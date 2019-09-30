IGR: An Undervalued Real Estate Fund That Can Help Shield You From Inflation

One of the best asset classes for income-focused investors is real estate. This is due to the simple fact that real estate tends to resist inflation and an investor is able to generate an income from it by leasing it out to tenants. However, it can be a difficult class to invest in unless you have access to an enormous amount of capital, which is the primary reason why companies such as real estate investment trusts came about. It can be difficult to pick and choose between the various trusts when constructing a portfolio however, and the low interest rate environment that has dominated the developed world over the past decade has resulted in their distribution yields being lower than they once were. One solution to these problems is the purchase of closed-end funds that specialize in real estate investment trusts. These funds offer a professionally managed portfolio of real estate companies that an investor can access through one simple trade, and most of them offer a much higher distribution yield than any individual trust. One of the more popular funds in this category is the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR), and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the web page, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has the objective of delivering a high current income to its investors in the form of regular monthly distributions. It also has a secondary objective of benefiting from capital appreciation. In order to accomplish this objective, the fund invests all of its money cash-producing securities issued by real estate companies, which may include both common and preferred equities.

As befits the name of the fund, IGR invests in real estate companies from around the world, although many of them are American firms. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the largest positions currently held by the fund. Here they are:

Source: CBRE Clarion

We should be able to clearly see the American bias here, as fully five of IGR's ten largest positions are firms based in the United States. We can see, though, that the fund is also reasonably well-diversified internationally, as half of the companies that comprise its ten largest positions are based in foreign countries. This is overall better than at previous times that we have looked at the fund in which American companies occupied a much more dominate proportion of its top ten holdings.

We can, however, still see a very strong American bias if we look at all of the holdings of the fund. This chart shows the current weighting by region:

Source: CBRE Clarion

As we can see here, between its holdings of both U.S. common equities and U.S. preferred equities, IGR has 63.85% of its assets invested in the United States. That seems like a very high weighting for a global fund, since the United States by itself does not account for anywhere close to that percentage of the global economy. With that said though, it is not unusual for global funds to have around 60% of their assets invested in the United States, so IGR is not really out of line here. In addition, the relatively high weighting to preferred stock is nice to see, since preferred stock is generally less risky than common, and that could be a good thing given the growing signs of weakness in the American economy.

As anyone familiar with the sector could tell you, there are many different kinds of real estate investment trusts. Some of these companies own shopping malls, some specialize in owning office buildings, some of them own apartment buildings, and there are many other types. For the most part, each of these different sectors has different fundamentals. This is likely to be rather obvious, as the tenants of a shopping mall are going to be much more dependent on consumer spending trends than the tenants of a data center. Thus, it is quite nice to see that the fund has its capital spread very well across the different real estate sectors without having particularly high exposure to any individual one. We can see this clearly here:

Source: CBRE Clarion

IGR's largest exposure is to companies that own apartment buildings. This actually may not be that bad of a place to be if we are indeed heading for an economic slowdown. This is because most people will prioritize paying their rent above things like going out shopping when money is tight. This makes sense, as few people will want to lose the place where they live (although some people may choose to downsize if their income is likely to be lower for an extended period). The fund also has relatively low exposure to shopping mall and other retail operators, which would likely be most heavily hit by a weak economy. This is also nice to see given some of the problems that we have been seeing in the broader economic environment recently.

One other nice thing that we see is that the fund does not have particularly high exposure to any individual asset. As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt aware, I dislike seeing any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of its total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which a position exposes the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent from the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. The concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given financial asset to decline when the market as a whole does not, and if that asset accounts for too large of a percentage of the portfolio, then it will drag the fund down with it. As we can see though, IGR has no individual holding above this 5% threshold, so we can conclude that it should be diversified enough to avoid this risk.

Why Invest In Real Estate?

As mentioned in the introduction, real estate tends to resist inflation. This is a characteristic that it shares with precious metals and other real assets. The reason for this is fairly simple. The definition of inflation is a general rise in prices caused by an increasing amount of money chasing after the same quantity of goods and services. Real estate should also see its value increase due to this phenomenon, since a growing amount of money will also be chasing after it. Thus, the value of the real estate should increase during inflationary times and help an investor preserve their wealth in the face of this inflation. That can be quite important for retirees, who would otherwise see the purchasing power of their life savings go down over the course of their retirement.

The general business model of most real estate companies is to lease their properties out at a price that covers all of the expenses related to maintaining the property and provides cash flow in excess of this amount. The company then pays this excess cash out to its owners. Thus, these companies provide investors with a way to both protect themselves against inflation and earn an income while doing so. In this way, it can be superior to gold and other precious metals that offer the inflation protection but not the income.

Distributions

As real estate trusts tend to pay out a sizable portion of their cash flows to investors in the form of distributions, they often have higher distribution yields than many other companies in the market. As such, we might expect that a fund that invests in them, like IGR, to also boast a respectable distribution yield. This is indeed the case, as the fund's monthly distribution of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annually) gives it a 7.63% distribution yield at the current price of $7.86.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a sizable proportion of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see that clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not bringing in enough money from its investments to cover the distribution that it pays out to its investors. In such a situation, the fund would essentially be returning an investor's own money back to them, and such a scenario is ultimately unsustainable. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though, such as the distribution of money received from partnerships or the distribution of unrealized investment gains. The important thing is whether or not the distributions are destructive to the fund's net asset value.

As we can see here, IGR's net asset value has generally been increasing over the last year even as the fund was paying out these regular distributions:

Source: Morningstar

Thus, it does not appear that the fund's return of capital distributions are destructive to its asset base. Therefore, it appears that there is nothing to worry about here, and investors should instead simply enjoy the tax-advantaged distributions.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like IGR, the usual way to value it is by looking at net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total market value of all of the assets owned by a fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is below net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is usually the case with IGR, and fortunately, it is the case right now. As of September 27, 2019 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), IGR had a net asset value of $8.86 per share. However, it only trades for $7.86 per share. Thus, it is currently trading at a 11.29% discount to net asset value. This is a very appealing price at which to purchase the fund, and thus, could be worthy of consideration.

Conclusion

In conclusion, real estate can offer investors both a way to protect their wealth and produce an income from it. A fund such as IGR offers investors a way to gain easy access to a professionally managed portfolio of companies operating in the space. It boasts a solid distribution yield and is currently trading at an attractive discount to net asset value, which is always nice. Overall then, the fund might be worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.