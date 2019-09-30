MFA Financial: A Solid Income Opportunity With An 11% Yield

MFA has conducted effective credit and interest rate risk management which has led to non-volatile dividend and earnings per share which make it an excellent stock for income-oriented investors.

Introduction

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is a fantastic dividend stock due to its diversified asset base and solid risk management strategies. As we can see below, it has one of the higher dividend yields of its mREIT counterparts or at very least above the median.

Company Ticker Div. Yield New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) 13.2% Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) 11.6% AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) 11.6% Annally Capital Inc. (NLY) 11.3% MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) 10.6% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) 9.4% TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (TRTX) 8.63% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) 8.6% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) 8.5% Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) 7.9% Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) 7.8% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) 6.8% Median 9.0%

MFA is an internally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust (or mREIT) primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets. Their investments include principally the following:

• Residential mortgage securities including Non-Agency MBS, Agency MBS and CRT securities;

• Residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit-impaired and non-performing loans;

• MSR-related assets, which include term notes backed directly or indirectly by MSRs and loans to provide financing to entities that originate residential mortgage loans and own the related MSRs.

MFA primarily invests, through its various subsidiaries, in residential mortgage assets. In recent years, they have substantially increased investments in residential whole loans, as proceeds received from portfolio run-off from Agency and Non-Agency MBS and equity capital raised in the market have been deployed primarily in loan investments.

Such loans include:

1. Loans to finance (or refinance) one-to four-family residential properties that are not considered to meet the definition of a “Qualified Mortgage” in accordance with guidelines adopted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (or Non-QM loans).

2. Short-term business purpose loans collateralized by residential properties made to non-occupant borrowers who intend to rehabilitate and sell the property for a profit (or Rehabilitation loans or Fix and Flip loans).

3. Loans to finance (or refinance) non-owner occupied one-to four-family residential properties that are rented to one or more tenants (or Single-family rental loans).

(iv) Previously originated loans secured by residential real estate that is generally owner-occupied (or Seasoned performing loans).

Asset Mix and Credit Risk Management

The majority of purchased performing loans are hybrids or, in the case or rehabilitation loans, that are expected to have relatively short duration. The purchased performing loans acquired to date should exhibit relatively lower interest rate sensitivity than conventional fixed rate residential whole loans due to the short duration.

MFA also purchases packages of both credit-impaired and non-performing residential whole loans which were acquired in secondary market transactions. Purchased credit-impaired loans are typically characterized by borrowers who have previously experienced payment delinquencies and the amount owed may exceed the value of the property pledged as collateral. The majority of these loans are purchased at purchase prices that are discounted (often substantially so) to their contractual loan balance to reflect the impaired credit history of the borrower, the loan-to-value ratio (or LTV) of the loan and the coupon rate. Non-performing loans are typically characterized by borrowers who have defaulted on their obligations and/or have payment delinquencies of 60 days or more at the time the loan is acquired. The majority of these loans are also purchased at purchase prices that are discounted (often substantially so) to the contractual loan balance that reflects primarily the nonperforming nature of the loan. Typically, this purchase price is a discount to the expected value of the collateral securing the loan, such value to be realized after foreclosure and liquidation of the property. The majority of these residential whole loans were purchased on a servicing-released basis (i.e., the sellers of such loans transferred the right to service the loans as part of the sale). MFA does not service any loans, but has contracted with loan servicing companies with specific expertise in working with delinquent borrowers in an effort to cure delinquencies through, among other things, loan modification and third-party refinancing. The purchase price is often at such a substantial discount to the expected realized liquidation value that realizing a material loss on these loans is highly unlikely.

There is strong risk management associated with these rehabilitation and SFR loans with 65% and 69% LTV, 711 and 740 FICO scores, respectively.

Re-Performing (RPL) loans classified as mortgages that became delinquent because the borrower was behind on payments by at least 90 days, but it is "performing" again because the borrower has resumed making payments. As shown below, 87% of this portfolio is now less than 60 days delinquent.

The quality of the Non-Performing loan portfolio (NPL) which is classified as delinquent for over 90 days has improved since 2014 as MFA has been able to return 53% of these loans YTD to performing or paid in full.

The Legacy Non-Agency MBS are also acquired primarily at discounts to face/par value, which serves to mitigate credit risk exposure. A portion of the purchase discount on all Legacy Non-Agency MBS is designated as a non-accretable purchase discount, in which risk of loss on the mortgages collateralizing such MBS is not expected to be accreted into interest income. The portion of the purchase discount that is designated as accretable discount is accreted into interest income over the life of the security. The mortgages collateralizing Legacy Non-Agency MBS are mostly adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs), 30-year fixed-rate mortgages and hybrids. Legacy Non-Agency ARMs and Hybrids typically exhibit reduced interest rate sensitivity (as compared to fixed-rate Legacy Non-Agency MBS) due to their interest rate adjustments (similar to Agency ARMs and hybrids). However, yields on Legacy Non-Agency MBS, unlike Agency MBS, also exhibit sensitivity to changes in credit performance. If credit performance improves, the credit reserve may be decreased (and accretable discount increased), resulting in a higher yield over the remaining life of the security. Similarly, deteriorating credit performance could increase the credit reserve and decrease the yield over the remaining life of the security, or other-than-temporary impairment could result.

As we can see below, these non-qualifying loans have a low risk-weighted average LTV of 66% at Q2 2019 and a respectable weighted average FICO score of 708. To put this in perspective most big bank policies don't allow for lending to individuals with FICO scores less than 650. They also have low duration risk as discussed later in this article due to only 22% of them being fixed-rate mortgages. Florida is one of the primary sources of the collateralized loans and has witnessed a 2.2% CAGR in the All-Transactions House Price Index since 2012 and ranks 3rd in GDP growth out of all U.S. states since 2014.

The mortgages collateralizing the Agency MBS portfolio are predominantly Hybrids, 15 and 30 year fixed-rate mortgages and ARMs. The Agency MBS were selected to generate attractive returns relative to interest rate and prepayment risks. The Hybrid loans collateralizing the MBS typically have initial fixed-rate periods at origination of three, five, seven or ten years. At the end of this fixed-rate period, these mortgages become adjustable and their interest rates adjust based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (or LIBOR) or in some cases the one-year constant maturity treasury rate (or CMT). These interest rate adjustments are typically limited by periodic caps (which limit the amount of the interest rate change from the prior rate) and lifetime caps (which are maximum interest rates permitted for the life of the mortgage). As coupons earned on Agency Hybrids and ARMs adjust over time as interest rates change, the fair values of these assets are generally less sensitive to changes in interest rates than are fixed-rate MBS. In general, Hybrid loans and ARMs have 30-year final maturities and they amortize over this 30-year period. While the coupons on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages do not adjust, they amortize according to a 15-year amortization schedule and have a 15-year final maturity. Due to their accelerated amortization and shorter final maturity, these assets are generally less sensitive to changes in long-term interest rates as compared to fixed-rate mortgages with a longer final maturity, such as 30-year mortgages.

MFA has also invested in CRT securities, which are debt obligations issued by or sponsored by Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD) and Freddie Mac FMCC). The payments of principal and interest on the CRT securities are paid on a monthly basis and are dependent on the performance of loans in either a reference pool or an actual pool of loans.

Below is a summary of MFA's asset Mix

Interest Rate Risk Management

MFA's financing strategy is designed to increase the size of their investment portfolio by borrowing against a substantial portion of the market value of the assets in their portfolio, primarily through use of repurchase agreements to finance holdings of residential mortgage assets.

The company enters into interest rate derivatives to hedge the interest rate risk associated with the duration mismatch between its assets and liabilities as the assets tend to be longer in duration while the liabilities are short-term in nature. The cost of borrowings under repurchase agreements is generally LIBOR based.

One of the key risks associated with declining interest rates is prepayment risk. In general, the mortgages collateralizing certain residential mortgage assets may be prepaid at any time without penalty. Prepayment rates on mortgage loans are influenced by changes in mortgage and market interest rates and a variety of economic, geographic, governmental and other factors beyond MFA's control. Consequently, prepayment rates cannot be predicted with certainty and no strategy can completely insulate from prepayment risks. In periods of declining interest rates, prepayment rates on mortgage loans generally increase. Because of prepayment risk, the market value of certain of assets (in particular longer duration Agency MBS) may benefit less than other fixed income securities from a decline in interest rates. If general interest rates decline at the same time, MFA would likely not be able to reinvest the proceeds of the prepayments that they receive in assets yielding as much as those yields on the assets that were prepaid.

Through solid risk management practice, the company was able to maintain a net portfolio duration of only 1.1 at 2019 Q2. Which as we can see below, despite a steady rise in the Fed Funds rate, since 2015 net interest spread and BVPS have stayed relatively constant at 2% and $7.5/share, respectively. Book value per common share decreased from $7.70 as of December 31, 2017, to $7.15/share largely due primarily to a net reduction in unrealized gains on Legacy Non-Agency MBS (including the impact of realization of gains on sales and discount accretion income on Legacy Non-Agency MBS that was recognized as income and declared as dividends during the year). In addition, book value also decreased as dividend distributions to common and preferred shareholders exceeded GAAP net income.

During this period shown above, yield on interest-earning assets has risen. Funding costs have risen slower than Fed Funds. Going forward, MFA’s funding costs are expected to benefit from falling short-term rates in anticipation of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. At June 30, 2019, the ratio of MFA’s outstanding interest rate swaps to repo financings was 32%, down from 41% at the end of 2018.

Financial Condition

The company pays a quarterly $0.20/share dividend where the payout ratio is almost always 100%. Source: Authors Tables

At June 30, 2019, MFA had access to various sources of liquidity which combined is in excess of $243.1 million. This amount includes $88.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $88.6 million in estimated financing available from unpledged Agency MBS and from other Agency MBS collateral that is currently pledged in excess of contractual requirements, and $65.8 million in estimated financing available from unpledged Non-Agency MBS and from other Non-Agency MBS and CRT collateral that is currently pledged in excess of contractual requirements. These sources of liquidity do not include restricted cash. In addition, they have $1.4 billion of unencumbered residential whole loans. With access to multiple sources of liquidity and potential financing opportunities for unencumbered residential whole loans, MFA is well-positioned to continue to take advantage of investment opportunities within the residential mortgage marketplace.

Valuation

MFA has usually traded about on par with book value and is slightly less than the median for its peer group. Like a lot of its mREIT counterparts it trades at a fairly low valuation. It is unlikely, however, to see much share price appreciation until mREITs gain a little more acceptance among the investment community.

Company Ticker P/B AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. MITT 0.87x Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR 0.94x Annally Capital Inc. NLY 0.94x MFA Financial Inc. MFA 0.98x TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc TRTX 1.00x New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 1.05x PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT 1.06x Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI 1.10x Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 1.26x Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 1.28x Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 1.47x KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc KREF 1.59x Median 1.06x

Conclusion

MFA has conducted effective credit and interest rate risk management which has led to non-volatile dividend and earnings per share which make it an excellent stock for income-oriented investors.

