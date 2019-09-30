Why Altria Is A Bad Investment For The Long Term

There are some situations in which it is okay to hold Altria, but for younger investors, with a multi-decade investing horizon, Altria may be a huge underperformer versus the market for the next decades.

Millennials are much more health-conscious than their parents, the baby boomers. That means they will smoke less and also invest less in big tobacco.

As Josh Brown argued convincingly on CNBC, ESG will become more and more popular in the States too, which will make Altria's return's even more questionable.

Altria's revenue has been in decline for years now and it is expected to fall another 20% in the next two years.

Introduction

Let me first start with a warning: Some investors might be shocked or insulted by this article. This article is about to bring down a long-standing monument and some people might not like it. But as a long-term investor, you shouldn't look through the rear-view mirror all of the time. If you drive a car, you should look through the windshield, to what is coming, not to what you have passed. The view may have been great, but looking too long at it in the review mirror enhances your chance of crashes. The same goes for investing. Checking your rear-view mirror every now and then is good practice, but watching it all of the time is very dangerous, both in driving and in investing.

As an investor, I always try to imagine my investments within a decade or several decades. Will they still be viable then? I try to look at secular trends, which will maybe play out over decades. That also means that I try to avoid certain household names that don't have great prospects, in my opinion. Some of these might prove that I'm wrong. By great management, buybacks, higher margins, spin-offs and other financial wizardry, you can prolong the existence of a company and bring a great return for shareholders. But if the fundamentals are not good, one day or another you will reach the limits. In this article, I will try to look forward at Altria (MO). It has been an outstanding performer in the past, but it may be as damaging for the portfolio of the long-term investor as tobacco for your health.

Altria: The numbers

(Logo Altria, source)

If you want an excellent example of financial squeezing, Altria is a good stock to look at. This is the return of Altria of the last ten years for example, compared to the S&P 500, including dividends:

As you can see, Altria followed the S&P 500 but outperformed it by its dividend until recently. The reason is simple: the revenue growth has stalled at 50% over the last decade, while the stock has still gone up 127%:

If you look at the revenue growth over the last 7 years (starting September 29, 2012), the numbers are even more disappointing, both for the stock price and revenue growth:

Over the last three years, the revenue has even declined:

If you look at the revenue estimates two years into the future, this looks even worse, with revenue expected to fall by 20%:

ESG investing

Now, these are the numbers. But there is much more. I already had a first draft version of this article for a while, when Josh Brown came out with his much-discussed guest appearance on CNBC, saying 'I hope Altria's stock goes to zero.' Basically he is saying that 2/3 of investing in Europe is already ESG investing will become a big trend in the US as well.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance. Environmental basically means that the company is not 'dirty' in its production, emission, etc. For example, Exxon Mobil (XOM) would fail for this criterion, while Nike (NKE), which has a CSO (chief sustainability officer) who is responsible to make Nike as environmentally-friendly as economically possible, would pass with flying colors.

Social stands for everything that affects people, both inside and outside of the company. Here Altria fails miserably: it provides the stuff that people kill themselves with, albeit slowly.

The G stands for corporate governance and it is about if all participants in the company are treated as equally important, not just the management, but also the shareholders. Simply put, it is focussing on the long-term growth of a company, not the short-term money-grabbing game.

Now, there are many different blends of ESG, but all I know is that most ESG investors will rule out tobacco, gambling, alcohol and weapons. Fossil fuels are also often ruled out, but sometimes ESG investors look at the companies that make the most effort to be environmentally responsible within that category.

Millennials and money

According to lots of research, millennials are much more health-conscious than their parents, the baby boomers. That will mean two things for tobacco investors.

The first is that millennials will know first-hand from their peers that fewer and fewer people smoke. That will also mean that they will not invest in a company that distributes a product that is associated with unhealthy habits. But there is more, a magnifying effect if you want. This is the percentage of people that have stopped smoking classified by social class:

(Source)

You probably already would have guessed this on your own but the group with a college degree, in other words, the higher social classes, have quit smoking to a much higher degree than the rest of the population. So the highest social classes see even fewer smokers around them than the average person. That means that the people who have the most money have the least people around them smoking. That alone can make tobacco companies trade at very low multiples.

A second bad thing for investors in tobacco is the fact that over the next years $30 trillion will go from baby boomers to Gen Xers and millennials. That means that the money will go from people who have seen smokers all around them (and maybe even were smokers too) will go to younger people who have seen that big tobacco has been convicted for disguising the deadly effects of their products. From people who loved tobacco to ESG-conscious investors. Now, of course not every millennial is an ESG investor, but it certainly is a trend and it shows not such a rosy picture for investors in big tobacco.

The numbers again

The number of smokers has been falling continuously:

(Source)

As you can see from the graph, the number of smokers has essentially been cut in half over the last 60 years. The result has been a consolidation wave: smaller producers have gone bankrupt or were bought by the big boys. The big boys could survive because of that consolidation. But the consolidation has had most of its course. The smaller companies have mostly disappeared by bankruptcy or acquisitions.

The merger talks between Philip Morris (PM) and Altria, which were canceled last week, were actually a logical next step, in which even the biggest tobacco companies will have to merge to create synergies to have more financial tricks to squeeze out the last drops of profit for their shareholders.

It's not just the number of smokers that goes down. Those people who still smoke, smoke less than they used to:

(Source)

While at the end of the 70s 65% of smokers smoked one pack or more each day, now that is only 26%.

And the trend is not just in the US, but also in other economically developed countries:

(Source)

There is more to the world than Western countries, of course. And don't forget that the total world population grows too. That means that the number of people who smoke will go up, despite the fact that the percentage will go down. This is what Philip Morris itself projects for 2025:

(Source)

Just a 3% growth over 15 years and that growth comes from smokers in poorer countries. That doesn't seem attractive to me at all. Oh, and Philip Morris tries to influence you by drawing the second dark blue circle much too big. That is not 3% growth in a drawing. Tobacco companies still have problems with a straightforward representation of the truth, it seems. After all, Philip Morris was convicted for fraud and other misbehavior in 2006.

The Juul debacle

Altria and other big tobacco companies know one thing very well: investors thrive on hope. So, that is what they try to give to their investors. Juul is a prime example. Because vaping has been hip and certainly on the rise, Altria has bought a 35% stake in the company in December 2018 for a whopping $12.8B. The investors reacted by bidding up the price of Altria:

Just a few months later, in April of this year, the FDA announced a thorough investigation into vaping and more specifically if it can trigger seizures in young people and adults. That's one of the reasons that Altria has done so poorly as a stock. This is the performance of the stock since the FDA announcement:

Specifically for Juul, the FDA has issued a warning to 'immediately correct' the marketing of the brand. It is not allowed to promote its product as being healthier than ordinary cigarettes anymore.

Juul is under criminal investigation in California, is examined by the FTC and the FDA, for a lot of illnesses associated with vaping and for targeting minors with its marketing. This doesn't look good.

Pro arguments?

If you ask investors for arguments to hold Altria, you often hear about the great performance of the stock over almost any period in the past. And that track record is undeniable. But it seems to me that Altria has done such a tremendous job of squeezing the orange, that there is simply not that much juice left anymore. Besides that, investing is looking through the windshield, not the rear-view mirror.

The second argument that is given, is the dividend. That's something I understand and I think it's a better argument for some investors. If you are 70 years old and you have owned Altria for 35 years, I completely understand that you have no reasons to sell your shares. After all, your cost base is a split-adjusted $0.14 and yearly you get $3.36 of dividends per share you own. So, I'm not talking to this investor.

This article is meant for younger investors, looking for investments for the next 35 years. They may be tempted to buy Altria for its very high dividend. I think that the dividend is quite safe, but not extremely safe. After all, with a payout ratio of 92% and a history of 90% payout, if a few things together go wrong, it may become difficult to keep up the dividend hikes.

Even more, if you invest for 35 years, you should look at total return, not just dividend. I would not fall off my feet if in 35 years time, Altria stills pays a high dividend, but I'm pretty sure it will have lost on total return versus the market. After all, its business is in a secular decline.

Conclusion

Of course, you can think that it's good to go against the tide in investing and I am sure that some investors will think this way. But Altria (and other tobacco companies) are all I try to avoid for a long-term investment. Altri has a murky history of deception and lies, its product is associated with the exploitation of poorer people and it often kills its own customers. The product is also in a secular downtrend and there is no reason to believe this will change.

For younger long-term investors, Altria will probably turn out to be a bad investment. If you look at total return, I don't think Altria will beat the market over the next decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.