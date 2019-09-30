Green Plains: Underpriced, Catalysts Under Question

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), a diversified commodity-processing company, has clearly fallen out of investor favor, as the firm's equity is valued at only 0.38x EV/Sales and 0.46x P/B; these multiples are staggeringly low and might be interpreted as a stark signal to accumulate immediately. Equities are priced at such a discount when their business models are broken, an industry is shattered, and future headwinds are about to add to their difficulties, or when the market misunderstands the business, and a contrarian investment opportunity arises.

The issue is that Green Plains' margins are distressed; both traditional and debt-adjusted earnings yields are unavailable because the company has negative LTM EBITDA and FCF. In the last twelve months, the firm had generated only $69.6 million in gross profit on the sales of $3.34 billion; the gross margin set a 10-year anti-record of 2.08%. It does not mean that the company squanders its opex budget; the cost of sales is the main culprit of diminutive gross margin and other profitability metrics, which in turn, is impacted by corn, its key raw material. It is worth noting that its peer Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) is currently trading at a 0.23x EV/Sales. PEIX market value equals to only a fraction of its net worth (or 9.7%), showing how the industry is distressed at the moment.

In the article, I will touch upon headwinds that derailed the firm's profitability and assess if this value stock is about to return to abandoned all-time highs or not.

Stock performance

This year Grain Plains' gross margin has been pummelled by surged corn price and weaker revenue that slipped because of dropped ethanol price. Ethanol price, in turn, was hammered by oversupply and inventory build-up, as the market was not capable of digesting produced volumes. Put another way, the US-China trade confrontation was the principal culprit, as last year China imposed up to 70% retaliatory tariffs on US ethanol shipments, making exports uneconomical. At the same time, the US Environmental Protection Agency's Small Refinery Exemptions that allowed financially distressed refineries not to blend biofuels like ethanol into their gasoline that is required under the Renewable Fuel Standard have also taken a toll.

Green Plains' 5-year returns have been noticeably disappointing, as investors who initiated long positions close to an all-time high in 2014 had lost ~70%. Importantly, the chart below illustrates that the market is mostly concerned with the company's profitability rather than with its revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

That is also the case of its closest peer Pacific Ethanol.

Data by YCharts

By the way, PEIX is, perhaps, one of the most undervalued companies in the world that trades at a staggering 0.097x P/B. I regularly screen international capital markets for undervalued stocks, and I have never found one that trades at such a shocking discount.

Data by YCharts

It is worth briefly mentioning that GPRE edged to an all-time high in 2014 spurred by soared ethanol prices. Back then, the fuel demand was propelled primarily by overseas orders. American ethanol was extremely attractive regarding price, and foreign clients lined up to buy fuel at a discount. Record corn harvest provided another support, as the commodity's price plummeted and shored up producers' margins. GPRE's 2014 gross margin drifted to a 10-year record of 12.85%.

In my view, to reclaim the all-time high or just try to move closer to it, Green Plains should focus on curtailing opex and interest expense to offset pressure on the bottom line. That is precisely what the firm is doing now with its Project 24 and the portfolio rebalancing. Now let's delve deeper.

The top line

At the moment, Omaha-based Green Plains is a diversified commodity-processing company that has a few revenue streams. While ethanol underpins most of the sales, the firm's operations encompass cattle feeding, food ingredients, corn oil, and grain handling & storage. Its reporting segments are Ethanol Production, Agribusiness & Energy Services, Food & Ingredients, and Partnership. Its essential ethanol buyers are from Brazil and Canada.

Deteriorated market conditions made Green Plains curtail production, so, in Q2 2019 utilization rate was only 80%. Apart from that, in 2018, it sold three ethanol plants, and LTM revenue was directly impacted by that. At the same time, ethanol crush margin, EBITDA, operating profit, EPS, and FCF were hammered by corn price and turned negative. Its ROTC, FCFF ROTC, ROE, and other metrics are also expectedly negative.

In 2018, to survive in a harsh environment amid the trade war and to restore investor confidence, the company embarked on a strategic rebalancing path of substantial magnitude. First, the management has started to execute Project 24, which has the principal goal of pushing opex to the minimum "to achieve $.24/gallon opex at a 90% run rate at each facility" (see page 9 of the presentation). Second, the firm decided to recalibrate the entire business model and production profile converting ethanol plants to protein factories to leverage on better-diversified portfolio and customer base. The new corn processing plant will produce sugar, corn oil, fiber, protein, and yeast, while sugar will be used to produce ethanol and single-cell protein. Theoretically, that will substantially widen the customer base (see end markets on page 10 of the presentation) and make the firm less dependent on the oscillations of ethanol price. The program has required hefty investments ($20-50 million per plant), but however, the turnaround will help to reap huge benefits going forward. The most apparent advantage of the conversion is an expansion of margins that gives higher flexibility regarding capital allocation together with an opportunity to persuade the market that more generous valuation is justified.

Free cash flow

While capital expenditures have been minutely small compared to the top line, funds provided by operations have been tight, as net CFFO margin peaked in March 2015 when it equaled 6.9%. So, it has always been a tough task for the company to show a cash surplus. Now the firm is net CFFO and both FCFE and FCFF negative.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

Negative CFFO is an onerous sign that indicates the industry has to tackle substantial headwinds. Yet, thanks to abundant cash proceeds from ethanol plant sales, Green Plains' balance sheet is protected.

Data by YCharts

A brief valuation

GPRE's closest peers are REX American Resources Corporation (REX) and Pacific Ethanol. As all the critical P&L and CFS metrics are negative due to severe pressure on margins this year, we cannot benchmark the peers using P/E, EV/EBIT, and EV/EBITDA. So, I suppose it is worth using EV/Sales. My rationale to use EV/Sales instead of P/B, for instance, is that GPRE and PEIX are heavily leveraged, and it is better to look at EV than the market cap when estimating if they are properly priced or not.

REX trades at EV/Sales of 0.75x. GPRE's multiple is 0.38x. PEIX is the cheapest with EV/Sales of 0.23x.

REX looks overpriced, but it has far better margins, positive LTM FCF, and net income. So, I reckon PEIX and GPRE are substantially underpriced because of macro headwinds and distressed margins, while REX is relatively fairly valued.

Dividend

Green Plains' dividend yield has been propelled by share price weakness.

Data by YCharts

GPRE has even increased dividend two times in the last five years, in 2015 and 2016 on the back of favorable market environment. But, at the moment, poor margins and weak cash conversion make Green Plains incapable of covering shareholder rewards with organic net CFFO. Yet, portfolio rebalancing provided substantial inflows that helped to build C&CA of $193.28 million (the market value of equity is $405.7 million), so the dividend looks relatively protected in the short term.

Conclusion

Analysts are not bullish on EPS growth, predicting it to slide further this year. Yet, they also see the recovery possible by 2021, when EPS might equal $0.46, likely on the back of cost optimization. I am a loyal proponent of FCF-based multiples, but the charts above clearly illustrate that there is a strong correlation between EPS and the share price; so if EPS goes up in the medium term, the market cap will follow. Also, after GPRE converts to a protein producer, it will take time for the market to re-evaluate the company.

A critical remark is that if the US and China ultimately reach a trade deal, ethanol producers' shares will take off. More tensions will have a contrary effect. Also, a consistent insider selling trend looks perplexing. Executives did not buy the dip before the stock rebound in August, but instead, sold more. All in all, my rating is "Neutral" for now, while I concur the share price will edge higher in the medium term if GPRE's portfolio rebalancing bears fruit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.