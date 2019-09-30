Newell Brands: With The Turnaround Over, It Is Now Time To Buy

I previously wrote about Newell Brands (NWL) in early 2018 after its transformation plan was announced. However, the stock did not bottom out at that point and only reached lows of under $14 in mid-2019.

Over recent years, the company’s business has suffered tremendously from its ill-fated $15 billion acquisition of Jarden in 2016 that failed to create any value and instead saddled the company with tremendous debt. In addition, changing consumer trends and ongoing issues with retail have caused the deterioration of Newell’s important brands and have resulted in quickly declining sales. All these issues were exacerbated by the US-China trade war, which has led to higher raw material costs and forced the company to increase pricing on many of its products.

However, a series of strong earnings have pushed the stock higher as investors begin to see Newell’s turnaround plan start to deliver results. At this point, the stock has at last bottomed out and is positioned for a rebound in the near future.

Stronger Financial Results

Sales in the second quarter came in at $2.1 billion, in line with analyst estimates and down 3.9% YOY (excluding divestitures). Excluding foreign exchange, core sales were down a much lower 1.1%. Beyond sales, though, other financial results were more promising. A core focus of management in its turnaround plan was to increase efficiency and productivity in the company. In those areas, it has already begun to see some positive signals. In the quarter, EPS of $0.45 easily beat estimates and marked six consecutive quarters of higher than expected profits. Another important metric, operating margin, improved to 8.4% compared to 3.8% in Q2 2018 as the company continues to cut costs and reduce headcount. Operating cash flow likewise improved, jumping to $191 million. This increase caused management to boost its full-year cash flow guidance to between $600-$800 million from the previous range of $300-$500 million. Altogether, Q2 results were well received by investors and the beats resulted in the stock jumping over 9% the next day.

In the quarter, the company also delivered improvements in sales. While sales decline is not ideal, significant progress was made in many of its business segments. The most significant boost came from its Learning & Development segment, which houses well-known brands such as Elmer’s, Sharpie, and Expo. The segment reported sales of $849 million, representing organic growth of 3.5% that more than offset forex declines. The segment also delivered higher margins, with operating margins increasing to 26.1% compared to 24.7% a year ago. Its other segments in living, food, and appliances were not as strong and all three reported declining sales and slightly lower margins, caused mainly by macro challenges. Living in particular was affected by the closing of 72 Yankee Candle retail stores. Altogether though, developments in the quarter were positive and 4 of Newell’s 7 main divisions returned to organic sales growth in the quarter.

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

Nearing the End of Its Turnaround

Over the past year, Newell has quickly executed on its transformation plan with the support of activist investor Carl Icahn, who with his son own around 10% of the company. The core goal of the turnaround plan was to streamline its various businesses and make the company smaller but more focused. These goals stem from management’s failures in its acquisition of Jarden, the action that created the mess Newell is in today. While the acquisition of Jarden made Newell larger by doubling its revenue, it did not make the company more profitable, which is ultimately the end goal. In addition, the company became inefficient and failed to maximize the value of its assets. Many expected synergies did not pan out and management found it extremely difficult to manage a portfolio of over 50 different brands.

Since early 2018, when the turnaround strategy was initiated, management has been focused on executing it. It has divested numerous non-core businesses such as Waddington and Rawlings and received proceeds around $6 billion that it has used to dramatically pay down its debt.

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

Now, it is time for Newell to move forward from its troubled past. Beyond the pending divestitures on track to close by the end of 2019, it does not plan to sell any more major assets. This is evident by its recent announcement that it plans to keep Rubbermaid, a business with $1 billion in annual sales which it previously had categorized as held for sale.

The end of its divestiture process marks the beginning of a new era for Newell. With a smaller portfolio of brands, it can now focus on its 7 seven core divisions and efficiently operate in those areas. The company is becoming more centralized, and with its recent move of corporate headquarters to Atlanta, Georgia, it can now better manage each division and work to reverse past periods of declining sales.

Fundamental Business Remains Strong

Despite recent divestitures, Newell still owns numerous brands important to the everyday lives of millions of individuals.

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

To leverage the strength of its assets, Newell has recently been growing its e-commerce presence. Today, 19% of total sales come from online and this figure is even higher for its Baby brands. The reason for this shift to e-commerce is due to Newell’s desire to reduce its overwhelming dependence on retail, another factor behind Newell’s recent struggles. For instance, Toys "R" Us cost the company 2.5% in sales when it went bankrupt and liquidated in late 2018. As consumers shift more and more purchases online, Newell is positioning itself to be successful in the new generation. This e-commerce strategy extends beyond the US and has been implemented into its international operations as well, particularly in China. There, it has partnered with marketplaces like Tmall and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and social platforms such as Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to put its products directly in front of consumers.

Newell is also ramping up the marketing of its brands. Recently, it has been implementing a new marketing technology platform into its promotional efforts to bolster its digital advertising. The new platform is much more integrated and gives Newell 50% more capabilities than before. Additionally, the company has significantly increased its use of influencers, with spending in this area projected to increase by 400% compared to 2018.

To fuel future growth, Newell is also looking beyond the US to international markets. While sales at home have been steadily declining, growth overseas has consistently been strong. In the first half of 2019, Latin America sales grew nearly 5%, Asia sales by nearly 3%, and European sales by 1%. These markets are becoming increasingly important for the company and now constitute nearly 30% of its total quarterly sales. Moving forward, this is a large of focus for Newell and one that it plans on investing significant resources in to grow.

Good Value Pick

Above all, Newell is a good investment for value investors. The company expects EPS between $1.50 and $1.65 in FY 2019, a rather low multiple that gives a margin of safety for investors. The company also has committed to maintain its annual dividend of $0.92, which at current prices is over a 5% yield.

What makes Newell especially compelling is that its debt load is now very manageable. During its turnaround, it has used proceeds from divestitures to quickly pay down its heavy load of debt. In Q2, gross debt was down $517 million and stood at a total of $6.75 billion, down significantly from the $11.5 billion in debt it had when I wrote my previous article. Granted, this was helped by asset sales, but this decrease was also the result of newly initiated cost cutting measures. SG&A expenses are down almost 9% YOY in Q2 and the company has trimmed its workforce by 17% since the beginning of 2018.

By the end of 2019, Newell expects to bring debt down to 4x EBITDA and down to 3.5x EBITDA by the end of 2020. If accomplished, these are very manageable debt loads that will give the company increased financial flexibility for actions such as share buybacks and other capital returns to shareholders in the near future.

Conclusion

Newell’s past struggles have been well documented. But, the company has learned from its terrible mistake of acquiring Jarden and has executed on a turnaround strategy that has transformed the company into a smaller but more streamlined and efficient company. Now, the transformation process is over and management has to execute and improve its current portfolio of brands. Q2 - a quarter where the company demonstrated improved profitability, efficiency, and margins - showed that such execution is possible and pointed towards a brighter future for Newell. Above all, the stock is a bargain at current prices. While the company definitely has real risks, its low valuation, stable dividend, and future prospects make it a good investment for value investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.