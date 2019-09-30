September Portfolio Update - Tobacco, Oil/Energy And Shipping

More investment focus on NA - and I hope the coming month/s brings price drops in more sectors, as my cash position is expanding further.

Nonetheless, I've been an active buyer of several stocks - and the recipient of a considerable amount of dividends during the month.

Market development has been positive over the past month, meaning few purchase opportunities during the time.

Summary

Having reinvested the dividends of this month, as well as some of my income, I consider September a not-uninteresting month in the bigger picture. However, due to the continued lack of any real crash, most of my saved capital remains unallocated.

Dividend growth compared to September of 2018 was excellent - over twice the dividend as recorded about a year back, signaling the considerable amount of international stocks purchased since that time, as no extraordinary dividends were paid out during this month.

Let's take a look.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments which enable me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements, and in so doing, I avoid the principle of loss aversion. I consider my investment portfolio a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal.

My prerequisites

I'm a young (34-year-old) Swedish dividend investor who holds a large variety of international stocks. I reached financial independence in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal. Since then, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at ~125.7% of expenses.

I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like, while my businesses run parts "themselves."

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons). This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future. I've estimated that I need about $50000-80000/year to live at the standard I'm used to - though this is currently a ballpark number and likely subject to change in the future.

September 2019 news update

September has been a relatively uneventful month with no large volatile shifts to cause purchase opportunities in all that many companies. As a result of this, my purchases have been in companies which I've previously covered and considered to be undervalued.

I continue to focus on a mix of high-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 4-5.5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 5.154%, though this includes a very sizeable chunk (over 16%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account. Were I to put this to work even conservatively, this number would go up to around 5.6% at the very least.

Going forward, you can still expect more conservative articles, with German, Swedish and American companies represented as well.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing September 2019 dividends and income

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of September 2019 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF)

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

Alaris Royalty Income Fund (OTC:ALARF)

Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD)

Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD)

Quarterly Dividends

Blackrock Inc. (BLK)

Whirlpool (WHR)

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Cabot Corporation (CBT)

Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

3M Company (MMM)

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Macerich Company (MAC)

The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

The Kroger Co. (KR)

Enbridge (ENB)

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $1220.57. This has been reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2,189.59. The actual decrease is due to significant FX with the USD/NOK/SEK/EUR/DKK, not completely weighed up by the investments I've done this month. In terms of SEK, my projected average monthly income from dividends has increased by 120 SEK/month.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses as well as my savings ratio from my total income in relation to expenses (including dividends).

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

There are positive one-time effects in these savings - a large amount of capital from a new tenant, which will increase my income per month by almost $600 after taxes.

Dividends during the month of September 2019 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Quarterly Dividends

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $22.50. This cash will be reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my corporate portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $ 49.20.

Transactions during September 2019

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market. This month's purchases were few and relatively small in scope.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

This month, the following transactions were made in my corporate investment account:

Purchased stock/increased exposure to Altria. This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles.

This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles. Purchased stock/increased exposure to British-American Tobacco (BTI). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles.

(BTI). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles. Purchased stock/increased exposure to FedEx (FDX). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, described among other things in my article "Why FedEx Should Be Considered A Buy At Today's Valuation"

(FDX). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, described among other things in my article "Why FedEx Should Be Considered A Buy At Today's Valuation" Purchased stock/increased exposure to Energy Transfer (ET). This purchase was in response to the stock's undervaluation, and the sector's undervaluation in general in the light of recent headwinds/troubles.

Looking forward

My current private portfolio composition sector-wise looks something like this.

Despite my continued investing, the cash position is offset by further injections of capital and the small growth provided by interest rates. This month saw further capital injections into the cash portion of my portfolio, which now stands at a too-large portion once again.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies, and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

British American Tobacco

Altria

Philip Morris International

Molson-Coors Brewing Company

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Walgreens-Boots Alliance

3M Company

Energy Transfer

MPLX L.P.

AbbVie (ABBV)

CVS Health (CVS)

Caterpillar (CAT)

Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF)

FedEx

My goal is to invest at least $2500 in October 2019 - if particularly good opportunities arise I may increase this to $5000-8000. The question marks on these lists are the oil stocks/MLPs. My position in these holdings are relatively small, but I'm looking to increase them - however, I'm also careful about the taxation changes regarding MLPs and how those things will influence my own taxation here in Sweden.

Wrapping up

These monthly updates are meant as examples of portfolio allocation and potential investment strategy. It's meant partly as a view into my investment thinking, and how one can go about thinking regarding investments - and the results of doing so.

I no longer have any specific goal with my investments - my independence is reached. Instead, the goal, for now, is "get more." A few years ago, I might've said that I'd stop working and relax somewhere when I reached this point, but it has become increasingly clear to me that I'm a better, more balanced individual when active and working in something - and I've not yet decided what I want to do more long term.

Because of this, I'm simply doing what I'm used to doing at the moment - which is running my businesses and continuing to invest conservatively. My goal is a strong and healthy mix of balanced stock/investment allocations that can serve as a guidepost for others to construct their own portfolios - and rather than specific stocks (beyond my articles), I'm more about sector-specific allocation and risk balance.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.