Thesis

A lot has already been written on Seeking Alpha about Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) being overvalued. By almost any traditional valuation metric, the company does not look like a wise investment. A lot has been written about assumed revenue growth rates moving forward, but I'm wary of trusting any of the models predicting such overly optimistic growth rates for a product that could be a fad fueled in part by recent intense focus by the mass media.

The near-meat quality of the Beyond Meat burgers is impressive. The packaging is transparent and contains two raw patties that look like uncooked ground beef. When you cook the burger, it bleeds fatty juice, which is largely a combination of coconut oil and canola oil. When you bite into the burger, it resembles the flavor and texture of a hamburger patty. The protein in the patty - like most other vegan products that attempt to amp up protein content - is an isolate powder derived from peas.

While it took years of experimentation and a little magic to come up with the patties, what Beyond Meat has accomplished with this product will be replicated and improved upon by competitors.

I view Beyond Meat's brand elevation among the masses as a turning point - a mainstream moment - for the meatless meat industry, but it's hard for me to believe that Beyond Meat, or any other singular brand, has any guarantee of being a dominant force in the space over the long term.

Before Beyond Meat

One of the biggest challenges to convincing people to become vegans or vegetarians has been the perception meatless diets are a never-ending misery of flavorlessness and painful sacrifice.

"If I have to eat cardboard the rest of my life to live a longer life, I think I'll stick with my medium-rare cheeseburgers and call it a day."

Beyond Meat represents the most recent iteration of decades of perpetual improvement by a variety of brands to create products that are arguably healthier for you than animal-based alternatives, but also taste good.

Source

Beyond Meat didn't invent meatless burgers, the company just made them taste more like real hamburgers - and gave the burgers a comparable texture to the real thing - than other meatless burger alternatives.

That's what the packaged vegan/vegetarian product game is - creating a product that tastes and looks like the real thing. The more effectively a company can do this, the greater the likelihood they can reach a wide audience and convince traditional meat-eaters to buy in.

Nestle recently launched its own answer to the Beyond Meat burger. Source.

Impossible Foods has a popular burger, but the burger's distribution to this point has largely been confined to restaurants, not grocery stores. The company recently rolled out retail distribution to some stores on the east coast.

Boca Burger has produced vegan and vegetarian burgers for decades, but the product left a lot to be desired. The flavor was OK, but not great. It could be argued the texture was closer to a wet piece of dense cardboard than it was to an actual hamburger patty. And the protein level never really compared to that of an actual hamburger patty.

Field Roast is a Seattle-based producer of plant-based meats and cheeses that has been in existence since 1997. The company is private and makes some pretty great products. One of the frustrations I've had with Field Roast is its apparent lack of perpetual innovation. I don't know if Field Roast has ever considered stepping on the gas pedal, going public, and thinking bigger, but the products it does produce are pretty good. The company also produces a burger whose protein source is wheat gluten, not pea protein, and costs the consumer much less per burger than Beyond Meat's product. Because the patty is wheat gluten-based, it's chewier than the Beyond Meat product, but the flavor is great. The company also produces cheeses and cheese slices that rival the real thing.

Source

There are a host of other niche brands popping up all the time, whether they be in the meatless meat category like Gardein, the nut-based cheese category like Treeline, the alternative milk category like Oatly, the coconut- or nut-based ice cream category like Cashew Cow, and on and on. The barriers to entry are minimal. Yes, it could be argued that the science to rival taste/texture quality of Beyond Meat could fall outside of the mom-and-pop startup, there is nothing limiting larger food brands from developing comparable products, as we've recently seen with the rollout of the Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) vegan burger.

Is Meatless Meat Healthier Than Meat?

There has been a lot of debate about the health merits of meatless meat, notably Beyond Meat's product, which is high in saturated fat thanks to the coconut oil, and is also heavily processed. The pea protein isolate contained in Beyond Meat's products is produced from a process that uses chemicals that some have argued could be harmful to your health. This vegetable protein isolate issue - soy protein isolate is developed the same way - is not specific to Beyond Meat. Vegetable protein isolates are used by dozens of brands across a range of meat- and dairy-free products like protein bars, nut-based milks, and vegan protein powders.

Cardiologists argue that minimizing the intake of meat, particularly beef, minimizes the risk of heart disease. Harvard has cited a study from England showing that large amounts of red meat can cause damage to colon cells in a just a few weeks.

However, there are detractors who cite issues with processed foods in general, including meatless meats. One of the primary ingredients in the Beyond Burger is coconut oil. A doctor recently argued that coconut oil itself was one of the worst things a person could consume. Others disagree.

Who is right?

Who knows.

I think the debate about what is best about our bodies will rage on for some time. Until there is clear clinical evidence about what we should or should not eat - are all components of processed food bad, or just some, and if so, which ones? - it will largely remain an emotional issue based on some evidence until that evidence is upstaged by new research that may offer a slightly different take on benefits/risks of the food in question.

The Competition For Better Fake Meat Will Intensify

In the meantime, I think the challenge that Beyond Meat and rival products will face is the constant competition to create increasingly improved vegan and vegetarian products that look and taste like the real thing. Beyond Meat's product isn't perfect and some people prefer the Impossible Burger. And that's great until something new comes along and upstages them both.

Maybe a new entrant will create a better-tasting product that uses zero vegetable protein isolate, is less processed, and contains no coconut oil at all. Or maybe the lab-grown meat industry will take over protein entirely sooner than anybody expected, and processed food companies like Beyond Meat will fall by the wayside as the guilt associated with killing animals is eliminated because the steak for tonight's dinner will come from a Petri dish and not an actual cow that had to be slaughtered.

Though Beyond Meat has continued to make aggressive moves into fast food partnerships, most recently McDonald's (MCD), it remains to be seen what the staying power of the meatless product will be. Just two weeks ago, Canadian donut chain Tim Hortons cancelled its nationwide rollout of Beyond Meat's breakfast sausages and Beyond Burgers due to subdued interest from Canadians after just three months of testing.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat isn't the first meatless burger. It may be the favorite to some consumers now, but that could quickly change. The pace of innovation from rivals - and rival me-too products that will likely cost less - will only intensify and I am uncertain that Beyond Meat will ever justify the current valuation of 35x forward sales, which is nearly 26 times the industry average.