Manchester United May Be Undervalued

That said, relative to other prominent global sports franchises, Manchester United now looks like it may actually be undervalued.

The team is likely to have another mediocre season as it rebuilds under its new coach. Another long season may see the stock price re-test lows seen in 2016.

The team missed out on this year's Champion's League competition due to finishing out of the top four in the Premier League last year.

Manchester United reported a record year for revenue, but is guiding for revenue contraction next year largely due to the team missing out on the lucrative UEFA Champions League competition.

Thesis

In early September, I wrote that Manchester United (MANU) was probably not a great investment option absent a potential lucrative buyout from a new ownership group. Given the mediocre performance of the team in recent years and buyout interest from the Saudis in 2018 at an 85% premium to the company's current valuation, it could very well be that a buyout could become a reality sooner than many would assume.

Buyout or not, however, it could be argued that Manchester United's value - despite the team's mediocre performance since 2013 - as a franchise is being underestimated by the market.

Since August 2018, the stock is down 40%. The dip is primarily the result of two pieces of news. First, it was reported the Saudis had offered the Glazer family $5 billion for team last year but was denied. The stock spiked to almost $28, and then began its selloff once the offer was rebuffed. Second, the team did not finish in the top four of the English Premier League, meaning it did not qualify for this year's lucrative UEFA Champions League tournament.

Though the company recently reported record annual revenues, it also warned investors that revenue next year would contract by as much as 11%, largely due to the team's absence from the Champions League tournament. The team could be facing a tough year, and we may see the stock retest its 2016 lows of $14-15. If that were to happen, Manchester United's value as a company would be approaching IPO levels of 2012, a time when Manchester United was the only sports team in the world worth more than $2 billion. Today, there are 50 sports franchises worth at least $2 billion, and MANU is no longer the most valuable soccer team in the world.

Why 2019 Revenue Will Be Down

In 2018, Manchester United generated record revenues of £627.1 million, or $771 million. As the table below shows, the record revenue was thanks largely to Broadcasting Revenue, which saw an 18% boost due to the team's participation in the UEFA Champions League, a competition it did not participate in in 2017.

(Source)

As I stated in my previous article, there is a strong financial incentive for Manchester United to remain a top team in the English Premier League. Unlike with American sports leagues, the English soccer league doesn't consist of a season followed by playoffs followed by a title game. In England, the Premier League title goes to the team who finishes first in the standings (table).

In addition to aspiring to win the table, each team in the Premier League has the goal of finishing in the top four of the table. Those teams that finish in the top four qualify for participation in next year's Champions League tournament. The Champions League tournament pits the top club teams in Europe against each other and culminates in a title game.

In 2019, Manchester United participated in the Champions League tournament after finishing in the top four in England in 2017/2018. The team also advanced to the final eight teams after upsetting Paris St. Germain in the knockout stage of 16.

(Source)

Manchester United's participation in the Champions League, and advancement in the Champions League, led to an additional payout of tens of millions of dollars that the team did not see in the year prior, when it participated in the Europa League, a poor man's version of the Champions League.

Why is the Champions League participation so valuable? Because of the financial incentives. Just participating in the Champions League will pay each of 32 qualifying teams €15.25 million this year. Payouts per team accrue per win and per advancement to subsequent stages of the Champions League. The winner this year will walk home with a payout of €66.25 million ($72 million).

But Manchester United won't be participating in the Champions League this year because it did not finish in the top four in England last year. Instead, it will participate in the Europa League, the poor man's version of the Champions League. And the payout for participating and winning the Europa League is pennies on the dollar compared to the Champions League.

Manchester United's Value

Last year, the Saudis offered the Glazer family $5 billion for Manchester United. Relative to other prominent global sports franchises, that seemed like a reasonable price for a team with global fan base that the team says now exceeds 1 billion.

This July, Forbes published its estimated valuation of the top 50 most valuable sports teams in the world. What has happened to the sports franchise valuations in recent years is pretty incredible. Most of the teams in the top 50 are US teams that participate in the NFL, NBA, or Major League Baseball.

(Source)

When the list was published in 2012, the year Manchester United went public, it was the only sports team in the world worth more than $2 billion. Now, all 50 teams on the list are worth at least $2 billion.

Not only is Manchester United no longer the most valuable sports team in the world, it's not even the most valuable soccer team. Forbes estimates that the enterprise values of two Spanish clubs - Real Madrid and Barcelona - each exceed $4 billion.

At the time of publication in July, Manchester United's enterprise value - equity + debt totaled $3.81 billion. Since July, its equity value has continued to drop, and the enterprise value is closer to $3 billion than it is to $4 billion.

A lot has changed since 2012. Broadcasting deals for teams domestically have skyrocketed, taking team valuations with them. On the European soccer side of things, Manchester United has not won a Premier League title since 2012 and its participation the Champions League has been limited. Comparatively, the teams of Real Madrid and Barcelona have each won multiple domestic and Champions League titles since 2012.

With Manchester United struggling early this Premier League season, the team is probably looking at a mediocre year at best. This could result in multiple scenarios, including its sixth coach since 2012 or a complete reinvention of the team. The team cannot afford to be mediocre for much longer. Its value as a franchise is dependent on being a contender both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

If the team continues to suffer this year, the stock price may continue to dip, and we could see a stock price that mirrors the IPO price of 2012. Is that justified? If Manchester United's best days are behind, probably. If not, then I view further weakness as a buying opportunity.

I suspect Manchester United will turn things around. But I don't know when.

If the Glazer family cannot turn the team around, maybe they sell out to the highest bidder. I can only presume that such a sale would command a premium to the $5 billion offer made by the Saudis last year.

Conclusion

I initiated a small position in Manchester United following the 5% selloff. I may continue to accumulate shares if a mediocre season continues to drag the stock price down further. I view this as a speculative investment. Things could get worse before they get better.

