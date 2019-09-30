Gazprom Neft: A Better Version Of Gazprom

Unlike Gazprom, Gazprom Neft has a lot more capable management, lower capex, and is going to pay high dividends. All this comes at a price of much lower liquidity.

The company is preparing a new dividend policy, which will eventually lead to paying 50% of net profit under IFRS.

Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) showed a significant increase in revenue and operating cash flow for a long time, being one of the fastest growing companies of the Russian oil sector. In the coming years, after several oil fields are brought to full capacity, the company will slow down its growth and focus on improving efficiency, reducing its debt load and increasing dividends. The company plans to pay 50% of IFRS profits in dividends by 2019-2021, which will be a major growth driver for the stock. In my opinion, Gazprom Neft is probably one of the best options among Russian oils for long-term investors.

Company Overview

Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of Gazprom (ownership share of more than 95%) and is one of the three leading Russian companies in terms of oil production and refining.

Gazprom Neft is engaged in geological exploration and production of hydrocarbons, oil refining, retail sale of petroleum products on the domestic market through an extensive network of its own gas stations, as well as exporting oil to the CIS countries and far abroad. One of the company's key assets is a 50% stake in Arktikgaz, a joint venture with Novatek. In 2018, Arktikgaz's production accounted for 15% of Gazprom Neft's total production and the number will continue to grow. The company also has several large joint ventures with Rosneft: 50% in Slavneft and Tomskneft, 50% in Messoyakha (launched in 2017) and 50% in a new project in Kuyumba.

The company has a solid resource base and is among the 10 largest global public companies in terms of proven hydrocarbon reserves. The proved hydrocarbon reserves reached 1.56 billion tons of oil equivalent and the total probable and proved reserves are estimated at 2.84 billion tons of oil equivalent. The company's reserves life at current production rates is 17 years.

The management is focused on the growth of the company's business. Since 2006, the company's hydrocarbon production, including joint ventures, has almost doubled. With such growth, it is important to note that the company didn't make any value-destructive investment decisions. The average return on equity (ROE) over the past 10 years has been around 19%. Since 2014, it has decreased slightly due to a drop in oil prices and the negative effect of the tax maneuver, which reduced subsidies to refineries. In recent years, ROE has returned closer to 20%, thanks to the launch of new highly profitable fields (Novoport, Messoyakha, Prirazlomnoye).

Q2 and H1 Results

Gazprom Neft's revenue in Q2 2019 amounted to 628.3 billion rubles, the indicator grew by 1.8% compared to the same period last year. The revenue in the first half of 2019 grew 6.8% Y-o-Y and amounted to 1215 billion rubles. The growth in oil production in the first half of the year was 1.9% Y-o-Y to 31.3 million tons.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 fell by -1.8% Y-o-Y and amounted to 210 billion rubles. However, the increase in production at large projects - Novoportovskoye and Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye fields, changes in the pricing environment and effective actions of the company management ensured the growth of adjusted EBITDA by 10.8% compared to the first half of 2018 - up to 408.1 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Net profit for Q2 2019 amounted to 107 billion rubles, an increase of 11% over the same period last year. The result for the six months amounted to 215 billion rubles, an increase of 29.2%. Such a significant increase can be explained by higher USD/RUB exchange rates compared to last year.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The growth in the company's operating cash flow has led to positive free cash flow in Q2 2019 in the amount of 34 billion rubles (-5% Y-o-Y). A reasonable debt load (Net Debt/EBITDA = 0.52) allows the company to continue to increase dividends.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The company is filling with cash, so there is more than enough potential for paying 50% of IFRS profits in dividends.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, Gazprom Neft allocates at least 15% of net profit under IFRS or 25% of profit under RAS to dividends. For 2019, the company recommended a dividend of 35% of adjusted IFRS earnings.

With such an intensive increase in production, the company wasn't able to pay large dividends earlier. Over the past 10 years, the company has paid about 25% of IFRS net income as dividends. In 2018, for the first time, the payout began to grow: management plans to a payout ratio of 50% of the company's net profit, but the increase in dividends will be gradual.

In the next 12 months, the company is likely to pay more than 160 billion rubles or 34 rubles per share in dividends, which will result in a dividend yield of 9%. With a 50% payout ratio, the dividend yield will be around 13% at current stock prices.

The record date for the dividend will be October 18, 2019. If you want to receive the dividend, the last day to buy the stock is October 16th.

Valuation

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Seeking Alpha data

According to multiples, Gazprom Neft is slightly undervalued compared to peers, but profitability indicators are at a relatively higher level. Given the operational efficiency and future dividend growth, for me, Gazprom Neft is a superior choice among Russian O&G peers.

Risks

Though I tend to believe that Brent prices won't go down lower than $60 for a prolonged period, short-term price shocks can still hurt the profitability of the company.

A change in the company's management can potentially lead to less effective investment decisions. The current management team has an excellent track record, and I hope it'll continue to perform as well as it did before.

An increase in the tax burden, including oil processing taxation can reduce the profitability of the company.

Final Thoughts

Gazprom Neft is a vivid example of how an O&G company should be managed, unlike its bigger brother Gazprom. It's important to note that the share of GPN in free float is less than 4%, so the company is not included in any popular indexes. I expect that the company will eventually increase free float of the stock through SPOs (Secondary Public Offering), causing short-term drawdowns in the stock price but boosting the stock price over the long term.

It also seems that the most liquid way to buy GPN shares outside Russia is in the London Stock Exchange. One ADR/GDR is equal to five common shares of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.