10 Dividend Growth Stocks For September 2019

My DivGro portfolio contains only three Energy sector stocks, all of which appear in the top 10.

I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration.

The CCC list is a wonderful resource for dividend growth investors. It contains nearly 900 stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that have paid higher dividends for at least five consecutive calendar years. An accompanying spreadsheet provides valuable data and is updated monthly, courtesy of Justin Law.

In this article, I rank a subset of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. I use a ranking system that assigns letter grades to stocks relative to their performance among sector peers. Using a sector-oriented ranking system avoids the problems associated with ranking dissimilar stocks.

This month I decided to rank CCC stocks in the Energy sector.

The CCC List: Energy

The latest CCC list (dated 08/30/19) contains 887 stocks. There are 136 Dividend Champions with increasing calendar year payouts for the past 25 years; 240 Dividend Contenders (past 10-24 years); and 511 Dividend Challengers (past 5-9 years).

The CCC spreadsheet contains only 28 Energy sector stocks. I ranked 21 of these stocks after excluding stocks trading over the counter, stocks with market caps below $1 billion, and stocks with yields below 1%.

Overview of My Ranking System

I ranked the 21 Energy sector stocks using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system assigns letter grades to each stock relative to its performance among sector peers, in each of the following four categories:

Consistency and rate of past earnings growth Dividend Safety and sustainability of payments Financial Health of the company and quality of the stock Growth of dividends and earnings (history and outlook)

In each category, I assigned A and F grades to 3 stocks, B and D grades to 4 stocks, and C grades to the remaining 7 stocks.

The letter grades are assigned based on scores for different metrics in each category. Metrics are weighted relative to how important I consider them to be. For example, I have one metric in each category with a relative weight of 3, three metrics with weights of 2 each, and several additional metrics with weights of 1 each. The maximum score per category is 25, so the total score for each stock is out of 100.

Stocks are ranked from the highest to the lowest based on total score.

I don't consider valuation metrics in my ranking system. Instead, I try to identify top-quality dividend growth stocks regardless of valuation. However, I do provide fair value estimates of the top-ranked stocks to help readers identify potential candidates for further research.

Top 10 Energy Sector Stocks

Here are this month's top 10 stocks according to my ranking system:

The stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

1. Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

MPC refines, markets, sells and transports petroleum products in the United States. The company's Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks; its Speedway segment sells transportation fuels and convenience products; and its Midstream segment midstream operates energy infrastructure assets. MPC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

2. Phillips 66 (PSX)

PSX is an energy manufacturing and logistics company founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialities. PSX processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners is the company's master limited partnership.

3. Valero Energy (VLO)

Founded in 1955 and based in San Antonio, Texas, VLO is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company operating in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. VLO's refineries produce conventional and premium gasoline, including gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board.

4. Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly-traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. MMP owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation's refining capacity.

5. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Founded in 1968 and based in Houston, Texas, EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. EPD operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

6. Chevron (CVX)

Founded in 1984 and based in San Ramon, California, CVX is a multinational energy corporation involved in all aspects of the oil and gas industries, including exploration and production; refining, marketing and transport; chemicals manufacturing and sales; and power generation. CVX is the fifth-largest integrated energy company with operations in about 180 countries.

7. Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of PSXP.

8. ONEOK (OKE)

OKE is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The company purchases, gathers, compresses, transports, stores, and distributes natural gas. It also leases pipeline capacity to others. OKE drills for and produces oil and gas, extracts and sells natural gas liquids, and is engaged in the gas marketing business.

9. Exxon Mobil (XOM)

XOM is the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company. Founded in 1882 and based in Irving, TX, the company is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, petroleum products refining and marketing, chemicals manufacture, and other energy-related businesses. The majority of XOM's earnings come from operations outside the United States.

10. Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, OXY is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States and abroad. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Grades and Key Metrics

The table below presents letter grades, key metrics, and a fair value estimate for each stock. The letter grades are for Consistency (C), Safety (S), Health (H), and Growth (G) as described earlier. Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

In the table, 5-Yr DGR is the compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period and 10-Yr EGR is the adjusted operating earnings growth rate over a 10-year period. When available, I provide Standard & Poor's Credit Rating. I also provide the Dividend Safety Score (out of 100) from Simply Safe Dividends and my own estimate of Fair Value.

To estimate fair value, I use proprietary implementations of the multi-stage Dividend Discount Model and the Gordon Growth Model. I also reference fair value estimates and target prices from other sources, including finbox.io, Morningstar, and F.A.S.T. Graphs. With up to nine estimates available, my final fair value estimate ignores the lowest and highest, then averages the median and mean of the remaining estimates.

Quality Scores

In the past month or so, I've published several articles in which I ranked dividend growth stocks using a quality scoring system presented by Seeking Alpha author David Van Knapp:

The quality scoring system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points. Please see any of the linked articles for more details.

I love the simplicity of the system, which does a remarkable job of identifying high-quality stocks. I thought it would be interesting to consider the quality scores of this month's top 10 stocks.

Here is the color-coding scheme used for quality scores:

Five of the top 10 stocks are High-Quality or Highest Quality stocks.

I'm happy to note that the Energy sector stocks I own have the highest quality scores of those in the top 10.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked 21 stocks in the Energy sector.

All but two of the ten top-ranked stocks are trading at discounts of at least 10% to fair value. I'm not really interested in adding more Energy sector stocks to my portfolio. But it seems that adding more shares to the positions I already own would be opportune.

So far, I've used my new ranking system to rank the following sectors:

I've now ranked nine of eleven sectors with my sector-oriented ranking system. The system appears to favor growth over income. I'm planning on completing one round of sector-based ranking before making adjustments to my ranking system.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, VLO, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.