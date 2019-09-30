These Are The Times That Try Traders' Conviction. Also What's Up For This Week - Hint, Always Think Of The Contrarian Side

Tech and technical traders have got to be anxious

The repetition in the paragraph title is not a typo. First, tech high-growth names have been taking it on the chin.

I focus most of my attention on such names, especially cloud software, cloud-based services, and cloud platforms. This to me is the key growth area in our economy. In addition, it is the key driver of the renewed productivity in our economy. In fact, as I discussed this Friday, productivity has popped in the last two quarters at the best level in more than a decade. This data item strengthens my position regarding both the economy longer-term and my technology-focus going forward. The last two weeks have tested my faith in the high growth names. Ever since we ran back up to 3020ish, these names have taken a very hasty retreat. There are many reasons for this, but the one reason that is tossed around and is total bunk is that we are headed for recession. Economists cite data points like the yield-curve (oops no more), that the 10-year is going negative (no way), the 10-year is going to zero (also no way), slowing growth in the rest of the world, slow-down in China yada yada. Many of these economists refuse to believe that lowering taxes and turning back the regulation-regime that has choked businesses can create sustainable and higher growth rate, 2015 and 2016 GDP was 1.5 and 1.6, respectively. I believe that Q2 GDP of 2% is the bottom for the US, and given all the data items that I saw this past week, the productivity pop I mentioned this Friday, the housing growth, higher low-end wages, the fantastic consumer spending, the surging export in $ billions of LNG and Crude oil, we continue to be growing. The energy exports are brand new and go right to the GDP; in fact, two new pipelines out of the Permian started only a few weeks ago. Having an economy that is growing 2% and above, with unemployment at 3.5% to 3.7% with minimal inflation, is not a formula for recession. Recession is a major reason for a bear market, that is why GDP is so important; the next driver of recession is rapidly rising interest raises. Right now the Fed is lowering rates, and it could very well be that we won't see an interest rate rise in the next several years, so no bear market there. So what's up? What is hurting the shares of the best growth names in the world?

The drivers of stock price growth are in a temporary freeze, and IPO failures hammering sentiment

Also stated this past week, stock buybacks are on hold going into earnings season. Buybacks should come back in earnest in another week or so, and that should buttress the big-cap tech names which I believe lead the rest of the market. The other piece is the fiasco of the IPO market, the recent bust of SmileDirectClub (SDC) IPO, then the Peloton busted IPO, the WeWork fiasco, the pulling of the Endeavor IPO. But the trouble with IPOs go further than that, you have no doubt read in these pages my disdain for Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), also how the founders of Beyond Meat (BYND) screwed their shareholders by breaking the IPO lockup. The dual-class structures, the hinky Chinese IPOs, many biotech startups at uneconomic valuations (to me) that went to the public markets and disrupted it. On top of all that it is the sheer massive valuations of the likes of LYFT, WeWork ($47B), Uber ($70B). So far $50 billion in cash was raised for 2019, and as the IPO lockups expire more shares will flood into the market. So the negative news this week really pressured all the new names, even CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) was in the news in a negative way with the whole Ukraine scandal. So all the high-growth cloud names that have the scale and great prospects got pressured as well, like Okta Inc. (OKTA) closed the Friday before last at 106 ended this Friday at 95, and started September at nearly 130, Workday (WDAY) 30 points below its August highs, MongoDB (MDB) is +40 points below its September highs. Take your pick, they are all like that. The larger tech names are faring better but still playing hurt; my biggest concern is Amazon (AMZN), but Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is not doing great and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) certainly is not doing well. Many of these names have the fact that they are not showing profitability but only revenue growth, and again this points back to the IPO situation. There was much criticism that a company like UBER with a massive capitalization has no profits, of more import they also have no path to profits as I can see. The reality is VCs have been subsidizing every ride. UBER really loses money on every ride but they make it up on volume (old joke). The subtlety is temporarily lost on market participants, for the fact that a Coupa (COUP), or an MDB or a Slack (WORK) isn't making profits but is bringing in tons of revenue, and cash flow, and that these companies will soon be generating strong free cash flow or be very profitable is not being considered. I believe that this is why Amazon is underperforming right now, they are taking on a massive new benefit for their Prime customers, 1 day shipping. This will no doubt hammer their profitability, and the AMZN investor no longer has the patience to allow AMZN to invest money to the temporary detriment of profits. For years AMZN reported nearly zero profits, and skeptics like me would throw shade at AMZN. Until the day a number of years ago when AMZN couldn't find something new to invest in and showed what kind of beautiful profits it could make if it wanted to. That made a believer out of me. Perhaps the torrent of profit growth has drawn in a different kind of investor that wants those profits and that is why it's underperforming. Aside from the legitimate fast growers, the typical stock investor does not want to be a sucker, some of these IPOs will never show a profit, or if they do, it won't be scalable enough to pay for the valuation like a BYND. I think right now, as the market does sometimes, "it is throwing the baby out with the bathwater." All the fast revenue growers are not the darlings they once were - for now.

It's the "technicals" too

So tech traders and also investors are also feeling a bit queasy because the "technicals" are now not looking so good. Let's take a look at some charts. First the S&P, for now, I am using the SPY ETF to represent it. What I am doing here is to illustrate the support between 2950 and 2940ish, but also the picture is a little grim folks...

Source: tradingview.com

The heavy black line represents what is the 2950 level on the actual S&P 500 index, the SPX. The spy is a little different. What you can see here is the top at the end of July that's marked out by the first arc I drew in red, then on the right, you have another peak with the arc and two lower arcs on either side of it. These are very bearish signals, We have what is called a "double top," and then on the right, you have a classic, textbook "head and shoulders" formation. If I saw this on a stock I would say stay away. The one silver lining is that we bounced hard off of the 2950 support level at the end of trading and closed above 2960. A bounce on a closing number on a Friday is an important data level to see buyers coming in like that. If we can hold 2950-2940 and move from there, I will stop sweating. Still, the picture is pretty grim. Let's take a look at the QQQ where the majority of tech lives. It's not pretty, but there is a bit of hope.

Source: www.tradingview.com

The two uptrend lines (green, and purple) show that while green support has been pierced the purple has not. However, the black arc is a massive rounding top, showing that our tech names are losing supporters. Which we, of course, know just by looking at our own stocks. We do see that the QQQ's also bounced off the lows on the Friday close - another glimmer of hope. So now that I mentioned it I am sure a bunch of you are whispering to yourselves the widely-held (and true) sobriquet; "Hope is not a strategy." It's not. So we can expect further weakness. Those of you that have been hedging should keep your hedges on this week.

Economic numbers to the rescue

I can only say that while we look like we are headed lower, we have a bunch of important numbers next week, starting with the Chicago PMI and ending with the September employment numbers. Recently the employment numbers have been falling. This is the big issue that the naysayers are pointing to that the economy is headed for a recession. Last month the employment was 130K, as opposed to the low 200K we were getting for months and months. So I don't blame them for being concerned but they are mistaken, because what they don't tell you is 130K is still above the population cohort that is entering the workforce. We need Friday's number to be higher than 140K to get some traction in stocks. The other economic numbers leading up to Friday can hold back the forces to the downside. If we can set aside the recession talk and move past the IPO negativity, there is much to like about this market, as has been noted above.

Think Contrarian

If we can get past this week without too much damage, and then go past the China trade talks the following week, we have earnings. The bar has been lowered to the extreme and we should see good profits and upside surprises. Low inflation and low-interest rates should boost the value of the revenue stream coming from stocks, so P/E ratios could get as high as 18-19 times. It always pays to examine the market from the contrarian side. Very often the conventional wisdom ends up being wrong. Despite the sell-off, Micron Technologies' (MU) earnings report beat expectations and the forward guidance was misunderstood. They will be the first to start buying back stocks (since they just reported) and I think that MU rising will help other chip names and the rest of tech strengthening too. There have been supportive upgrades from the sell-side at Needham, Piper Jaffray and Rosenblatt Securities. I wouldn't buy shares; in fact, I would stick with options to express a trade on any stock right now. A call spread on MU as a contrarian play could make sense. I expect other upgrades for it this week. MU was down 11% in one day, you should get some kind of bounce. If you believe like I do, that the DRAM market is turning and the NAND market will work off the inventory over the next month or so, then a "risk reversal," a 3 leg option strategy makes sense. This means that if the stock price goes against you, you will own MU, so execute the third leg only if you want to own MU shares. the configuration would start with a typical call spread, I would long an in-the-money call at 43 and short the call at 46, I would then sell a put at 41 or 42 depending on how much premium it would generate and my risk tolerance for being "Put" the stock if it hits that strike at expiration. This is for the fast money trader so I am not exploring the expiration date. If this whole configuration ends up being more than 2% of the total actual outlay of 100 shares of MU, then it's not worth it. I suspect that the options premium would be high, so the short call and the short put might even make your risk as low as 1% or less. The entire premise of a "risk reversal" hinges on the question of if you want to be long MU as a shareholder. Otherwise, eliminate that leg.

If you want to be contrarian and look for stocks to buy look at names that have been going up instead of down. Look at Ulta Beauty (ULTA); wait, before you yell at me, look at the chart.

Source: www.tradingview.com

That is a nearly perfectly symmetrical rounded bottom. There are no jagged retracements. Let's zoom in...

Source: www.tradingview.com

Ulta was up $8 on a lousy tape for high-priced stocks, that's nearly 4%. Also, as I was saying it has been rising steadily the last few weeks. Such a well-defined bottom should not be ignored. Also look around for other names that have not been going down, like Boeing (NYSE:BA), they are out there and if you have funds to allocate you still can find some gems. Again, I would stick with options, and use spreads to lower costs and give you flexibility.

Earnings Corner

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly results after the market closed on Thursday, September 26. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the previous quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68 EPS by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

My take: Progress Software is a venerable company, having been around for decades. I believe they still sell by licenses, not having as yet to make that somewhat painful transition to a cloud-based subscription service. The fact that this company can still grow by twenty four percent is astounding. I frankly don't know a lot about this company as a stock, but the name sold off 7% on Friday, might bear looking into. It gives a dividend on top of everything else. The point I do want to make is that software is in demand, and that bodes well for the economy and our technology stocks.

Analyst Corner

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating on Tuesday. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00, 18.8% upside.

My Take: I like AAPL as part of the mega-cap tech group - FAMG that should reassert leadership to take the rally to new highs. The other names are Facebook, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). I hope to add AMZN.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00, 18.0% upside.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, 24.3% upside.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock, 33.6% upside.

My take: The above names HOLX, PKI, VEEV, EXAS are all in the Med-tech space. I like this space because they have a lot of the characteristics of the larger Info and Cloud Tech area. These are names that should do well even if Warren wins the primary. Of these EXAS has the best chances. VEEV is a new name for me, so let's leave it aside for now.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, 36.7% upside.

My Take: I am a SQ believer so I always like to see big banks like Wells upgrading the PT, in this case nearly 40%. I think it goes back to old highs in the next 12 to 18 months.

KB Home (KBH) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised the price target to $38.00. They now have a "positive" rating on the stock, 17.4% upside.

Analysts at KeyCorp raised the price target from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock, 11.2% upside.

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co raised the price target from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock, 14.3% upside.

Analysts at Buckingham Research raised the price target from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock, 20.4% upside.

My Take: The housing sector is fantastic. At this point, everyone knows the housing sector is fantastic. Maybe wait for a nice pullback to go long in this sector.

Match Group (MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating.

Nike (NKE) had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $105.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call, 16.0% upside.

Analysts at Citigroup Inc raised the price target from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock, 13.8% upside.

My take: I think much of the upside in NKE is already in the stock. Yeah, I said it was likely to get to 100, but the market being what it is, I think there is a good chance it goes down before it gets back up.

Texas Instruments (TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, 17.1% upside.

My Take: I believe in TXN just like I believe that all the chip names I listed last week will go to their previous highs and some may even be higher. I think MU is the key to this market. As I said, I expect it to rise, and if it does the rest of the cohort should go with it.

Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. 31.7% upside from the current price of $1,746.41.

My Take: I get a lot of comfort from analysts like this going out on a limb to upgrade AMZN when it is down hard. I think AMZN has support just above the mid-1600s, perhaps 1670. So we are near the bottom. I would consider a calendar spread, with a longer expiration of January at 2100 or even February and perhaps a 2200 strike price, then I would short a call at the same price but a nearer expiration, so November? That way it captures the October 23 earnings call, and the China trade meeting fallout (if it goes bad, or if Trump tweets). Then I would put on another short call depending on where the stock is trading. There should be some optimism in the shopping season where one-day delivery brings more sales.

Unusual Options Activity

Heavy call option buying in Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). Average Call options contracts are 424, the current higher-level 25,243 call options for a rise of 5853.5%. I combine this news with the constant "insider" buying by Tiger Management. Tiger is a storied hedge fund, I have seen constant insider buying over the last 3-4 months. I believe I did mention it in these pages once but left off reporting further. To me, it is the executive insiders that make the most sense to follow. All that said, I kept RUN in the back of my mind and with these two pieces of data, I think that if you believe is solar energy and perhaps with the impetus of new home buying (all new homes in California must have solar) then RUN might very well be a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.