as the focus turns to digital storage. It takes less staff and fixed costs to run a digital data center than it does a physical storage center. Additionally, the company can now cross-sell its current customer base and offer digital storage product as well.

As the company continues to grow its margin, it retains a strong capital position, being prepared for anything that may present itself as an opportunity.

Earnings Slides

With leverage in line with peers, the balance sheet is able to support operations and should not be affected by rising rates. At the end of the quarter, a bit more than 69% of Iron Mountain’s borrowings were fixed-rate, with an average rate of 4.8%.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Management continues to be focused on reducing leverage, targeting 5.0x by the end of 2020. While Iron Mountain is rated BB- by S&P and Ba3 by Moody’s, it is certainly not the strongest REIT in my portfolio, but the durability in its business model is. More beneficial is the recent decline in interest rates. The company could potentially refinance some higher-cost debt and reduce leverage as well as interest expense.

During an economic recession, the need to reduce stored information, documents, stop shredding services is not high on the list of corporate cost-cutting measures. Generally, the services Iron Mountain offers are necessary in nature and should continue to do well in any part of an economic cycle.

Valuation

While most storage REITs and data center REITs trade at high P/FFO multiple, IRM trades at a cheap valuation comparatively.

Data by YCharts

The ability to purchase a company with such a low P/AFFO comes partially from the weaker investment-grade rating and, perhaps, the higher payout ratio. However, the payout ratio is safe and is sub-80%, meaning investors should sleep well at night knowing IRM is generating them a tidy return on capital.

With an investment in IRM offering a historically high yield of 7.7%, investors can lock in now for hopes of higher returns.

(Source: Yield Chart)

As the chart above shows us, only 5.2% of the time since 2010 has IRM had a yield greater than 7.5%. With the yield being above 6% only 32% of the time in the past 9 years, a reversion to the mean could lead to nice share price appreciation. The average yield is 4.63%, so investors now have the opportunity to get quite a deal.

Investors should look at this as an opportunity to add a REIT at a time when it is operating well, the dividend is sound, and it is fundamentally cheaper than peers while transforming its business. Should the stock even fetch a valuation that is 20% lower than a peer trading at the next-lowest P/AFFO, the shares should appreciate 20%+.

Conclusion

While the market may have fallen out of love with Iron Mountain, I decided to take the time to put some Iron into my portfolio. While growth is steady and reliable, the business is recession-resistant, and the yield is strong, investors may be wise to look into adding shares into their portfolio. A close to 8% return each year before capital appreciation is attractive and can offer a growing stream of income, as the company is slated to continue raising its dividend 4% a year for the next two years. While management reduces leverage and integrates new business segments, investors are paid to wait. Should the company make another acquisition of size, however, and weaken its balance sheet or lose investment-grade status, I would reconsider my position, as there are plenty of safe spots to capture a high yield. Investors should expect somewhere around a 12-15% annual return with dividends included for the next 2 years, which is what some would call a healthy return on investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.