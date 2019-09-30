ConocoPhillips : Expect Renewed Headwinds On The Independent Oil Major

The company posts a comfortable profitability level, yet its low shareholder return will continue to disappoint investors.

COP’s oil output growth will not suffice to offset 3Q2019 weak average price realizations, weighing further on an already declining revenue stream.

Crude markets surged with drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities; yet, oil fundamentals remain weak after the Kingdom’s output has been restored quicker.

Investment thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP), the world’s largest independent E&P company based on production and proved reserves posted its seventh consecutive quarter of generating free cash flow in its 2Q2019 earnings report.

Yet, since the beginning of the year, COP’s stock performance disappointed, losing 4.89% to $59.22 per share, amid difficult commodity market conditions.

Going forward and in spite of COP’s strong track record and healthy financials, we expect that the stock will continue to disappoint, as crude fundamentals remain fragile and as restrained average price realizations in Q3 will further pressure COP’s topline growth.

Besides, with a weak shareholder return compared to our peer group and an unjustified high valuation versus the more diversified European majors, we believe that downward pressure will return on COP's shares.

Source: TradingView

Crude markets surged with drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities; yet oil fundamentals remain weak after the Kingdom’s output has been restored quicker than expected

In the past days, COP shares spiked, touching their 200 moving-average, amid mounting supply worries in the Middle East that have revived the geopolitical risk premium on crude markets. Since then, crude oil markets retreated to pre-attack levels, as Saudi authorities made encouraging repairs on its touched assets.

Concomitantly, shares of the E&P oil major have seen significant downside pressure, losing most gains prompted by Saudi’s output halving.

Besides and while investors seem to have digested recent supply disruptions in the Middle East, the focus has turned back to crude oil demand dynamics that remain weak for the time being.

Indeed, the lack of progress in the U.S. – China trade dispute, the fresh impeachment inquiry on President Trump and Saudi’s quicker than expected output restart has reduced the appetite for risky assets, explaining recent crude oil market pullback.

In this context, COP's downward long-term trend will probably resume, pushing the stock back to its yearly lows.

COP’s oil output growth will not suffice to offset 3Q2019 weak average price realizations, weighing further on an already declining revenue stream

During the second quarter, COP’s total fluid production declined moderately, down 2.1% (q/q) to 1 332 kboe/d, following an even production output in the Q1. While NGL output rose healthily during the period, up 7.3% (q/q) to 118 kbd, weakening crude, bitumen and natural gas production counterbalanced it.

Besides, the management expects to continue to maximize value in the prolific Lower 48 shale plays, that have posted robust growth in the previous quarters. This region, known as the Big 3 (Eagle Ford, Bakken and Delaware) lifted output by 8.7% (q/q) to 450 kboe/d or 16% year-on-year.

To continue on this constructive path, the company will add a drilling rig in the Eagle Ford Field at mid-year. While the production pace will likely remain robust in the region, planned turnarounds in Alaska, Europe and Asia-Pacific will slightly offset it.

In front of that, 3Q2019 average price realization should considerably weigh on COP's revenue stream. While, average U.S. light crude, Brent crude and natural gas prices averaged respectively $59.91/bbl, $68.48/bbl and $2.51/Mcf in Q2, commodity prices edged lower in Q3, with WTI averaging $56.48/bbl, Brent establishing at $61.97/bbl and natural gas reaching $2.32/Mcf.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

That being said, COP’s revenue stream will probably steepen its decline in the 3Q, and its high exposition to commodity markets will pressure its free cash flow generation, which remains nevertheless comfortable ($1.16b on the 2Q2019).

Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

Comparable analysis

Since the beginning of the year, COP lost 4.89% to $59.22 per share, with the company’s topline growth decelerating 16.7% to $8.38b and EBIT plunging 23.4% (q/q) to $2.05b.

In terms of valuation and given that COP is an upstream pure player, the company trades with a large discount compared to American oil majors, but its valuation is quite similar to its more diversified European peers.

With a 2020e P/E of 14.6x, COP’s is trading at a discount compared to Chevron’s (CVX) 15.9x and Exxon’s ratio of 16.9x, as the formers' midstream and downstream exposures provide a safety net in case of a major commodity downturn.

Nevertheless, compared to European oil majors, which are currently trading at 10.9x for BP Plc (BP), 9.54x for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) and 9.8x for Total (FP), the premium seems unjustified, indicating that COP is overpriced.

Besides and while the company’s financials are strong, the leverage ratio remains low (0.52x) and the profitability level stands ahead of its peers, with a net 2020e margin of 12.1% versus 9.41% for its closest competitor (CVX), COP’s returns to shareholders are lagging.

Indeed, with a dividend yield of only 2.2%, COP’s yield stands twice as low as the average or our peer group (5.56%).

Source: Marketscreener.com

Conclusion thoughts

In this context and although COP demonstrated a solid track record in its shale oil plays, we are expecting bearishness to recover in the short-term. Indeed and given that commodity markets are expected to remain restrained in the forthcoming months, COP's topline growth will continue to deteriorate.

While COP financials are still strong and cash flow generation is comfortable, 3Q2019 average price realizations are expected to be lower than in the Q2, which will further disappoint market expectations and pressure its stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.