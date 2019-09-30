Altria Primed To Follow Pattern For Scandal Stocks

The stock will be subject to tax-loss selling the rest of the year but is primed for a 2020 turnaround.

The scandal has already depressed the stock price more than appears warranted.

Altria's (NYSE:MO) stock is a quarterly Santa Claus for dividend lovers. But it's been generally weak since last December, when the nation's largest tobacco company bought 35% of e-cigarette leader Juul Labs for $12.8 billion, a lofty valuation for a company with about $1.5 billion in sales last year.

The stock was selling around $50 in mid-July before vaping illness became a big story.

The vaping health crisis can be said to have begun on July 25, when Children's Hospital in Milwaukee held a news conference to report they had seen six young people with vaping-associated lung illness. Since then, hundreds of cases of illness and at least eight deaths have been reported across the country. Most seem to be associated with the use of black-market pods containing the psychoactive THC found in marijuana, but there is no single cause.

Since July 19, Altria's stock has declined almost 21%. Just this week:

Merger talks with former partner Philip Morris were scuttled and PM stock jumped, indicating the U.S. Marlboro maker is considered damaged goods compared to its overseas counterpart.

Juul reportedly faces a federal criminal investigation, as well as investigations by the Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission, on issues including whether it knowingly marketed to minors via social media.

The San Francisco-based startup booted CEO Kevin Burns, replacing him with Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite, who has experience in regulatory affairs.

Amid these developments, I've added Altria to my spreadsheet of big-cap stocks that have suffered major scandals in the last decade.

Company Type Price Date Bottom Date % Decline Length Wells Fargo Account fraud 50.55 9/2/2016 44.6 11/4/2016 0.117705 63 days BP Oil spill 55.78 3/5/2010 27.02 6/25/2010 0.515597 112 days Equifax Data breach 142.72 9/7/2017 92.98 9/15/2017 0.348515 8 days Wynn Resorts Sex harass 200.6 1/25/2018 163.06 3/2/2018 0.187139 36 days Volkswagen Emissions cheat 167.95 9/11/2015 92.36 10/2/2015 0.450074 21 days Target Data breach 62.36 12/13/2013 50.76 6/23/2017 0.186017 1283 days Chipotle Food poisoning 640.23 10/31/2015 255.46 2/9/2018 0.600987 832 days Facebook Data misuse 185.09 3/15/2018 131.55 11/18/2018 0.289265 248 days Tesla Misleading tweets 341.99 8/6/2018 250.56 10/8/2018 0.267347 63 days Boeing 737-MAX crashes 422.54 3/6/2019 320.42 8/14/2019 0.241681 161 days Altria Vaping illnesses 50.53 7/19/2019 40.12 9/19/2019 0.206016 ONGOING

Source: Author's spreadsheet

With Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the decline lasted 63 days, even though the SEC's complaints against CEO Elon Musk weren't finally settled for six more months. Altria's decline phase, thus far, is about the same length.

With Boeing (NYSE:BA), the 737-MAX isn't back in the air yet, but the stock seems to be. If the August 14 low holds, the length of decline will be 161 days.

The median length of decline stands at 85 days. In fact, the only ones that have lasted more than a year are Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), which took years to get its food poisoning outbreaks under control, and Target (NYSE:TGT), which had business problems unrelated to its data breach.

The conclusion I'm slowly gathering evidence for is that most scandals don't last long in the market, and affected stocks tend to bottom long before the matter is concluded.

The problem for Altria is its Juul investment will be seriously compromised if the Food and Drug Administration goes through with President Trump's vow to ban pod liquid flavors other than tobacco, to discourage teenagers from taking it up.

While teen-magnet flavors like mango and creme have been withdrawn from the retail market, they are still available through the company's website in both the 3% nicotine strength and the more addictive 5% version. It's not that hard for teens to find an adult to buy for them.

All told, flavors account for an estimated 80% of sales.

Cucumber, Juul? Really? Source: Juul Labs website

Morningstar came out this week with a base case assuming a ban on flavors that suggested Altria would need to write down $5 billion of its Juul investment and would also lose 4% of its estimated profits by 2023 because of lower Juul sales. Still, it kept a $58 price target on Altria. At its recent price just over $40, the stock yields a distressed level 8%.

Data by YCharts

Even if legal e-cigarettes were put out of business entirely - as San Francisco and Massachusetts are trying to do - Altria's risk is limited to its $12 billion investment. It's not the existential risk it could be if the company actually owned Juul and had unlimited liability for lawsuits. Cigarette litigation hung over Altria's stock for decades and was a major reason the old Philip Morris separated it from its international operations.

And there's a silver lining if vaping goes up in mist. Altria has the U.S. marketing rights to Philip Morris iQOS heat-not-burn tobacco product, a middle ground between conventional smoking and vaping. Brand names include Marlboro Heatsticks, Marlboro Fresh Menthol Heatsticks, and Marlboro Smooth Menthol Heatsticks.

Notice something? Menthol may be on its way out for Juul but it's legal for iQOS (which is classified as a type of cigarette), so Juul-ers looking to inhale an alternative less harsh than regular tobacco may turn to it.

PM and Altria went through a lengthy process to obtain FDA approval and iQOS is starting to be tested in Atlanta.

Conclusion: Tax-loss selling in combination with headlines about further restrictions and possible penalties against Juul could depress Altria's stock for the rest of the year. Still, I suspect we're near a bottom and am initiating a bullish rating to go with my longtime position in MO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.