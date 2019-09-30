Prospects For The Double-Digit Yielding ETNs

Comparing Risk, Current Yields and Total Returns for 2x Leveraged ETNs

I have written about my portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

I mainly use 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs to put my macroeconomic projections to use in the investment arena, while sticking to my 15%+ current yield constraint. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are about the only game in town to obtain current yields above 15%.

When considering very high yielding securities, risk is always an important factor. One complicating factor is that quantifying risk is not as simple as is the case with concepts like total return and current yield. Different investors may have different views of not only the amount of risk they are willing to accept but the type of risk as well. Some investors may be more concerned with the possibility that a portfolio will under-perform a benchmark such as the S&P 500 index (SPY). Others are not concerned with returns relative to the overall market but want to simply avoid or minimize their possible losses.

Modern Portfolio Theory, which led to the Capital Asset Pricing Model and Jensen's alpha which is the Alpha in "Seeking Alpha", is based on the premise that investors evaluate all assets in terms of expected return and risk. Risk can be quantified by standard deviation sometimes called volatility. In the Capital Asset Pricing Model any asset is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Unlike fields such as insurance, where risk is defined as the possibility of loss, in finance risk refers to the variability of returns. In that way, in finance the word "risk" is similar to the Chinese word symbol for risk, which is the combination of the symbols for both "danger" and "opportunity". Thus, a risky investment is not necessarily "bad". A stock may be better investment than a risk free treasury bill for an investor, if the expected return on the stock more than compensates for the risk, as perceived by that investor.

A key tool in dealing with risk is diversification. Portfolios of assets will generally be more efficient than individual assets. Compare investing all of your money in one security that had an expected return of 10% with some level of risk, to a portfolio comprised of 20 securities each with an expected return of 10% with same level of risk as the single security. The portfolio would provide the exact same expected return of 10% but with less risk than the individual security. Thus, the portfolio is more efficient than any of the individual assets in the portfolio. This principle of diversification has been a premise for the boom in index funds, ETFs and ETFs.

Risk associated with securities can be divided into diversifiable risk and non-diversifiable risk, which is also called systematic risk. The risks associated with an individual company can be diversified by holding a large enough portfolio. Thus, financial theory posits that large institutional investors are primarily concerned with non-diversifiable systematic risk. There is some risk that cannot be diversified away, that is systematic risk. If you were as diversified as possible and had more than 1,000 different securities on Friday October 19, 1989, you would have still lost about 20% on that day. That risk which cannot be diversified away is also called beta or market risk. For those without such large portfolios, volatility as measured by standard deviation may be a greater concern than beta.

In order to get a better handle on the risks associated with the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, I have done some statistical analysis of them. UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB), the newest of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs I follow, now has enough of a history that significant risk measures can be computed, for it and thus the others as well. SMHB started trading in November 2018.

The other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs I follow are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo® Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), which is essentially an identical twin to MORL, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD), which is an earlier version of SMHB, and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). SMHD is based on the same index as SMHB but has some differences.

MORL and SHMD at times trade far in excess of net indicative (asset) value since UBS stopped selling new shares. Thus, their volatility is in part due to factors that differ from the rest of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. MRRL and SMHB are based on the same indices as MORL and SHMD respectively. MORL and SHMD always trade very close to their net indicative (asset) values, as is the case with the rest of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. Thus, only MORL and SHMD were included in the analysis shown in Table 1.

Table 1 Risk and Returns for Selected ETNs

annualized Weekly 11-5-2018 - 9-23-2019 11-9-18 - 9-26-19 Standard Coefficient Total Current Deviation vs SPY R Square Return Yield CEFL** 0.232 1.0552 0.5833 17.40% 17.14% SMHB** 0.351 1.4556 0.4837 -21.54% 19.33% MRRL** 0.26 1.0079 0.4225 4.77% 19.77% BDCL* 0.277 1.1338 0.4736 15.47% 14.89% LMLP** 0.374 1.7335 0.6058 47.61% 11.77% SPY* 0.168 X 10.34% 1.86% * "Current Yield (annualized)" equals the most recently announced Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Current Indicative Value expenses taken from distributions ** "Current Yield (annualized)" equals the sum of the most recently announced Coupon and the two immediately preceding Coupon Amounts, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Current Indicative Value of the ETN expenses taken from principal (net indicative value)

Included in Table 1 is UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP). At one time LMLP had a current yield above 15%. It does not now, and it has largely been off my radar screen since, as a result. In More Diversifiers For A 15%+ Interest Rate Sensitive Current Yield Portfolio, I said:

...I believe in what George Goodman, who wrote and appeared on television under the name "Adam Smith" said: if you want to really learn about something, take a financial stake in it. As an example, he said, buy one corn future on the Chicago Board of Trade and you will find yourself up at 4:00 AM in the morning looking at weather patterns in Iowa. Unfortunately, for me, Mr. Goodman said that prior to the internet and the tremendous amount of interesting information and opportunities to do fascinating research it provides. Also, as many people who are retired or semi-retired people find out, there is not nearly enough available time for those books and other projects you thought could be easily finished after you stop working full-time. That said, I bought a small amount of various securities for the express purpose of learning a lot more about them so that I could research and evaluate their use as possible diversifiers in the 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio and also write about them. However, so far, I have not had time to do so. These small positions include:UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP)...

I still own some LMLP and recently noticed that the price now is above what I paid for it. That means it unlike the typical 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, it has had a good return, even without considering the dividends. Thus, it might be of interest to some readers, even with it currently yielding less than 15% as shown in Table 1. Note that the current yields published by UBS shown in table 1, dot not take into account compounding of reinvested dividends.

The "Ten Foot Pole" Factor

From Table 1, we see that the risk/return relationship generally holds for these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. In particular I was interested in how SMHB compares to the others. Even though with 100 components SMHB, at first glance, would appear more diversified than the others, SHMB has shown during the period since its inception through to September 23, 2019 more volatility in terms of standard deviation than the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, except for LMLP.

Generally, including more components in a portfolio or an index tends to reduce volatility. Thus, as Table 1 shows, the annualized standard deviation for SPY, which has 500 large cap stocks as components, was only 0.168. In contrast LMLP, with only 14 components, had an annualized standard deviation of 0.374. That the 14 LMLP components are only those of the Wells Fargo® Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index, a fairly narrow subset of the securities market, also significantly increases the volatility of LMLP.

The reason that SMHB has greater volatility than CEFL. MRRL and BDCL, even though SMHB has more than double the numbers of components, seems to be the nature of some of the components in the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index, upon which SMHB is based. An issue with most passive investments based on portfolios of components, which includes most ETNs and ETFs, is that they may include individual securities that you normally would not proverbially "touch with a ten foot pole". This seems to be a significant factor with SMHB. Common stocks with very high dividend yields are, in many cases, very distressed companies. The largest component in the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index, upon which SMHB is based, is Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY), which has declined by 66% in the last 52 weeks. Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) is the second largest component and has declined by 73% in the last 52 weeks. Both of those companies have some well known problems.

The conclusion from SMHB's volatility and return statistics during the period is that individual idiosyncratic risk associated with specific issues in an index, can undo, in terms of risk reduction, some of the benefits of diversification. This does not mean that SMHB is a bad investment, per se. However, those who use SMHB to achieve its high current yield should be aware of the relatively higher volatility associated with it. It is possible that if the last 52 weeks had much higher economic activity the distressed companies in the index upon which SMHB is based could have outperformed and thus SMHB would have been the best performing of the 2x Leveraged ETNs.

Macroeconomic Implications for Investing 2xLeveraged ETNs

Table 1 above suggests that those who think that there will be significantly higher growth over their investing time frame might choose to overweight CEFL in their portfolio. All else equal, greater growth would lift the equity market. The R Square statistics in Table 1 shows that 58.33% of the variation in CEFL was explained by variation in SPY. In contrast only 42.25% of the variation in MORL was explained by variation in SPY. That makes sense, since MORL is comprised of mREITs, whose primary risk is interest rate risk. Generally, higher economic growth favors stocks and lower economic growth favors interest rate sensitive fixed-income securities such as bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

The stock market has been mostly trading, on a day to day basis, on trade and tariff news. Many market participants fear that President Trump's trade and tariff policies threaten economic activity. In Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit? the risks related to protectionism are discussed in depth. Lately, the news has been dominated by the prospects that Trump could be removed from office, as a result of his attempts to coerce Ukraine to come up with damaging material on Joe Biden and/or Biden's son. These two factors, trade and possible impeachment, could be related, in terms of the outlook for economic growth and the equities market.

It appears that the House of Representatives will enact articles of impeachment. In order for Trump to be removed, two-thirds of the Senate must vote to convict him. That does still seem a long-shot. As of today, most of the Republican Senators are either keeping quiet. Some have said that they see no quid pro quo when Trump asked the President of Ukraine for a favor, in their discussion of military aid to Ukraine, which Trump was holding up at the time. Some Senators have found the whistle-blower's complaint and the report of the inspector general disturbing.

Whereas, previously many thought that even if the House of Representatives did enact articles of impeachment, the Senate might not even take the matter up, today that does not seem as politically tenable. This would suggest a trial in the Senate, presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is likely. Previously, I assumed that Trump could survive any attempt by Congress to remove him. In Dividend Yields Approach 25% For 2X Leveraged ETNs - Does That Compensate For Risks? I said:

...Trump famously said, "I could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any votes". That has now been replaced by "Trump could be caught on videotape handing American military secrets to Russia and still not have any Republican votes for impeachment". Whatever evidence and proof of criminal acts that Mueller could have come up with, it is certain that such evidence and proof could not be as a powerful indication of wrongdoing as the evidence in the public record that Bret Kavanaugh was lying in the senate hearings relating to his confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice. Once Ford’s account included three people she said were there AND his calendar had them all at Tim Gaudette’s house on July 1, 1982, AND Ford’s description of the interior of Gaudette’s house in Rockville, MD exactly matches that of the actual house, which still exists: the only way that Kavanaugh was not lying is either: Ford somehow obtained access to his 1982 diary/calendar, or Ford has a time machine or Ford stalked Kavanaugh in 1982 and planned to do this, if and when he was nominated to the Supreme Court..

There is now some possibility, that as was the case with Nixon, the Republican legislators will be absolutely against impeachment until they aren't. When Nixon resigned as his removal became a certainty, President Ford and most of the other Republicans called for a break from some of Nixon's policies. A similar scenario could occur if Mike Pence becomes president as the result of Trump's removal.

If Trump were replaced by a President Pence, it could be a dream come true for the business community and the stock markets. It is likely that President Pence would retain everything that business loves about Trump. These would include lower business taxes and the reduction of regulation. Appointing judges who tend to favor employers rather than labor would also be a plus for business that Pence would surely retain. While keeping the things that business likes about Trump, Pence would likely remove the thing that corporate America fears and loathes about Trump.

Business and the stock markets would cheer a return to the free trade policies Republicans have traditionally stood for. As Politico reported:

...Pence succeeded his good friend David McIntosh in Congress. Now the president of the Club for Growth, McIntosh has become one of the most outspoken opponents of the administration's tariff decision on the right, calling the policy "an affront to economic freedom." As governor of Indiana, Pence was a tireless advocate for free trade. He urged the Indiana congressional delegation to support both Trade Promotion Authority and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump campaigned against. In the letter, Pence argued that "reducing tariffs and other trade barriers so that Indiana businesses can enjoy increased market access and fairly compete on the world stage is something that Congress must do."...

Additionally, the business community and the stock market would likely take comfort in the reduced risk that Trump could take some reckless action that could precipitate military conflict, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

While, the impeachment controversy impacts the financial markets, by adding uncertainty, if it appears that Pence were likely to become president, I would be an aggressive buyer of equities. in terms of the 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio, that would imply overweighting CEFL, SMHD and BDCL. It should be noted that the current yields shown in Table 1, published by UBS do not take into account the fact that the fees and expenses reduce the distributions for BDCL. In contrast the fees and expenses are taken out the net indicative (asset) value for the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. This was discussed in BDCL And Its 16.7% Yield Might Warrant Your Consideration. Thus, when comparing the published current yields from UBS as shown in Table 1, about 3% now should be added the current yield of BDCL, to make it comparable to the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The imputed interest expense called the financing expense by UBS that results from the 2x leverage is now the largest expense for the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. This financing expense fluctuates with 3-month LIBOR. Thus, all the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs benefit from lower short-term interest rates. Furthermore, if 3-month LIBOR declines, the differential between the published current yield for BDCL and the others will decline. When 3-month LIBOR was only 0.25% the differential between the published current yield for BDCL and the others was very small.

Analysis of the October 2019 CEFL Dividend Projection

After the annual rebalancing, all but three of the CEFL components pay monthly dividends. Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG), Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG), and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) pay quarterly. None of the quarterly payers had ex-dividend dates in September 2019. Thus, none of them will contribute to the October 2019 dividend. This calendar effect will tend to make the October 2019 dividend the lowest monthly dividend of the year.

There were some changes in the dividends declared by the component closed-end-funds in the index upon, which CEFL is based. Five components increased their dividends from the prior month: Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) increased its monthly dividend to $0.05902 from $0.059. Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD) increased its monthly dividend to $0.1059 from $0.10. Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY) ) increased its monthly dividend to $0.1059 from $0.10. Western Asset High Income Op (NYSE:HIO) increased its monthly dividend to $0.30 from $0.295. Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) increased its monthly dividend to $0.077 from $0.076.

Two components decreased their dividends from the prior month: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) reduced its monthly dividend to $0.0568 from $0.0655. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) reduced its monthly dividend to $0.026 from $0.027. This 5 to 2 ratio of more dividend increases to decreases is encouraging. From the data in the Table 2 below, I calculated a projection for the October 2019 monthly CEFL dividend of $0.1765. The Table 2 below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price, net asset value, and contribution to the dividend for the CEFL components that will contribute to the October 2019 dividend.

Conclusions And Recommendations

I will be watching the impeachment proceedings and would want to overweight those 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, that are more sensitive to economic growth, if it appears that a President Pence is imminent. I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL as a diversifier for my holdings of 2X leveraged high yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. I am also more bullish now on CEFL, based on the possibility that there will be could period of strong economic growth, with low inflation and low interest rates, as was discussed in 18% Yielding CEFL And The Aggregate Supply Curve. There are, however, various political risks that could cause the aggregate supply curve to shift back to the left.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETN's use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

In view of the uncertainty and risks, active traders might consider waiting until the impacts of policy on economic and political conditions become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL, can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceed the savings from a lower purchase price.

I compute the average discount to book value of the CEFL components periodically. One problem is that the annual rebalancing of the index, where the components can be changed significantly, makes comparison with earlier values for the discounts to book value less useful. However, even with that caveat, a major driver of the price movements for CEFL and the closed-end funds in the index, has been the discounts to book value.

The previous highest average discount to book value I computed for the high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), was 13.8% on September 18, 2015. The lowest was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. Over a 0.86-year period, buying on September 18, 2015, and selling on July 28, 2016, the annualized gain, including reinvesting dividends for CEFL, was 31.74%. The best time to buy high dividend closed-end funds usually has been when the discounts to book value have been the largest. On August 26, 2019, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and YYY are based was 8.0%. This does not suggest that the average discount to book value says CEFL is a screaming buy. However, it could be due to the possibility that the low inflation, low unemployment and low interest rate environment being sustainable is already in the market.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. More relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

That does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk, one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be normally rather small. USB has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities.

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This could still eventually result in an overinvestment cycle with a recession and that will, ultimately, be very good for the 2X Leveraged ETNs that avoid credit risk, like MORL and MRRL.

There have been some policy proposals being put forth by some prominent Democrats, not all necessarily considered populists, since the 2018 elections that might be of particular concern to investors. Recently, some prominent Democrats have gone from the vague advocacy of "making the very rich pay their fair share" to specific proposals to shifting the tax burden back on to the rich. Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is proposing an annual "wealth tax" on Americans with more than $50 million in assets. The tax would be 2% on the amount in excess of $50 million and 3% on amounts above $1 billion. Celebrity member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is calling for a 70% top marginal tax rate on incomes above $10 million.

Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, it could have negative implication for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hillary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably, due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election. Most Democrat politicians are not aware that by far the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing to grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of 2X Leveraged ETNs and have added to them recently. It should be kept in mind that economic and policy uncertainty that seems to be diverging rather than converging. This means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. However, if indeed we are entering a new paradigm of low inflation, low interest rates and strong economic growth, or if the risks that have arisen as a result of the Trump presidency are removed or mitigated, CEFL could be an excellent way to take advantage of the for those seeking very high current yields.

Table 2 CEFL Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price NAV Price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 4.82 9.8 9.88 0.9919 9/12/2019 0.056 m 0.007839 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 4.7 23.5 23.99 0.9800 9/3/2019 0.1425 m 0.008108 Brookfield R A Incm RA 4.53 22.7 23.61 0.9627 9/17/2019 0.199 m 0.011287 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.44 6.7 7.33 0.9141 9/19/2019 0.047 m 0.008864 Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.38 19.8 19.3 1.0233 9/18/2019 0.15 m 0.009467 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.32 10.7 11.85 0.9021 9/13/2019 0.072 m 0.008281 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.31 8.25 9 0.9167 9/12/2019 0.05902 m 0.008775 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.23 17.1 18.38 0.9314 9/13/2019 0.1167 m 0.008206 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 4.23 12 13.2 0.9091 9/5/2019 0.0655 m 0.006571 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 4.17 13.9 15.51 0.8943 9/19/2019 0.1 m 0.008556 Aberdeen Total Dyn AOD 4.17 8.27 9.41 0.8789 9/20/2019 0.0575 m 0.008252 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.17 6.38 6.5 0.9815 7/25/2019 0.17 q Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 4.12 14.9 16.76 0.8890 9/12/2019 0.105 m 0.008263 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund GHY 4.1 14.6 16.35 0.8899 9/12/2019 0.105 m 0.008421 Blackstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.05 14.8 15.39 0.9604 9/22/2019 0.111 m 0.008656 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.02 12.6 14.47 0.8680 9/12/2019 0.07 m 0.006376 Cohen & Strs Infrstr UTF 4.01 27.3 27.39 0.9982 9/17/2019 0.155 m 0.00647 Tortoise Mlp Fund NTG 3.21 12.4 12.87 0.9619 8/22/2019 0.4225 q Nexpoint Credit NHF 3.08 18.3 21.15 0.8629 9/20/2019 0.2 m 0.009606 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.78 5.05 5.51 0.9165 9/19/2019 0.03 m 0.0047 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 2.76 10.8 12.22 0.8846 9/13/2019 0.0685 m 0.004977 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.65 9.05 9.88 0.9160 9/13/2019 0.0568 m 0.004733 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 2.42 15.2 17.06 0.8904 9/3/2019 0.11 m 0.004988 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 2.15 11.1 12.52 0.8826 9/17/2019 0.065 m 0.003599 Tortoise Energy Infr TYG 1.84 20.6 21.14 0.9763 8/22/2019 0.655 q Nuveen Fltg Rt Inc JFR 1.67 9.76 10.93 0.8930 9/12/2019 0.0615 m 0.002995 Invesco Senior Inc VVR 1.51 4.17 4.72 0.8835 9/17/2019 0.023 m 0.00237 Kayne Anderson Mlp KYN 1.28 14.6 16.13 0.9045 9/18/2019 0.12 m 0.002996 Eaton Vance Sr Fltg EFR 1.05 13 14.73 0.8853 9/20/2019 0.077 m 0.001765 Voya Prime Rate Trst PPR 0.84 4.69 5.42 0.8653 9/9/2019 0.026 m 0.001325

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, MRRL, REML, BDCL, LMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.