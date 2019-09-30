Contango Oil & Gas Avoids A Costly Reorganization

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) announced a public offering of common stock. In addition, there will be a private placement with companies affiliated with a director who is also a major shareholder in the company. The success of this transaction enabled the company to also announce a new credit line. The company also has plans to acquire some low-decline production to enhance cash flow.

This is really the first time there has been significant positive news to staunch a long, slow decline from a Wall Street growth story that was conservatively managed to a financial straightjacket that no observer a few years back thought was possible. Previous management managed to decimate the stock price as shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 14, 2019

Despite some of the worst management in the history of the industry, the board of directors stuck by the previous management for several years. The result was a decimation of a stock price all the way down to below $1 per share. A company that once routinely reported debt less than cash flow if there was any debt at all to report all of a sudden could not refinance the debt.

John Goff, who has a storied history in oil and gas, acquired more than 18% of the shares outstanding to become the largest shareholder. He also recommended a new CEO who probably could not possibly do any worse than the previous management. In the year that has followed, the company needed to repair badly frayed finances as well as faith in the company. The financial turnaround took a huge leap in the right direction with the above steps.

Interestingly, the company still retains much of the assets that brought the value of the stock to $60. Some of the offshore business has been sold. The company will most likely exit that business in the near future. That business was a specialty of Kenneth Peak, a former CEO who built the company from scratch and turned it into a Wall Street darling. Now that business does not really fit with the expertise of the current administration. Instead, Contango will most likely revive as an unconventional oil and gas producer. The future focus will be to revive that once very generous cash flow.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas November 2018 Investor Presentation

Management had identified the key assets a while back. The original business that produces gas from the shallow offshore Texas shelf still provides the majority of the company cash flow. The challenge with this property is that this production has been active for a while. Therefore the majority of the profits have been obtained. The key strategy will most likely be an exit to raise the maximum amount of cash while offloading the plugging and abandonment liabilities on someone else.

Probably the main source of future growth will be the Southern Delaware acreage. This acreage could keep a company busy for a decade at least given the current pace of drilling. Obviously this management wants to raise the level of activity.

The declining offshore production meant current cash flow was a fraction of the cash flow back when the company periodically drilled wells in the offshore Texas shelf. Therefore current management has been using the non-core assets to raise cash and drill some wells while the negotiations for a new credit line were underway. Now those wells will most likely be completed before the end of the fiscal year. Any benefits to the current fiscal year are uncertain. But next year should have a significant cash flow boost both from the acquisition and the recent drilling activity.

Finances

The stock never really responded to the resumption of the drilling program because the bank line was due to mature in about a month and there was no announcement of a replacement. Therefore the stock price continually sunk regardless of operating news. Now the announcement of a new credit line and stable finances should provide the market some assurances that would allow the stock price to begin the long road to recovery.

Contango management announced that in second quarter, one new well began the flowback process. A second well would be completed in the third quarter. Then the other three wells would be completed as prudent cash use allows.

The company did run up a sizable working capital deficit while using as much of the credit line as possible. The new credit line does have a potentially higher limit initially once the preliminary acquisition has been completed. Decent well results from the recently drilled and completed wells should further repair banking relations.

The recent sale of common shares as well as the placement of convertible preferred stock avoided a considerably worse fate for common shareholders. This company still has a remarkable collection of assets whether those assets are considered core or non-core assets. There should be plenty of material available from these assets to rebuild this company to its former glory.

Now that the financial risks have decreased considerably, the asset story can begin to unfold. As a continually operating company, the assets far exceed the share price at the current time despite the tremendous recent common share dilution. Reserves alone could be valued at about $4 per share depending upon what reserves an investor wants to include in the value.

In the meantime, the new management has overcome a tremendous hurdle in its first year of operating the company. That bodes extremely well for the future of Contango. A purchase of shares in the company at the current time is basically a huge vote of confidence in the current management.

This management appears to have earned that trust based upon the avoidance of a formal reorganization process and the resumption of drilling while negotiating to avoid that formal reorganization process. This management appears to have accomplished more in one year than the previous management accomplished the whole time it ran this company. As far as speculative investments go, many speculative investments are far more risky than Contango Oil & Gas while providing a far less robust future picture. The assets provide quite a bit of safety for the current stock price.

