The LEAD ETF: Harness The Power Of High Dividend Growth Stocks

For investors like me who have a long time horizon until retirement, LEAD looks like a promising way to achieve a high yield on one's cost basis a few decades down the road.

LEAD looks like a great way to gain exposure to low-yielding but rapidly growing companies in the S&P 500.

As an investor, I'm more interested in high-yield/low-growth stocks than low-yield/high-growth stocks, but I recognize the value of the latter.

I'm a firm believer in investing in what interests you.

Of course, diversification is a good thing and should be sought, but investing in individual companies requires regular attention and research. On an ongoing basis, shareholders need to be watching the company's performance and asking critical questions about their finances. Is revenue growing? How is earnings growth? Are the margins deteriorating? Is the dividend well-covered?

One of my overarching goals is to maintain a portfolio that mixes high-growth/low-yield stocks with low-growth/high-yield stocks. But, personally, I'm less interested in or excited about the low-yielding names than I am about at least moderately high-yielding (3%+) ones. I love checking my account for upcoming dividend payments and planning how to reinvest them (if I'm not DRIPing them).

Disregarding taxes for a moment, if given a choice between an equal amount of either capital gains or dividends, I would always choose dividends. Since capital gains are only "real" if I sell the stock, dividends feel more concrete, more definite, more permanent, to me. I can immediately take that dividend and use it to acquire "more" assets, which is substantively different than the nominally "more" in asset value one gets from potentially fleeting price gains.

That said, I cannot deny that there is tremendous value in the low-yield/high-growth names, both for capital gains and for future income. They may not interest me as much, but I would still like exposure to them.

For business or asset types to which I want exposure but don't feel personally interested or competent enough to pick individual companies, I like using ETFs.

That's where the Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) comes in.

Image Source

Companies That LEAD In Dividend Growth

LEAD uses a proprietary stock-picking methodology called "DIVCON" that identifies the (typically) fifty companies in the S&P 500 (SPY) that are most likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. It utilizes seven qualitative factors that screen out dividends that are, according to its methodology, likelier to be cut, while focusing on those dividends that may be low today but are safe and very likely to grow indefinitely. The fund rebalances annually.

The seven qualitative factors in the "DIVCON" methodology are:

Expected dividend growth Free cash flow Earnings per share growth Recent dividend actions Buybacks & repurchases Bloomberg fundamentals Altman z-scores

The last factor — Altman z-scores — is a method of determining the probability of bankruptcy in the next few years. According to financial writer Brett Owens in a Seeking Alpha article from a few years back, the highest-rated stocks according to DIVCON have historically (from 2001 to 2016) been overwhelmingly likely (97.6%) to grow their dividends year over year. Only 2.4% of those held their dividends steady, while zero percent cut their dividends.

Over long periods of time, companies that continually raise their dividends tend to outperform those that pay a steady dividend or no dividend at all.

Source: The LEAD ETF Website

Lots of investors know this already. What many investors may be unaware of is the level of outperformance achieved by the highest dividend growth companies versus the SPY.

Source: Reality Shares: Harnessing the Potential of Dividend Growth

This is understandable, as companies tend not to boost their dividends by large percentages unless their financial fundamentals support it, and the stock price tends to follow the fundamentals as well as the dividend.

Naturally, given the very low starting yield, the primary stated objective of the fund is capital appreciation rather than income. However, if the fund is successful at picking high dividend growers, an investor's yield on cost should rise considerably over time.

In short, as a dividend growth fund, LEAD emphasizes the "growth" element over the "dividend" element. In terms of total return, the ETF has performed about as well as the SPY, with the latter narrowly edging out the former since its inception.

Data by YCharts

This may mostly be due to the expense ratio. While LEAD's 0.43% ratio may not be ultra-low, it also isn't terribly high for a specialty fund like this one. The SPY, on the other hand, has an expense ratio of 0.1%, while the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) sports an ultra-low 0.06% ratio. It is somewhat of a drawback, but outperformance over time should close the total return performance gap.

The fund's top holdings have predictably done quite this year in terms of stock price.

Source: Reality Shares - LEAD ETF

But that stock price performance has largely followed terrific dividend growth.

To give a sense of the pace of dividend growth, the top ten largest stock holdings in the fund (which, admittedly, only make up 21.34% of the total) have grown their dividends at a weighted average clip of 26.8% in the last three years. Many of these stocks have only in recent years began paying a dividend, thus we do not have a full-cycle view of dividend growth through different phases.

Compare this to VIG's weighted average annual dividend growth over the last three years of 10.07%. For the SPY, that number is 6.64%.

Granted, the past three years have been pure bull market, but 26.8% dividend growth is phenomenal even in good economies, and it demonstrates the effectiveness of the fund's stock-picking methodology. To broaden the timeframe slightly, LEAD's most recent quarterly commentary notes that its median 5-year dividend growth has been 17.3%, compared to 10.2% for the SPY.

At the SPY's current yield of 1.91%, a 10.2% annual dividend growth rate would result in a yield on cost in five years of 3.1%. For LEAD, on the other hand, with a current yield of 1.67% and an annual dividend growth rate of 17.3%, the 5-year YoC would come to 3.71%. If that dividend growth rate could be sustained for ten straight years, it would ultimately result in a YoC of 8.24%!

Now, I don't expect LEAD's dividend growth rate to remain that elevated even during recessions, but let's posit that its full-cycle average is 14% per year. At that rate, even a starting yield of 1.67% would result in an 11.9% yield on cost in 15 years, a 23% YoC in 20 years, and a 44.2% YoC in 25 years.

Of course, these may be too long of time horizons for some investors. For those expecting to retire in the next ten years, during which time we will almost certainly experience a recession along with stock price declines, LEAD may not be the best choice. (Though if one prefers capital gains to income in retirement and doesn't mind volatility, LEAD might be a fine option.) But for younger investors, such as myself, the ETF looks like a great way to build both wealth and ever-compounding income over long periods of time.

This is an ETF that I do not yet own but will be looking to buy on pullbacks. Ultimately, I would like it to become a core holding of my portfolio that gives me exposure to low-starting-yield/high-growth dividend stocks while I concentrate on the higher-yielding companies that I'm more interested in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.