The Final Numbers - U.S. GDP Was Slowing, Now We Have The Rebound

Both the Fed's opinion and our other statistics say this was a transient slowdown and that growth has picked up again. Maybe.

It slowed from 3.1% in the first to 2% in the second. The question is, has this continued?

We've the third and final estimate for U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

The Growth Question

The basic question about the US economy is, well, when's the growth going to stop? We know we've not beaten the existence of the business cycle. We know that at some point we're going to have a recession. The question is, well, when?

Growth was slowing down in the earlier part of this year. The question then becomes, is this the slowdown into recession? Or some fly-by matter than corrects and we get back to growth? The inclination is that it's the second.

Second Quarter GDP

We've the third and final number for second-quarter GDP here. This is the one that's actually accurate, using real observed numbers rather than estimations. It's also the one that arrives late enough to be accurate and too late to be of any great use in determining policy. But there we are, accurate and useless and inaccurate and not very useful are our choices.

The number:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in the second quarter of 2019 (table 1), according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP increased 3.1 percent.

Do note that this is "real", after we've deducted inflation from the rise in the nominal amount. Also, for Europeans, US GDP is always given as an annualised rate.

(US GDP from Bureau of Economic Analysis)

We can see there the effect of the Trump tax cuts. No, that doesn't mean they were a good or a bad idea, only that they were obviously going to be stimulative. Which wasn't really the point - the hope was for a more radical, structural change, and the jury's still out there.

The Thing Is, It's Slowed

Obviously enough, now that the stimulative effect of the tax cuts has worn off, we were going to get a slowdown. But was it going to be a slowdown into recession? All the other more recent information we've got indicates not.

The Federal Reserve's view

All along, the Fed has been telling us that there were some transient headwinds slowing the economy. But they were indeed transient. Which is why the Fed cut rates, but not very much. And why it's been saying that soon enough it'll be back to raising them and also continuing to unwind QE.

This is the general market view too.

As Moody's Analytics says:

The U.S. economy is growing at or below its potential. Real GDP growth in the second quarter was 2%, and the economy’s current potential is estimated at 2% to 2.5%. This is a sharp turnaround from a year ago, when the economy was growing faster than its potential. Behind the growth slowdown is fading fiscal stimulus - the boost provided by last year’s deficit-financed tax cuts has largely played out. But more importantly, President Trump’s trade war with China and a long list of other trading partners has undermined business sentiment. The trade war has already done meaningful economic damage to the U.S. and global economies. Since it began in earnest just over a year ago, the trade war with China has cost an estimated 0.3 percentage point in U.S. real GDP and almost 300,000 jobs.

The domestic economy's doing just fine

It's that trade issue that's the problem. Sure, maybe it's all justified, this isn't the place for a political fight over that. But it does have a cost.

However, the trade war between the U.S. and China has entered a dangerous new phase. As of September 1, Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping have imposed duties on more than half of the two countries’ trade in goods, with additional tariff measures to take effect by the end of the year.

The trade war has two costs

The first is, obviously enough, the direct costs of exports not made, of imports costing more. We can quantify these easily enough - just a matter of arithmetic. But rather more costly, and difficult to measure, is how the uncertainty of what's to happen next is affecting the main driver of future conditions: business investment.

We simply don't know, and we won't.

My View

In all the figures we see, we just don't see any problems with the US domestic economy. Unemployment's good, real wages are rising, we're growing at about potential... it's sweet. It's trade and the uncertainty over it that's the problem.

Again, it's not so much what is being done to trade, it's what might be. So, my analysis is that any declaration of winning bigly in the trade war is a positive sign. No, not because whatever level of tariffs that means will be a good thing. Rather, because it will mean the uncertainty is over.

Thus, look for Trump to declare victory. Or not, as the case may be.

Further, my analysis is about what the median market view is. Thus, an end to hostilities will mean a reasonable re-rating of the markets.

The Investor View

Look out for events in that trade war. A general and final agreement with China, whatever the agreement actually is, will mean a rise in the general level of the markets. So, be ready and primed for that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.