Cummins: Leading Power And Dividend Growth Generator

Cummins' (CMI) expertise in engine design dates back to its founding in 1919. With 100 years of experience and innovation in the field it should come as no surprise that Cummins is now a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy equipment and power generation. Cummins is going to be more sensitive to the direction of the economy when its customers might decrease or delay spending; however, at some point, Cummins' leading power generation engines will be replaced as maintenance only buys time. The cyclical nature of the business provides opportunities for patient investors.

Dividend History

When I first started investing I didn't have much of a strategy. However, one quickly took hold: dividend growth investing. As a dividend growth investor I want the companies that I own to send some of their profits back to me: the owner.

Image by author; data source: Cummins Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Cummins is a Dividend Contender with 14 consecutive years of dividend growth. That means every year starting in 2006 Cummins has been there paying out higher dividends. Cummins' dividend history isn't the best example of a dividend growth investment with a cut and 2 years of no raises; however, since the streak began dividend growth has been very strong.

Of course, it's one thing for a company to give token increases to amass a lengthy streak and another altogether to consistently reward owners with raises that outpace inflation.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1997 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1997 $0.07 1998 $0.28 300.00% 1999 $0.28 2.27% 2000 $0.30 6.67% 63.41% 2001 $0.15 -50.00% -18.29% 2002 $0.23 50.00% -7.17% 2003 $0.30 33.33% 0.00% 2004 $0.30 0.00% 25.99% 1.30% 2005 $0.30 0.00% 10.06% 0.00% 2006 $0.33 10.00% 3.23% 17.08% 2007 $0.43 30.30% 12.75% 13.83% 20.12% 2008 $0.60 39.53% 25.99% 14.87% 8.11% 2009 $0.70 16.67% 28.49% 18.47% 9.55% 2010 $0.88 25.00% 26.72% 23.87% 11.30% 2011 $1.33 51.43% 30.22% 32.05% 24.34% 2012 $1.80 35.85% 37.00% 33.16% 23.11% 2013 $2.25 25.00% 37.00% 30.26% 22.32% 2014 $2.81 24.89% 28.48% 32.04% 25.07% 2015 $3.51 24.91% 24.93% 32.03% 27.88% 2016 $4.00 13.96% 21.14% 24.73% 28.34% 2017 $4.21 5.25% 14.43% 18.52% 25.63% 2018 $4.44 5.46% 8.15% 14.56% 22.16% 2019 $4.90 10.41% 7.01% 11.77% 21.49%

Table and calculations by author; data source: Cummins Investor Relations

*2019's dividend assumes a payment of $1.311 in 4Q.

**An interactive version of this information can be found here.

Since Cummins' dividend growth streak began in 2006 dividend growth has far outpaced inflation while routinely coming in well above 10% per year. Of the 14 1-year periods, Cummins' annual dividend growth has ranged from 5.3% to 51.4% with an average of 22.8% and a median of 24.9%.

Of the 10 rolling 5-year periods, annualized dividend growth has been equally impressive. Dividend growth has ranged from 11.8% to 33.2% per year with an average of 25.3% and a median of 27.5%.

Image by author; data source: Cummins SEC filings

Part of Cummins' rapid dividend growth has been fueled by an expansion in the payout ratio, although true organic growth has funded much of the growth. Over the last decade inclusive of the TTM period, the payout ratio based off net income has averaged 33.4%. For the same time period, the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 33.9%.

Quantitative Quality

Image by author; data source: Cummins SEC filings

As you can see in the above chart, Cummins isn't exactly the model of consistency in terms of revenue growth. Considering the nature of their business that doesn't come as much of a surprise though. Revenue grew from $10.8 B in FY 2009 to $23.8 B in FY 2018. That's 120% total growth over the last decade or ~9.2% per year. The TTM period is showing continued growth and sits at $24.3 B.

Subsequently, operating cash flow has shown excellent growth as well, rising from $1.1 B in FY 2009 to $2.4 B in FY 2018. That's good for 109% total growth or ~8.5% annualized. The TTM period is showing further expansion with operating cash flow at $3.1 B.

Cummins has managed to turn most of the revenue growth into free cash flow growth with free cash flow growing from $0.8 B to $1.6 B over the same period. That's 101% total growth or ~8.1% annualized. Over the TTM, free cash flow is showing an acceleration in growth and sits at $2.3 B.

Image by author; data source: Cummins SEC filings

Cummins' cash flow generation has been fairly steady with an average operating cash flow margin over the last decade of 10.5%.

My preference is to find companies that have free cash flow margins that are 10% or greater. Unfortunately, Cummins doesn't measure up here with all ten years over the last decade coming in below that mark with an average of 6.9%. The free cash flow margin for the TTM period is inching closer to that threshold and sits at 9.4%.

I want to find companies that have high free cash flow margins; although my preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash percentage return based on the capital invested in the business. In theory, if you owned the entire business outright and pulled all free cash flow out of the business the FCF ROIC would be the annual percentage return that the business is earning.

I also calculate the FCF ROIC Net which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. I want to see an FCF ROIC greater than 10%.

Image by author; data source: Cummins SEC filings

Cummins' FCF ROIC saw some significant fluctuations early in the decade, but has steadied since 2012 with consistent improvement. Cummins has maintained an FCF ROIC above 10% every year over the last decade with an average of 15.5%. Cummins' FCF ROIC Net has averaged 26.3% over the same period.

When a business generates cash through its operations, my preference is to see a management team that allocates capital in the following order. First and foremost, reinvest in the business to maintain and grow its footprint. If there's excess cash after that then I want to see the management team pay and grow the dividend payment to owners. With any remaining cash I want to see the management team use that cash to strengthen the balance sheet, seek out acquisitions if they are at attractive valuations and/or repurchase shares if they are undervalued.

To understand how Cummins uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow "FCF": Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend "FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks "FCFaDB": FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

The reason that I examine the free cash flow in this way is that it gives me insight into how Cummins allocates its excess cash and whether I believe that management is aligned with my own capital allocation preferences. Ultimately I'm looking to see positive FCFaDB more often than not; I'm not concerned about any given year being negative because the economy/business fluctuates and opportunities come up that can disappear quickly if a management team doesn't act. If a business regularly has negative FCFaDB then they will be forced to make up for the shortfall through asset sales, debt or drawing down cash on the balance sheet, none of which are ideal for the equity holder.

Image by author; data source: Cummins SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Cummins has maintained positive FCF every year with FCF growing from $792 M in 2009 to $1,594 M in FY 2018. Cumulatively, Cummins has generated $12,239 M in FCF which has allowed management to pay and grow the dividend every year.

Cummins has paid out a total of $4,557 M in dividends to shareholders over that same period which puts the cumulative FCFaD at $7,682 M. Cummins has also maintained positive FCFaD every year which suggests that the dividend is well covered.

With $7,682 M of excess cash flow after the dividend, Cummins has spent a total of $5,466 M on share repurchases. That puts the cumulative FCFaDB at +$2,216 M. Likewise, Cummins has managed to post positive FCFaDB every year except 2015, 2016 and 2018 due in large part to ramped-up share repurchases.

Image by author; data source: Cummins SEC filings

The $5,466 M spent on share repurchases over the last decade has reduced the share count from 197.7 M in FY 2009 to 162.8 M in FY 2018. That's a total reduction of 17.7% or ~2.1% per year.

As I mentioned above, my preference is to see companies repurchase shares only if there is excess cash generated by the business above what is needed for capital expenditures and to pay the dividend and that shares are being undervalued in the market place. The following chart shows the cash returned to shareholders portioned out between free cash flow supported dividends and share repurchases as well as buybacks funded by other sources, i.e. debt, asset sales or cash on the balance sheet.

Image by author; data source: Cummins SEC filings

With Cummins' net positive FCFaDB over the last decade, and just 3 years of negative FCFaDB, it should come as no surprise that the majority of buybacks have been funded by cash generated by the business. That's a big positive for the management team as they've avoided the temptation to load up on debt at the expense of shareholders.

Cummins' balance sheet has seen a minor deterioration over the last decade, but it's nothing to be concerned about at this time. In FY 2009, the debt to capitalization ratio stood at 15% and by the end of FY 2018 it had risen to 25%. Total debt has climbed by $1,424 M in total.

Image by author; data source: Cummins SEC filings

With a fairly conservative balance sheet the debt that is in the capital structure is very manageable. Using TTM data, Cummins' free cash flow interest coverage ratio was 18.6x. Management could also pay down the entire debt load with just 0.9 years of the TTM FCF and 1.3 years of the TTM FCFaD. The debt load is not a concern at this time.

Valuation

If you ask 10 different people they're favorite way to analyze a business, I'd venture to guess that you'd get at least 7 different ways. One method that I like to use is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR," analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce and assign a reasonable multiple to the future earnings. If the expected return is higher than your hurdle rate then you can feel free to invest; if not then you wait for the expected return to rise and look for other opportunities.

Analysts expect Cummins to report FY 2019 EPS of $15.75 and FY 2020 EPS of $14.15. Over the next 5 years analysts expect Cummins to show just 2.3% annual earnings growth. I then assumed that Cummins would be able to grow earnings at 2.5% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 37% payout ratio for the MARR analysis.

As far as determining a multiple range for the future earnings I like to see what market participants have historically valued them at in the past. Over the last 10 years, Cummins has usually traded between ~10x and ~25x TTM P/E ratio. According to Morningstar, Cummins' 5-year average P/E ratio is 17.6x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 10x - 25x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Cummins could provide if the assumptions laid out above come to pass and at the varying ending P/E ratios. Returns are calculated assuming a purchase price of $160, include dividend payments taken in cash, and are calculated through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year," and calendar year 2029, "10 Year."

Since we buy shares at a specific price, I like to calculate the price targets that would generate the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10%, typically my minimum threshold for investment, and 12%.

Another valuation method that I've started using is dividend yield theory. The idea behind dividend yield theory is all about mean reversion and that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for fair value for established dividend-paying companies.

Image by author; data source: Yahoo Finance and Cummins Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Cummins' 5-year moving average dividend yield currently sits at 2.96%. In order for Cummins' shares to offer that yield level the share price would need to be $177.16 or ~10% higher than current prices.

Conclusion

Cummins is a leader in the heavy equipment engines and power systems space. The problem with Cummins is that it's going to be tied more heavily to the direction of the economy with its customers slowing down spending when they fear a recession is coming or when we're in the midst of one. That being said, heavy equipment will need to be replaced at some point as maintenance can only extend the life and cut costs for so long before replacement is the economical choice.

The cyclicality of its business might be a concern for some investors; however, that same cyclicality brings about more value opportunities. Like most cyclical companies you need to look past the next quarter or two and out a few years to see the true operating performance of the company.

One risk to Cummins' business is the ever-present climate change issue. Any serious regulations could impact Cummins' core diesel engine business. Of course, Cummins isn't just sitting idly by and is making investments in electric vehicles, range extenders, other business lines to combat climate change as well as improve efficiencies of their engines.

Cummins looks pretty attractive at these price levels with a TTM P/E ratio below 10x. Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $161 and $197. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $160 to $190.

That being said, I won't be purchasing shares at this time largely due to not having a lot of cash ready to invest at the moment. If I did I would feel comfortable starting a small position near current prices with plans to add more in the ~$140 and again in the ~$125 area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.